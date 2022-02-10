openbase logo
Readme

Ant Design Vue

An enterprise-class UI components based on Ant Design and Vue.

English | 简体中文

Features

  • An enterprise-class UI design system for desktop applications.
  • A set of high-quality Vue components out of the box.
  • Shared Ant Design of React design resources.

Environment Support

  • Modern browsers. v1.x support Internet Explorer 9+ (with polyfills)
  • Server-side Rendering
  • Support Vue 2 & Vue 3
  • Electron
IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Opera
Opera		Electron
Electron
Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

Using npm or yarn

We recommend using npm or yarn to install，it not only makes development easier，but also allow you to take advantage of the rich ecosystem of Javascript packages and tooling.

$ npm install ant-design-vue --save

$ yarn add ant-design-vue

If you are in a bad network environment，you can try other registries and tools like cnpm.

Ecosystem

ProjectDescription
vue-refYou can use the callback to get a reference like react
ant-design-vue-helperA vscode extension for ant-design-vue
vue-cli-plugin-ant-designVue-cli 3 plugin to add ant-design-vue
vue-dash-eventThe library function, implemented in the DOM template, can use the custom event of the ant-design-vue component (camelCase)
@formily/antdvThe Library with Formily and ant-design-vue

