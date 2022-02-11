Country phone input component as standard Ant.Design form item.
npm install antd-country-phone-input world_countries_lists
or
yarn add antd-country-phone-input world_countries_lists
Breaking Changes:
- To avoid unnecessary encapsulation for different locales,
4.0lifted areas state up to
ConfigProvider(based on React Context). You need to put it in the right place(index.js/App.js/...), then all components will have access to the provided config.
-
Tree Shakingis supported in
4.1, you need to install
world_countries_listsexplicitly. Thus, you could customize translation JSON and it is better than
areaMapperin
ConfigProvider.
import CountryPhoneInput, { ConfigProvider } from 'antd-country-phone-input';
import en from 'world_countries_lists/data/countries/en/world.json'; // As per the latest world_countries_lists version they have updated their data directory file structure
// Usually you only need to import ConfigProvider & CSS once in App.js/App.tsx
// CSS order is important!
import 'antd/dist/antd.css';
import 'antd-country-phone-input/dist/index.css';
const App = () => {
return (
<ConfigProvider locale={en}>
<CountryPhoneInput />
</ConfigProvider>
);
};
export default App;
Try it on our website: https://boyuai.github.io/antd-country-phone-input/demos/
|Field
|Type
|Note
|short
|string
|See ISO 3166-1
|phoneCode
|number
|emoji
|ReactNode
|National flag
|name
|string
Have a look at this!