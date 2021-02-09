This webpack plugin is to generate color specific less/css and inject into your index.html file so that you can change Ant Design specific color theme in browser.

Live Theme Demo:

https://mzohaibqc.github.io/antd-theme-webpack-plugin/index.html

https://antd-live-theme.firebaseapp.com/

In order to integrate with your webpack configurations, install the package and add following code in your webpack config file.

Install

npm install -D antd-theme-webpack-plugin

const AntDesignThemePlugin = require ( 'antd-theme-webpack-plugin' ); const options = { antDir : path.join(__dirname, './node_modules/antd' ), stylesDir : path.join(__dirname, './src' ), varFile : path.join(__dirname, './src/styles/variables.less' ), themeVariables : [ '@primary-color' ], indexFileName : 'index.html' , generateOnce : false , lessUrl : "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/less.js/2.7.2/less.min.js" , publicPath : "" , customColorRegexArray : [], } const themePlugin = new AntDesignThemePlugin(options); plugins: [ themePlugin ]

Add this plugin in plugins array.

Property Type Default Descript antDir string - This is path to antd directory in your node_modules stylesDir string - This is path to your custom styles root directory, all files with .less extension in this folder and nested folders will be processed varFile string - Path to your theme related variables file themeVariables array ['@primary-color'] List of variables that you want to dynamically change indexFileName string index.html File name of your main html file, in most cases it is index.html which is default lessUrl string https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/less.js/2.7.2/less.min.js less.js cdn or file path publicPath string '' This string will be prepended to /color.less in index.html file in case generateOnce boolean false Everytime webpack will build new code due to some code changes in development, this plugin will run again unless you specify this flag as true which will just compile your styles once customColorRegexArray array ['color', 'lighten', 'darken', 'saturate', 'desaturate', 'fadein', 'fadeout', 'fade', 'spin', 'mix', 'hsv', 'tint', 'shade', 'greyscale', 'multiply', 'contrast', 'screen', 'overlay'].map(name => new RegExp( ${name}\(.*\) ))] This array is to provide regex which will match your color value, most of the time you don't need this

If you ` index .html` file is not being generated by build process then add following code in your ` index .html` or whatever is the name of html main file and add `indexFileName: false ` in options /config. This way you can better place your below script in your html file according to your needs.

Enable Javascript for less-loader

``` Don't forget to add import Ant design default theme file i.e. antd/lib/style/themes/default.less in variables.less file.

You need to enable javascript for less-loader.

{ javascriptEnabled : true }

For those who are using react-app-rewire-less with react-app-rewired , enable javascript like this

module .exports = function override ( config, env ) { config = injectBabelPlugin([ 'import' , { libraryName : 'antd' , style : true }], config); config = rewireLess.withLoaderOptions({ modifyVars : { '@primary-color' : '#002251' }, javascriptEnabled : true })(config, env); config.plugins.push( new AntDesignThemePlugin(options)); return config; };

Configurations using customize-cra

https://github.com/mzohaibqc/antd-theme-webpack-plugin/blob/master/examples/customize-cra/config-overrides.js

Light/Dark Theme Switch

Here is a demo to switch between light and dark themes dynamically. https://mzohaibqc.github.io/antd-theme-webpack-plugin/index.html

And here is code for this demo https://github.com/mzohaibqc/antd-theme-webpack-plugin/tree/master/examples/customize-cra

Note: you don't necessarily