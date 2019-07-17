Antd Input Component with password-strength indicator.
Note: zxcvbn is a large library. Use code splitting to only load the library when necessary.
npm install --save antd-password-input-strength
or
yarn add --save antd-password-input-strength
Note: antd and react/react-dom are peer dependencies. You should only use this library in a React/AntD project.
Use as a drop-in replacement for antd's Input:
<Form>
<Form.Item label="Password">
<PasswordInput />
</Form.Item>
</Form>
With
Form.create():
<Form>
<Form.Item label="Password">
{this.props.form.getFieldDecorator("password", {
rules: [{
required: true,
message: "Please enter your password"
}]
})(<PasswordInput inputProps={{}} />)}
</Form.Item>
</Form>
Or with custom settings:
<Form>
<Form.Item label="Password">
<PasswordInput
onChange={this.onChange}
settings={{
height: 5
}}
inputProps={{
size: 'large'
}}
/>
</Form.Item>
</Form>
|props
|type
|description
|settings
|PasswordInputSettings
|Strength indicator display settings
|onChange
|function(e) {}
|Input onChange event
|inputProps
|InputProps
|Pass additional properties to the underlying Input component
|props
|type
|description
|colorScheme
|ColorScheme
|Modify the indicator's color scheme
|height
|number
|Change indicator bar height (in px)
|alwaysVisible
|boolean
|If false, the bar only appears if the input field isn't empty
Default:
{
colorScheme: [...],
height: 3,
alwaysVisible: false
}
|props
|type
|description
|levels
|string[]
|Array of CSS color codes for the different strength levels:
levels[0] = weakest,
levels[4] = strongest
|noLevel
|string
|CSS color code for non-colored strength indicator bars.
Default:
{
levels: ["#ff4033", "#fe940d", "#ffd908", "#cbe11d", "#6ecc3a"],
noLevel: "lightgrey"
}
MIT