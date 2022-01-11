openbase logo
antd-mobile-rn-kxx

by ant-design
0.0.3 (see all)

Ant Design for React Native

Overview

4

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

61

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

English | 简体中文

Ant Design Mobile RN

Codecov npm package NPM downloads Dependency Status Percentage of issues still open Join the chat at https://gitter.im/ant-design/ant-design

A configurable Mobile UI specification and React-based implementation.

If you only care about the style you may give [Tanjun] a try.

Features

  • Follow Ant Design Mobile UI specification.
  • Configurable UI style for different products.
  • Support web and native usages based on React Native.
  • Develop in TypeScript.

Demo

# clone
git clone git@github.com:ant-design/ant-design-mobile-rn.git

# go to ant rn folder
cd ant-design-mobile-rn

# install dependencies
yarn

# start ios
cd rn-kitchen-sink/ios && pod install
yarn ios 

# start android
yarn android

Install & Usage

$ npm install @ant-design/react-native --save

or

yarn add @ant-design/react-native

Installing peer dependencies

npm install @react-native-community/cameraroll @react-native-picker/picker @react-native-community/segmented-control @react-native-community/slider react-native-pager-view

or

yarn add @react-native-community/cameraroll @react-native-picker/picker @react-native-community/segmented-control @react-native-community/slider react-native-pager-view react-native-gesture-handler

You need go to ios folder and run pod install (auto linking)，Android will handle it by itself.

npx react-native link

introduce

Contributing

We welcome all contributions, please read our CONTRIBUTING.md first. You can submit any ideas as pull requests or as a GitHub issue. If you'd like to improve code, check out the Development Instruction and have a good time! :)

