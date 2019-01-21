openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
au

antaiib-ui

by alina_yuan
0.1.37 (see all)

按需加载

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

213

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

按需加载

借助babel插件babel-plugin-component实现

详细查看点击下方链接 segmentFault

markdown编写说明文档

详细查看点击下方链接 segmentFault

为组件库增加单元测试

详细查看点击下方链接 segmentFault

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial