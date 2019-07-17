openbase logo
antd-password-input-strength

by Fabian Schliski
1.1.1 (see all)

AntD Input component with password-strength indicator.

Overview

Categories

Readme

antd-password-input-strength

Antd Input Component with password-strength indicator.

Preview GIF

Features

  • Drop-in replacement for antd's Input component
  • Customizable
  • Uses zxcvbn for password strength estimation

Note: zxcvbn is a large library. Use code splitting to only load the library when necessary.

Install

npm install --save antd-password-input-strength

or

yarn add --save antd-password-input-strength

Note: antd and react/react-dom are peer dependencies. You should only use this library in a React/AntD project.

Usage

Use as a drop-in replacement for antd's Input:

<Form>
    <Form.Item label="Password">
        <PasswordInput />
    </Form.Item>
</Form>

With Form.create():

<Form>
    <Form.Item label="Password">
    {this.props.form.getFieldDecorator("password", {
        rules: [{
            required: true,
            message: "Please enter your password"
        }]
    })(<PasswordInput inputProps={{}} />)}
    </Form.Item>
</Form>

Or with custom settings:

<Form>
    <Form.Item label="Password">
        <PasswordInput 
            onChange={this.onChange}
            settings={{
                height: 5
            }}
            inputProps={{
                size: 'large'
            }}
        />
    </Form.Item>
</Form>

API

PasswordInput

propstypedescription
settingsPasswordInputSettingsStrength indicator display settings
onChangefunction(e) {}Input onChange event
inputPropsInputPropsPass additional properties to the underlying Input component

PasswordInputSettings

propstypedescription
colorSchemeColorSchemeModify the indicator's color scheme
heightnumberChange indicator bar height (in px)
alwaysVisiblebooleanIf false, the bar only appears if the input field isn't empty

Default:

{
    colorScheme: [...],
    height: 3,
    alwaysVisible: false
}

ColorScheme

propstypedescription
levelsstring[]Array of CSS color codes for the different strength levels:
levels[0] = weakest, levels[4] = strongest
noLevelstringCSS color code for non-colored strength indicator bars.

Default:

{
    levels: ["#ff4033", "#fe940d", "#ffd908", "#cbe11d", "#6ecc3a"],
    noLevel: "lightgrey"
}

License

MIT

