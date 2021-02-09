This webpack plugin is to generate color specific less/css and inject into your
index.html file so
that you can change Ant Design specific color theme in browser.
https://mzohaibqc.github.io/antd-theme-webpack-plugin/index.html
https://antd-live-theme.firebaseapp.com/
In order to integrate with your webpack configurations, install the package and add following code in your webpack config file.
const AntDesignThemePlugin = require('antd-theme-webpack-plugin');
const options = {
antDir: path.join(__dirname, './node_modules/antd'),
stylesDir: path.join(__dirname, './src'),
varFile: path.join(__dirname, './src/styles/variables.less'),
themeVariables: ['@primary-color'],
indexFileName: 'index.html',
generateOnce: false,
lessUrl: "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/less.js/2.7.2/less.min.js",
publicPath: "",
customColorRegexArray: [], // An array of regex codes to match your custom color variable values so that code can identify that it's a valid color. Make sure your regex does not adds false positives.
}
const themePlugin = new AntDesignThemePlugin(options);
// in config object
plugins: [
themePlugin
]
Add this plugin in
plugins array.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Descript
|antDir
|string
|-
|This is path to antd directory in your node_modules
|stylesDir
|string
|-
|This is path to your custom styles root directory, all files with .less extension in this folder and nested folders will be processed
|varFile
|string
|-
|Path to your theme related variables file
|themeVariables
|array
|['@primary-color']
|List of variables that you want to dynamically change
|indexFileName
|string
|index.html
|File name of your main html file, in most cases it is
index.html which is default
|lessUrl
|string
|https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/less.js/2.7.2/less.min.js
|less.js cdn or file path
|publicPath
|string
|''
|This string will be prepended to
/color.less in
index.html file in case
|generateOnce
|boolean
|false
|Everytime webpack will build new code due to some code changes in development, this plugin will run again unless you specify this flag as
true which will just compile your styles once
|customColorRegexArray
|array
|['color', 'lighten', 'darken', 'saturate', 'desaturate', 'fadein', 'fadeout', 'fade', 'spin', 'mix', 'hsv', 'tint', 'shade', 'greyscale', 'multiply', 'contrast', 'screen', 'overlay'].map(name => new RegExp(
${name}\(.*\)))]
|This array is to provide regex which will match your color value, most of the time you don't need this
```
Don't forget to add import Ant design default theme file i.e. antd/lib/style/themes/default.less in variables.less file.
If you `index.html` file is not being generated by build process then add following code in your `index.html` or whatever is the name of html main file and add `indexFileName: false` in options/config. This way you can better place your below script in your html file according to your needs.
You need to enable javascript for less-loader.
{
javascriptEnabled: true
}
For those who are using
react-app-rewire-less with
react-app-rewired, enable javascript like this
module.exports = function override(config, env) {
config = injectBabelPlugin(['import', { libraryName: 'antd', style: true }], config);
config = rewireLess.withLoaderOptions({
modifyVars: {
'@primary-color': '#002251'
},
javascriptEnabled: true
})(config, env);
config.plugins.push(new AntDesignThemePlugin(options));
return config;
};
https://github.com/mzohaibqc/antd-theme-webpack-plugin/blob/master/examples/customize-cra/config-overrides.js
Here is a demo to switch between light and dark themes dynamically. https://mzohaibqc.github.io/antd-theme-webpack-plugin/index.html
And here is code for this demo https://github.com/mzohaibqc/antd-theme-webpack-plugin/tree/master/examples/customize-cra
Note: you don't necessarily