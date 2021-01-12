Usage 使用方法

Install npm i dayjs --save . 安装 dayjs 。 Install npm i antd-dayjs-webpack-plugin --save-dev . 安装 antd-dayjs-webpack-plugin 。 Add an instance of the plugin to the webpack plugin configuration. 更新 webpack 配置。

Example 示例

const AntdDayjsWebpackPlugin = require ( 'antd-dayjs-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new AntdDayjsWebpackPlugin() ] }; import 'dayjs/locale/zh-cn' dayjs.locale( 'zh-cn' )

Ant Design 3.x Notice Ant Design 3.x 注意事项

If you are using this plugin in a Ant Design 3.x project, you have to config it manually. 如果在 Ant Design 3.x 的项目中使用本插件，需要传入以下配置。

plugins: [ new AntdDayjsWebpackPlugin({ preset : 'antdv3' }) ]

Configuration 配置

No configuration needed unless you know what these configs mean. 默认无需额外配置，除非有特殊需要。

Attribute Description Type Accepted Values Default plugins plugin name Array[string] all support plugins [] replaceMoment replace moment to dayjs with webpack alias config Boolean true / false preset name of preset configuration String 'antd' 'antd'

Preset 'antd' contains the following plugins and set replaceMoment to true , you can pass your own plugin config/ replaceMoment config to override it. 'antd' 预设包含以下插件，并开启了‘替换Moment’配置，你可以通过 plugin 选项来配置自定义的插件组合及‘替换Moment’配置。

[ 'isSameOrBefore' , 'isSameOrAfter' , 'advancedFormat' , 'customParseFormat' , 'weekday' , 'weekYear' , 'weekOfYear' , 'isMoment' , 'localeData' , 'localizedFormat' , ]

Notice 说明

Day.js is a lightweight library with only 2kb size, but we have to use some other plugins to make full compatible to moment.js in Antd, so the final bundle size is 4.19 kb (Still small 😀)

Day.js 是一个只有 2kb 的轻量级时间库，但为了完成对 moment.js 和 Antd 代码的替换，我们需要引入一些特殊的插件，这会使最终的体积变成 4.19 kb （但仍然很小呀😀 ）

If you are using preset antdv3 in a Ant Design 3.x project, please note: Day.js is designed to be immutable, however, in order to make full compatible to moment.js in Antd 3.x, we have to use a plugin 🚨 BadMutable 🚨 to make Day.js mutable. This's not good and not what we want, but there's no better option. With this plugin enabled, all setters will update the instance itself.