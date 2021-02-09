openbase logo
apt

antd-pro-theme-webpack-plugin

by Zohaib Ijaz
1.1.8 (see all)

A webpack plugin for Dynamic theme generation for Ant Design

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38

GitHub Stars

349

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

antd-theme-webpack-plugin

This webpack plugin is to generate color specific less/css and inject into your index.html file so that you can change Ant Design specific color theme in browser.

Live Theme Demo:

https://mzohaibqc.github.io/antd-theme-webpack-plugin/index.html

https://antd-live-theme.firebaseapp.com/

In order to integrate with your webpack configurations, install the package and add following code in your webpack config file.

Install

  • npm install -D antd-theme-webpack-plugin
const AntDesignThemePlugin = require('antd-theme-webpack-plugin');

const options = {
  antDir: path.join(__dirname, './node_modules/antd'),
  stylesDir: path.join(__dirname, './src'),
  varFile: path.join(__dirname, './src/styles/variables.less'),
  themeVariables: ['@primary-color'],
  indexFileName: 'index.html',
  generateOnce: false,
  lessUrl: "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/less.js/2.7.2/less.min.js",
  publicPath: "",
  customColorRegexArray: [], // An array of regex codes to match your custom color variable values so that code can identify that it's a valid color. Make sure your regex does not adds false positives.
}

const themePlugin = new AntDesignThemePlugin(options);
// in config object
plugins: [
    themePlugin
  ]

Add this plugin in plugins array.

PropertyTypeDefaultDescript
antDirstring-This is path to antd directory in your node_modules
stylesDirstring-This is path to your custom styles root directory, all files with .less extension in this folder and nested folders will be processed
varFilestring-Path to your theme related variables file
themeVariablesarray['@primary-color']List of variables that you want to dynamically change
indexFileNamestringindex.htmlFile name of your main html file, in most cases it is index.html which is default
lessUrlstringhttps://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/less.js/2.7.2/less.min.jsless.js cdn or file path
publicPathstring''This string will be prepended to /color.less in index.html file in case
generateOncebooleanfalseEverytime webpack will build new code due to some code changes in development, this plugin will run again unless you specify this flag as true which will just compile your styles once
customColorRegexArrayarray['color', 'lighten', 'darken', 'saturate', 'desaturate', 'fadein', 'fadeout', 'fade', 'spin', 'mix', 'hsv', 'tint', 'shade', 'greyscale', 'multiply', 'contrast', 'screen', 'overlay'].map(name => new RegExp(${name}\(.*\)))]This array is to provide regex which will match your color value, most of the time you don't need this

If you `index.html` file is not being generated by build process then add following code in your `index.html` or whatever is the name of html main file and add `indexFileName: false` in options/config. This way you can better place your below script in your html file according to your needs.
``` Don't forget to add import Ant design default theme file i.e. antd/lib/style/themes/default.less in variables.less file.

Enable Javascript for less-loader

You need to enable javascript for less-loader.

{
  javascriptEnabled: true
}

For those who are using react-app-rewire-less with react-app-rewired, enable javascript like this

module.exports = function override(config, env) {
  config = injectBabelPlugin(['import', { libraryName: 'antd', style: true }], config);
  config = rewireLess.withLoaderOptions({
    modifyVars: {
      '@primary-color': '#002251'
    },
    javascriptEnabled: true
  })(config, env);
  config.plugins.push(new AntDesignThemePlugin(options));
  return config;
};

Configurations using customize-cra

https://github.com/mzohaibqc/antd-theme-webpack-plugin/blob/master/examples/customize-cra/config-overrides.js

Light/Dark Theme Switch

Here is a demo to switch between light and dark themes dynamically. https://mzohaibqc.github.io/antd-theme-webpack-plugin/index.html

And here is code for this demo https://github.com/mzohaibqc/antd-theme-webpack-plugin/tree/master/examples/customize-cra

Note: you don't necessarily

CHANGELOG

