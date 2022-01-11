English | 简体中文
A configurable Mobile UI specification and React-based implementation.
If you only care about the style you may give [Tanjun] a try.
# clone
git clone git@github.com:ant-design/ant-design-mobile-rn.git
# go to ant rn folder
cd ant-design-mobile-rn
# install dependencies
yarn
# start ios
cd rn-kitchen-sink/ios && pod install
yarn ios
# start android
yarn android
$ npm install @ant-design/react-native --save
or
yarn add @ant-design/react-native
npm install @react-native-community/cameraroll @react-native-picker/picker @react-native-community/segmented-control @react-native-community/slider react-native-pager-view
or
yarn add @react-native-community/cameraroll @react-native-picker/picker @react-native-community/segmented-control @react-native-community/slider react-native-pager-view react-native-gesture-handler
You need go to ios folder and run
pod install(auto linking)，Android will handle it by itself.
npx react-native link
We welcome all contributions, please read our CONTRIBUTING.md first. You can submit any ideas as pull requests or as a GitHub issue. If you'd like to improve code, check out the Development Instruction and have a good time! :)