Country phone input component as standard Ant.Design form item.

Installation

npm install antd-country-phone-input world_countries_lists

or

yarn add antd-country-phone-input world_countries_lists

Usage

Breaking Changes: To avoid unnecessary encapsulation for different locales, 4.0 lifted areas state up to ConfigProvider (based on React Context). You need to put it in the right place(index.js/App.js/...), then all components will have access to the provided config. Tree Shaking is supported in 4.1 , you need to install world_countries_lists explicitly. Thus, you could customize translation JSON and it is better than areaMapper in ConfigProvider .

import CountryPhoneInput, { ConfigProvider } from 'antd-country-phone-input'; import en from 'world_countries_lists/data/countries/en/world.json'; // As per the latest world_countries_lists version they have updated their data directory file structure // Usually you only need to import ConfigProvider & CSS once in App.js/App.tsx // CSS order is important! import 'antd/dist/antd.css'; import 'antd-country-phone-input/dist/index.css'; const App = () => { return ( <ConfigProvider locale={en}> <CountryPhoneInput /> </ConfigProvider> ); }; export default App;

Try it on our website: https://boyuai.github.io/antd-country-phone-input/demos/

Value

Field Type Note short string See ISO 3166-1 phoneCode number emoji ReactNode National flag name string

Locale

See world_countries_lists

Example

Have a look at this!