antd-country-phone-input

by boyuai
4.2.1 (see all)

Country phone input component as standard Ant.Design form item

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

antd-country-phone-input

Country phone input component as standard Ant.Design form item.

dumi NPM version npm download build status

Preview

Installation

npm install antd-country-phone-input world_countries_lists

or

yarn add antd-country-phone-input world_countries_lists

Usage

Breaking Changes:

  1. To avoid unnecessary encapsulation for different locales, 4.0 lifted areas state up to ConfigProvider(based on React Context). You need to put it in the right place(index.js/App.js/...), then all components will have access to the provided config.
  2. Tree Shaking is supported in 4.1, you need to install world_countries_lists explicitly. Thus, you could customize translation JSON and it is better than areaMapper in ConfigProvider.
import CountryPhoneInput, { ConfigProvider } from 'antd-country-phone-input';
import en from 'world_countries_lists/data/countries/en/world.json'; // As per the latest world_countries_lists version they have updated their data directory file structure

// Usually you only need to import ConfigProvider & CSS once in App.js/App.tsx
// CSS order is important!
import 'antd/dist/antd.css';
import 'antd-country-phone-input/dist/index.css';

const App = () => {
  return (
    <ConfigProvider locale={en}>
      <CountryPhoneInput />
    </ConfigProvider>
  );
};

export default App;

Try it on our website: https://boyuai.github.io/antd-country-phone-input/demos/

Value

FieldTypeNote
shortstringSee ISO 3166-1
phoneCodenumber
emojiReactNodeNational flag
namestring

Locale

See world_countries_lists

Example

Have a look at this!

