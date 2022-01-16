An image cropper for Ant Design Upload.

English | 简体中文

Install

yarn add antd-img-crop

Usage

import ImgCrop from 'antd-img-crop' ; import { Upload } from 'antd' ; const Demo = () => ( < ImgCrop > < Upload > + Add image </ Upload > </ ImgCrop > );

Props

Prop Type Default Description aspect number 1 / 1 Aspect of crop area , width / height shape string 'rect' Shape of crop area, 'rect' or 'round' grid boolean false Show grid of crop area (third-lines) quality number 0.4 Image quality, 0 ~ 1 fillColor string 'white' Fill color when cropped image smaller than canvas zoom boolean true Enable zoom for image rotate boolean false Enable rotate for image minZoom number 1 Minimum zoom factor maxZoom number 3 Maximum zoom factor modalTitle string 'Edit image' Title of modal modalWidth number | string 520 Width of modal in pixels number or percentages modalOk string 'OK' Text of modal confirm button modalCancel string 'Cancel' Text of modal cancel button onModalOk function - Call when click modal confirm button onModalCancel function - Call when click modal mask, top right "x", or cancel button beforeCrop function - Call before modal open, if return false , it'll not open onUploadFail function - Call when upload failed cropperProps object - Props of react-easy-crop (* existing props cannot be overridden)

Styles

To prevent overwriting the custom styles to antd , antd-img-crop does not import the style files of components.

Therefore, if you configured babel-plugin-import and no Modal or Slider were used, please import the styles manually:

import 'antd/es/modal/style' ; import 'antd/es/slider/style' ;

FAQ

ConfigProvider not work?

If using craco-antd , please try to add libraryDirectory: 'es' to craco.config.js :

module.exports = { plugins: [ { plugin: CracoAntDesignPlugin, options: { // other options... + babelPluginImportOptions: { + libraryDirectory: 'es', + }, }, }, ], };

Or if configuring babel-plugin-import manually, please try to set libraryDirectory: 'es' to .babelrc.js :

module .exports = { plugins : [[ 'import' , { libraryName : 'antd' , libraryDirectory : 'es' , style : true }]], };

License

MIT License (c) nanxiaobei

