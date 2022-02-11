$ npm install --save antd-mobile@next
# or
$ yarn add antd-mobile@next
You can also play with antd-mobile just in browser with Codesandbox. No need to prepare development environment.
If you found bugs or would like to request some new features, please consider opening an issue.
If you have some question about how to use ant-mobile, you can start a discussion thread.
And we also have some community groups here. Feel free to join us:
Thanks to all the contributors of antd-mobile:
A good set of components of responsive components, this components are really awesome as it will cover most of the possibilites in a component. like for example for table responsive table, table with search, editable cell etc. Good for painless development.