An image cropper for Ant Design Upload.
yarn add antd-img-crop
# npm install antd-img-crop
import ImgCrop from 'antd-img-crop';
import { Upload } from 'antd';
const Demo = () => (
<ImgCrop>
<Upload>+ Add image</Upload>
</ImgCrop>
);
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|aspect
number
1 / 1
|Aspect of crop area ,
width / height
|shape
string
'rect'
|Shape of crop area,
'rect' or
'round'
|grid
boolean
false
|Show grid of crop area (third-lines)
|quality
number
0.4
|Image quality,
0 ~ 1
|fillColor
string
'white'
|Fill color when cropped image smaller than canvas
|zoom
boolean
true
|Enable zoom for image
|rotate
boolean
false
|Enable rotate for image
|minZoom
number
1
|Minimum zoom factor
|maxZoom
number
3
|Maximum zoom factor
|modalTitle
string
'Edit image'
|Title of modal
|modalWidth
number |
string
520
|Width of modal in pixels number or percentages
|modalOk
string
'OK'
|Text of modal confirm button
|modalCancel
string
'Cancel'
|Text of modal cancel button
|onModalOk
function
|-
|Call when click modal confirm button
|onModalCancel
function
|-
|Call when click modal mask, top right "x", or cancel button
|beforeCrop
function
|-
|Call before modal open, if return
false, it'll not open
|onUploadFail
function
|-
|Call when upload failed
|cropperProps
object
|-
|Props of react-easy-crop (* existing props cannot be overridden)
To prevent overwriting the custom styles to
antd,
antd-img-crop does not import the style files of components.
Therefore, if you configured
babel-plugin-import and no
Modal or
Slider were used, please import the styles manually:
import 'antd/es/modal/style';
import 'antd/es/slider/style';
If using
craco-antd, please try to add
libraryDirectory: 'es' to
craco.config.js:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
plugin: CracoAntDesignPlugin,
options: {
// other options...
+ babelPluginImportOptions: {
+ libraryDirectory: 'es',
+ },
},
},
],
};
Or if configuring
babel-plugin-import manually, please try to set
libraryDirectory: 'es' to
.babelrc.js:
module.exports = {
plugins: [['import', { libraryName: 'antd', libraryDirectory: 'es', style: true }]],
};
