Ant Design demo tool.

⚠️⚠️⚠️ antd-init@2 is for demo only. If you want to create projects, it's better to init with create-umi.

umi is a routing-based framework that supports next.js-like conventional routing and various advanced routing functions, such as routing-level on-demand loading. With a complete plugin system that covers every life cycle from source code to build product, umi is able to support various functional extensions and business needs.

umi 是一个可插拔的企业级 react 应用框架。umi 以路由为基础的,支持类 next.js 的约定式路由,以及各种进阶的路由功能,并以此进行功能扩展,比如支持路由级的按需加载。然后配以完善的插件体系,覆盖从源码到构建产物的每个生命周期,支持各种功能扩展和业务需求。

Install

$ npm i antd-init -g

Usage

Generate demo boilerplate.

$ mkdir foo && cd foo $ antd-init

Start development server.

$ npm start

Build.