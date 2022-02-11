openbase logo
antd-mobile

by ant-design
2.3.4 (see all)

Fluent and powerful mobile component library based on React.

Downloads/wk

16.4K

GitHub Stars

9.6K

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

183

Dependencies

23

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Average Rating

3.9/5
vishnucramesh

Readme

npm (tag) GitHub (Pre-)Release Date npm npm gzip size Average time to resolve an issue Percentage of issues still open GitHub Workflow Status (branch) codecov GitHub

$ npm install --save antd-mobile@next
# or
$ yarn add antd-mobile@next
  • Fast: It is carefully optimized for harsh scenes, without configuration, you can have the best package size and ultimate performance.
  • Customizable: Based on CSS variables, you can reliably and efficiently adjust the appearance of components or create your own themes.
  • Atomic: The function of each component, neither more nor less, is exactly what you need.
  • Fluent: With smooth gestures and delicate animation, it helps the product create the ultimate experience.

You can also play with antd-mobile just in browser with Codesandbox. No need to prepare development environment.

If you found bugs or would like to request some new features, please consider opening an issue.

If you have some question about how to use ant-mobile, you can start a discussion thread.

And we also have some community groups here. Feel free to join us:

Thanks to all the contributors of antd-mobile:

contributors

vishnucramesh Rome, Italy
October 24, 2020
October 24, 2020
A good set of components of responsive components, this components are really awesome as it will cover most of the possibilites in a component. like for example for table responsive table, table with search, editable cell etc. Good for painless development.

Czelyon Suzhou
3 months ago
3 months ago
IainZhuo
4 months ago
4 months ago
Alex
8 months ago
8 months ago
Yanlin Jiang
November 10, 2020
November 10, 2020

Alternatives

Tutorials

