IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Electron
|IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
npm install antd
yarn add antd
import { Button, DatePicker } from 'antd';
const App = () => (
<>
<Button type="primary">PRESS ME</Button>
<DatePicker placeholder="select date" />
</>
);
And import style manually:
import 'antd/dist/antd.css'; // or 'antd/dist/antd.less'
antd is written in TypeScript with complete definitions, check Use in TypeScript to get started.
Dozens of languages supported in
antd, see i18n.
Use Gitpod, a free online dev environment for GitHub.
Or clone locally:
$ git clone git@github.com:ant-design/ant-design.git
$ cd ant-design
$ npm install
$ npm start
Open your browser and visit http://127.0.0.1:8001 , see more at Development.
Read our contributing guide and let's build a better antd together.
We welcome all contributions. Please read our CONTRIBUTING.md first. You can submit any ideas as pull requests or as GitHub issues. If you'd like to improve code, check out the Development Instructions and have a good time! :)
If you are a collaborator, please follow our Pull Request principle to create a Pull Request with collaborator template.
I've stoped to use antd after their xmas-eg here is a link https://blog.shunliang.io/frontend/2018/12/25/the-ant-design-xmas-egg-that-went-wrong.html. It was my number one tool when I use React. But I switched to material-ui now.
👍 Very comprehensive set of well-designed components 👍 Relatively good documentation with lots of examples 👍 Supports TypeScript out of the box 👍 Attractive and modern look and feel 👍 Most components offer a good user experience 👍 Pretty easy to learn if you have some experience using UI toolkits in general 😐Decent responsiveness to bugs/feature requests 😐Support for responsive design exists but is a bit cumbersome 😐Can customize some visual aspects with LESS variables, but it's not ideal if you want something really unique/bespoke 👎 Reliance on LESS makes it difficult to use with Create React App (you have to patch it with CRACO) 👎 Some issues on GitHub are in Chinese (though English now appears to be the preferred language)
A very capable design system, especially for Enterprise apps. Includes every imaginable component you could ask for. Design is minimalistic and clean, as you'd want an enterprise app to be. Since it doesn't have some of the eye candy offered by Material UI, it's also faster and less janky. Documentation is pretty decent, and the community around Ant very large (although some of it is in Chinese which I unfortunately do not speak). Overall great experience.
My go-to UI library for React after MUI. I used this in one project and like it very much. Quite a new design and different from MUI and has provided tons of components. You should definitely give it a try and compare if you want this or MUI. For me, it's not less than MUI but equal to MUI with its own advantages.
I've used it on a couple of projects. It wouldn't be my first choice for a design system, but works well in a large setting and takes advantage of some powerful and popular tools such as React and Typescript. For smaller projects, this is most likely overkill.