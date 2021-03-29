A Ant Design Input component for <input> masking, built on top of inputmask-core.

Install

npm

npm install antd-mask- input

Usage

Give MaskedInput a mask :

import React from 'react' import MaskedInput from 'antd-mask-input' class CreditCardDetails extends React . Component { state = { card : '' , expiry : '' , ccv : '' } _onChange = ( e ) => { this .setState({[e.target.name]: e.target.value}) } render() { return <div className="CreditCardDetails"> <label> Card Number:{' '} <MaskedInput mask="1111 1111 1111 1111" name="card" size="20" onChange={this._onChange}/> </label> <label> Expiry Date:{' '} <MaskedInput mask="11/1111" name="expiry" placeholder="mm/yyyy" onChange={this._onChange}/> </label> <label> CCV:{' '} <MaskedInput mask="111" name="ccv" onChange={this._onChange}/> </label> </div> } }

Create some wrapper components if you have a masking configuration which will be reused:

function CustomInput ( props ) { return < MaskedInput mask = "1111-WW-11" placeholder = "1234-WW-12" size = "11" { ...props } formatCharacters = {{ ' W ' : { validate ( char ) { return /\ w / .test ( char ) }, transform ( char ) { return char.toUpperCase () } } }} /> }

Props

mask : string

The masking pattern to be applied to the <input> .

See the inputmask-core docs for supported formatting characters.

onChange : (event: SyntheticEvent) => any

A callback which will be called any time the mask's value changes.

This will be passed a SyntheticEvent with the input accessible via event.target as usual.

Note: this component currently calls onChange directly, it does not generate an onChange event which will bubble up like a regular <input> component, so you must pass an onChange if you want to get a value back out.

formatCharacters : Object

Customised format character definitions for use in the pattern.

See the inputmask-core docs for details of the structure of this object.

placeholderChar : string

Customised placeholder character used to fill in editable parts of the pattern.

See the inputmask-core docs for details.

Other props

See Ant Design Input

MIT Licensed