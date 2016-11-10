A webpack loader for deploy icon files when using the antd
Note that you must import antd source instead of distribution.
npm install --save-dev antd-local-icon
Download the antd icon to local and place all font files in your project.
Modify your
webpack.config.js like following:
module.exports = {
//... your config
module: {
loaders: [
//... your config
{
test: function(abspath) {
// extract 'index.less' in antd to load it using antd-local-icon
return /\.less/.test(abspath) && abspath.indexOf('antd/lib/style/index.less') == -1;
},
loader: "style!css!less"
},
{
test: function(abspath) {
return abspath.indexOf('antd/lib/style/index.less') !== -1;
},
// the param url is your local icon files location.
loader: "style!css!less!antd-local-icon?url=/assets/font/iconfont"
}
]
}
}
If you have any questions or requirements, use Issues.