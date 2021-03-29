openbase logo
Readme

antd-mask-input

A Ant Design Input component for <input> masking, built on top of inputmask-core.

Install

npm

npm install antd-mask-input --save

Usage

Give MaskedInput a mask:

import React from 'react'
import MaskedInput from 'antd-mask-input'

class CreditCardDetails extends React.Component {
  state = {
    card: '',
    expiry: '',
    ccv: ''
  }

  _onChange = (e) => {
    this.setState({[e.target.name]: e.target.value})
  }

  render() {
    return <div className="CreditCardDetails">
      <label>
        Card Number:{' '}
        <MaskedInput mask="1111 1111 1111 1111" name="card" size="20" onChange={this._onChange}/>
      </label>
      <label>
        Expiry Date:{' '}
        <MaskedInput mask="11/1111" name="expiry" placeholder="mm/yyyy" onChange={this._onChange}/>
      </label>
      <label>
        CCV:{' '}
        <MaskedInput mask="111" name="ccv" onChange={this._onChange}/>
      </label>
    </div>
  }
}

Create some wrapper components if you have a masking configuration which will be reused:

function CustomInput(props) {
  return <MaskedInput
    mask="1111-WW-11"
    placeholder="1234-WW-12"
    size="11"
    {...props}
    formatCharacters={{
      'W': {
        validate(char) { return /\w/.test(char ) },
        transform(char) { return char.toUpperCase() }
      }
    }}
  />
}

Props

mask : string

The masking pattern to be applied to the <input>.

See the inputmask-core docs for supported formatting characters.

onChange : (event: SyntheticEvent) => any

A callback which will be called any time the mask's value changes.

This will be passed a SyntheticEvent with the input accessible via event.target as usual.

Note: this component currently calls onChange directly, it does not generate an onChange event which will bubble up like a regular <input> component, so you must pass an onChange if you want to get a value back out.

formatCharacters: Object

Customised format character definitions for use in the pattern.

See the inputmask-core docs for details of the structure of this object.

placeholderChar: string

Customised placeholder character used to fill in editable parts of the pattern.

See the inputmask-core docs for details.

Other props

See Ant Design Input

MIT Licensed

