openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aic

antd-img-crop

by 南小北
3.16.0 (see all)

🔪 An image cropper for Ant Design Upload

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.9K

GitHub Stars

292

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Image Manipulation, React File Uploader

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use

Readme

antd-img-crop

An image cropper for Ant Design Upload.

npm npm npm bundle size GitHub

English | 简体中文

Demo

Edit antd-img-crop

Install

yarn add antd-img-crop

# npm install antd-img-crop

Usage

import ImgCrop from 'antd-img-crop';
import { Upload } from 'antd';

const Demo = () => (
  <ImgCrop>
    <Upload>+ Add image</Upload>
  </ImgCrop>
);

Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
aspectnumber1 / 1Aspect of crop area , width / height
shapestring'rect'Shape of crop area, 'rect' or 'round'
gridbooleanfalseShow grid of crop area (third-lines)
qualitynumber0.4Image quality, 0 ~ 1
fillColorstring'white'Fill color when cropped image smaller than canvas
zoombooleantrueEnable zoom for image
rotatebooleanfalseEnable rotate for image
minZoomnumber1Minimum zoom factor
maxZoomnumber3Maximum zoom factor
modalTitlestring'Edit image'Title of modal
modalWidthnumber | string520Width of modal in pixels number or percentages
modalOkstring'OK'Text of modal confirm button
modalCancelstring'Cancel'Text of modal cancel button
onModalOkfunction-Call when click modal confirm button
onModalCancelfunction-Call when click modal mask, top right "x", or cancel button
beforeCropfunction-Call before modal open, if return false, it'll not open
onUploadFailfunction-Call when upload failed
cropperPropsobject-Props of react-easy-crop (* existing props cannot be overridden)

Styles

To prevent overwriting the custom styles to antd, antd-img-crop does not import the style files of components.

Therefore, if you configured babel-plugin-import and no Modal or Slider were used, please import the styles manually:

import 'antd/es/modal/style';
import 'antd/es/slider/style';

FAQ

ConfigProvider not work?

If using craco-antd, please try to add libraryDirectory: 'es' to craco.config.js:

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      plugin: CracoAntDesignPlugin,
      options: {
        // other options...
+       babelPluginImportOptions: {
+         libraryDirectory: 'es',
+       },
      },
    },
  ],
};

Or if configuring babel-plugin-import manually, please try to set libraryDirectory: 'es' to .babelrc.js:

module.exports = {
  plugins: [['import', { libraryName: 'antd', libraryDirectory: 'es', style: true }]],
};

License

MIT License (c) nanxiaobei

FUTAKE

Try FUTAKE in WeChat. A mini app for your inspiration moments. 🌈

FUTAKE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use2
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jin Jose ManuelPerú45 Ratings26 Reviews
Informatic Engineering student at Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú. Full Stack developer. Also intermediate level Aws architect. Fav. technologies: re
2 months ago
jesuscumpli2 Ratings0 Reviews
January 4, 2021
Easy to Use
blackwolf1961 Rating0 Reviews
November 18, 2020
Easy to Use

Alternatives

rc
react-cropperCropperjs as React component
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
99K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
@toast-ui/react-image-editor🍞🎨 Full-featured photo image editor using canvas. It is really easy, and it comes with great filters.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-easy-cropA React component to crop images/videos with easy interactions
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
137K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rae
react-avatar-editorSmall avatar & profile picture component. Resize and crop uploaded images using a intuitive user interface.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
103K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ric
react-image-cropA responsive image cropping tool for React
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
254K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 51 Alternatives

Tutorials

antd-img-crop examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioantd-img-crop examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use antd-img-crop by viewing and forking antd-img-crop example apps on CodeSandbox
yarnpkg.comFast, reliable, and secure dependency management.
antd-img-crop, crop the image when using Ant Design Upload - actorsfit
blog.actorsfit.comantd-img-crop, crop the image when using Ant Design Upload - actorsfitWe often encounter scenarios where we need to upload fixed-size pictures, such as changing avatar pictures. At this time, you need to crop the image first. Ant Desgin does not provide such a function by default.
React.js Ant Design Image Cropper Library to Crop Images on Modal Preview in Browser Using HTML5 & TypeScript Full Project For Beginners - Coding Shiksha
codingshiksha.com2 months agoReact.js Ant Design Image Cropper Library to Crop Images on Modal Preview in Browser Using HTML5 & TypeScript Full Project For Beginners - Coding ShikshaReact.js Ant Design Image Cropper Library to Crop Images on Modal Preview in Browser Using HTML5 & TypeScript Full Project For Beginners - Coding Shiksha
antd-img-crop,sunjianxu
githubhelp.comantd-img-crop,sunjianxuantd-img-crop,sunjianxu | 🔪 an image cropper for ant design upload.