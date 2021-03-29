A Ant Design Input component for
<input> masking, built on top of inputmask-core.
npm install antd-mask-input --save
Give
MaskedInput a
mask:
import React from 'react'
import MaskedInput from 'antd-mask-input'
class CreditCardDetails extends React.Component {
state = {
card: '',
expiry: '',
ccv: ''
}
_onChange = (e) => {
this.setState({[e.target.name]: e.target.value})
}
render() {
return <div className="CreditCardDetails">
<label>
Card Number:{' '}
<MaskedInput mask="1111 1111 1111 1111" name="card" size="20" onChange={this._onChange}/>
</label>
<label>
Expiry Date:{' '}
<MaskedInput mask="11/1111" name="expiry" placeholder="mm/yyyy" onChange={this._onChange}/>
</label>
<label>
CCV:{' '}
<MaskedInput mask="111" name="ccv" onChange={this._onChange}/>
</label>
</div>
}
}
Create some wrapper components if you have a masking configuration which will be reused:
function CustomInput(props) {
return <MaskedInput
mask="1111-WW-11"
placeholder="1234-WW-12"
size="11"
{...props}
formatCharacters={{
'W': {
validate(char) { return /\w/.test(char ) },
transform(char) { return char.toUpperCase() }
}
}}
/>
}
mask :
string
The masking pattern to be applied to the
<input>.
See the inputmask-core docs for supported formatting characters.
onChange :
(event: SyntheticEvent) => any
A callback which will be called any time the mask's value changes.
This will be passed a
SyntheticEvent with the input accessible via
event.target as usual.
Note: this component currently calls
onChange directly, it does not generate an
onChange event which will bubble up like a regular
<input> component, so you must pass an
onChange if you want to get a value back out.
formatCharacters:
Object
Customised format character definitions for use in the pattern.
See the inputmask-core docs for details of the structure of this object.
placeholderChar:
string
Customised placeholder character used to fill in editable parts of the pattern.
See the inputmask-core docs for details.
See Ant Design Input