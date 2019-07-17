Antd Input Component with password-strength indicator.

Features

Drop-in replacement for antd's Input component

Customizable

Uses zxcvbn for password strength estimation

Note: zxcvbn is a large library. Use code splitting to only load the library when necessary.

Install

npm install --save antd-password-input-strength

or

yarn add --save antd-password-input-strength

Note: antd and react/react-dom are peer dependencies. You should only use this library in a React/AntD project.

Usage

Use as a drop-in replacement for antd's Input:

<Form> < Form.Item label = "Password" > < PasswordInput /> </ Form.Item > </ Form >

With Form.create() :

<Form> < Form.Item label = "Password" > {this.props.form.getFieldDecorator("password", { rules: [{ required: true, message: "Please enter your password" }] })( < PasswordInput inputProps = {{}} /> )} </ Form.Item > </ Form >

Or with custom settings:

<Form> < Form.Item label = "Password" > < PasswordInput onChange = {this.onChange} settings = {{ height: 5 }} inputProps = {{ size: ' large ' }} /> </ Form.Item > </ Form >

API

PasswordInput

props type description settings PasswordInputSettings Strength indicator display settings onChange function(e) {} Input onChange event inputProps InputProps Pass additional properties to the underlying Input component

PasswordInputSettings

props type description colorScheme ColorScheme Modify the indicator's color scheme height number Change indicator bar height (in px) alwaysVisible boolean If false, the bar only appears if the input field isn't empty

Default:

{ colorScheme : [...], height : 3 , alwaysVisible : false }

ColorScheme

props type description levels string[] Array of CSS color codes for the different strength levels:

levels[0] = weakest , levels[4] = strongest noLevel string CSS color code for non-colored strength indicator bars.

Default:

{ levels : [ "#ff4033" , "#fe940d" , "#ffd908" , "#cbe11d" , "#6ecc3a" ], noLevel : "lightgrey" }

License

MIT