Readme

Ant Design

An enterprise-class UI design language and React UI library.

CI status codecov NPM version NPM downloads

Renovate status Total alerts

Follow Twitter FOSSA Status Discussions Issues need help

English | Português | 简体中文 | Українською | Spanish

✨ Features

  • 🌈 Enterprise-class UI designed for web applications.
  • 📦 A set of high-quality React components out of the box.
  • 🛡 Written in TypeScript with predictable static types.
  • ⚙️ Whole package of design resources and development tools.
  • 🌍 Internationalization support for dozens of languages.
  • 🎨 Powerful theme customization in every detail.

🖥 Environment Support

  • Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 11 (with polyfills)
  • Server-side Rendering
  • Electron
IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Electron
Electron
IE11, Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

📦 Install

npm install antd

yarn add antd

🔨 Usage

import { Button, DatePicker } from 'antd';

const App = () => (
  <>
    <Button type="primary">PRESS ME</Button>
    <DatePicker placeholder="select date" />
  </>
);

And import style manually:

import 'antd/dist/antd.css'; // or 'antd/dist/antd.less'

TypeScript

antd is written in TypeScript with complete definitions, check Use in TypeScript to get started.

🌍 Internationalization

Dozens of languages supported in antd, see i18n.

🔗 Links

⌨️ Development

Use Gitpod, a free online dev environment for GitHub.

Open in Gitpod

Or clone locally:

$ git clone git@github.com:ant-design/ant-design.git
$ cd ant-design
$ npm install
$ npm start

Open your browser and visit http://127.0.0.1:8001 , see more at Development.

🤝 Contributing PRs Welcome

Read our contributing guide and let's build a better antd together.

We welcome all contributions. Please read our CONTRIBUTING.md first. You can submit any ideas as pull requests or as GitHub issues. If you'd like to improve code, check out the Development Instructions and have a good time! :)

If you are a collaborator, please follow our Pull Request principle to create a Pull Request with collaborator template.

Let's fund issues in this repository

❤️ Sponsors and Backers

Matvii HodovaniukUkraine52 Ratings38 Reviews
January 11, 2021
Buggy

I've stoped to use antd after their xmas-eg here is a link https://blog.shunliang.io/frontend/2018/12/25/the-ant-design-xmas-egg-that-went-wrong.html. It was my number one tool when I use React. But I switched to material-ui now.

2
taosheroliviertassinari
devuxer6 Ratings1 Review
November 22, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

👍 Very comprehensive set of well-designed components 👍 Relatively good documentation with lots of examples 👍 Supports TypeScript out of the box 👍 Attractive and modern look and feel 👍 Most components offer a good user experience 👍 Pretty easy to learn if you have some experience using UI toolkits in general 😐Decent responsiveness to bugs/feature requests 😐Support for responsive design exists but is a bit cumbersome 😐Can customize some visual aspects with LESS variables, but it's not ideal if you want something really unique/bespoke 👎 Reliance on LESS makes it difficult to use with Create React App (you have to patch it with CRACO) 👎 Some issues on GitHub are in Chinese (though English now appears to be the preferred language)

1
liorgrossman
Branden MetcalfeUnderground14 Ratings13 Reviews
I'm the firestarter
July 8, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

A very capable design system, especially for Enterprise apps. Includes every imaginable component you could ask for. Design is minimalistic and clean, as you'd want an enterprise app to be. Since it doesn't have some of the eye candy offered by Material UI, it's also faster and less janky. Documentation is pretty decent, and the community around Ant very large (although some of it is in Chinese which I unfortunately do not speak). Overall great experience.

1
urrri
Prarthana PandeIndia32 Ratings48 Reviews
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

My go-to UI library for React after MUI. I used this in one project and like it very much. Quite a new design and different from MUI and has provided tons of components. You should definitely give it a try and compare if you want this or MUI. For me, it's not less than MUI but equal to MUI with its own advantages.

1
lepusarcticus
Keeleigh Lawrence4 Ratings4 Reviews
Freelance Dev ♥ JavaScript
July 9, 2020
Great Documentation

I've used it on a couple of projects. It wouldn't be my first choice for a design system, but works well in a large setting and takes advantage of some powerful and popular tools such as React and Typescript. For smaller projects, this is most likely overkill.

1
LMestre14

