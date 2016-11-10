A webpack loader for deploy icon files when using the antd

Usage

Note that you must import antd source instead of distribution.

npm install --save-dev antd-local-icon Download the antd icon to local and place all font files in your project. Modify your webpack.config.js like following:

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : function ( abspath ) { return /\.less/ .test(abspath) && abspath.indexOf( 'antd/lib/style/index.less' ) == -1 ; }, loader : "style!css!less" }, { test : function ( abspath ) { return abspath.indexOf( 'antd/lib/style/index.less' ) !== -1 ; }, loader : "style!css!less!antd-local-icon?url=/assets/font/iconfont" } ] } }

Feedback

If you have any questions or requirements, use Issues.