重要： 此仓库后续不再维护，也不再接受更多的特性更新。
ant-design/pro-layout 将会迁移至
ant-design/pro-components 仓库进行后续的维护，访问 https://procomponent.ant.design/layout 了解更多。此变更不影响继续使用
@ant-design/pro-layout 这个 npm 包名安装使用此组件。
An out-of-box UI solution for enterprise applications as a React boilerplate. This repository is the layout of Ant Design Pro and was developed for quick and easy use of the layout.
npm i @ant-design/pro-layout --save
// or
yarn add @ant-design/pro-layout
import ProLayout from '@ant-design/pro-layout';
render(<ProLayout />, document.getElementById('root'));
All methods with the suffix
Rendercan prevent rendering by passing in
false.
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default Value
|title
|layout in the upper left corner title
|ReactNode
'Ant Design Pro'
|logo
|layout top left logo url
|ReactNode | ()=>ReactNode
|-
|pure
|Interface that doesn't require extra ui
|boolean
|-
|loading
|layout loading status
|boolean
|-
|menuHeaderRender
|render logo and title
|ReactNode | (logo,title)=>ReactNode
|-
|onMenuHeaderClick
|menu header click event
(e: React.MouseEvent<HTMLDivElement>) => void
|-
|contentStyle
|layout content style
|CSSProperties
|-
|layout
|layout menu mode, side: right navigation, top: top navigation
|'side' | 'top'
'side'
|contentWidth
|content mode of layout, Fluid: fixed width 1200px, Fixed: adaptive
|'Fluid' | 'Fixed'
'Fluid'
|navTheme
|Navigation menu theme
|'light' | 'dark'
'dark'
|fixedHeader
|whether to fix header to top
|boolean
false
|fixSiderbar
|Whether to fix navigation menu
|boolean
false
|breakpoint
|breakpoints of the responsive layout
Enum { 'xs', 'sm', 'md', 'lg', 'xl', 'xxl' }
lg
|menu
|About the configuration of the menu, only locale, locale can turn off the globalization of the menu
|{ locale: boolean,defaultOpenAll: boolean }
{ locale: true }
|iconfontUrl
|Use IconFont icon configuration
|string
|-
|locale
|The language setting of the layout
|'zh-CN' | 'zh-TW' | 'en-US'
|navigator.language
|settings
|layout settings
Settings
Settings
|siderWidth
|width of sider menu
|number
|256
|collapsed
|control menu's collapse and expansion
|boolean
|true
|onPageChange
|Triggered when page switching
|(location: Location) => void
|-
|onCollapse
|folding collapse event of menu
|(collapsed: boolean) => void
|-
|headerRender
|custom header render method
|(props: BasicLayoutProps) => ReactNode
|-
|headerTitleRender
|custom header title render method
|(props: BasicLayoutProps) => ReactNode
|-
|headerContentRender
|custom header content render method
|(props: BasicLayoutProps) => ReactNode
|-
|rightContentRender
|header right content render method
|(props: HeaderViewProps) => ReactNode
|-
|collapsedButtonRender
|custom collapsed button method
|(collapsed: boolean) => ReactNode
|-
|footerRender
|custom footer render method
|(props: BasicLayoutProps) => ReactNode
|-
|pageTitleRender
|custom page title render method
|(props: BasicLayoutProps) => ReactNode
|-
|menuRender
|custom menu render method
|(props: HeaderViewProps) => ReactNode
|-
|menuDataRender
|The render method of menuData, with the definition of menuData
(menuData: MenuDataItem[]) => MenuDataItem[]
|-
|postMenuData
|View the menu data before displaying it. Modification will not trigger re-rendering.
(menuData: MenuDataItem[]) => MenuDataItem[]
|-
|menuItemRender
|the render method of a custom menu item
|(itemProps: MenuDataItem) => ReactNode
|-
|subMenuItemRender
|the render method of a custom subMenu item
|(itemProps: MenuDataItem) => ReactNode
|-
|breadcrumbRender
|custom breadcrumbs data
|(route)=>route
|-
|route
|Used to assist in the generation of menu and bread crumbs. Umi will automatically bring
|route
|-
|disableMobile
|Disable automatic switch to mobile mode
|boolean
|false
|links
|Shortcuts displayed in the lower right corner of the menu
|ReactNode[]
|-
|menuProps
|Props passed to ANTD MENU, SEE (https://ant.design/components/menu-cn/)
|MenuProps
|undefined
Layout support for most of Menu by
menuProps after 4.5.13.
import { SettingDrawer } from '@ant-design/pro-layout';
SettingDrawer provides a graphical interface to set the layout configuration. Not recommended for use in a product environment.
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default Value
|settings
|layout settings
Settings
Settings
|onSettingChange
|The setting changes event
|(settings: Settings) => void
|-
|hideHintAlert
|remove hint info
|boolean
|-
PageContainer encapsulates the PageHeader component of ant design, adds tabList, and content. Fill in the title and breadcrumb based on the current route. It depends on the route property of the Layout. Of course you can pass in parameters to override the default values. PageContainer supports all the attributes of Tabs and PageHeader.
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default Value
|content
|Content area
|ReactNode
|-
|extraContent
|Extra content area, on the right side of content
|ReactNode
|-
|tabList
|Tabs title list
Array<{key: string, tab: ReactNode}>
|-
|tabActiveKey
|The currently highlighted tab item
|string
|-
|onTabChange
|Switch panel callback
(key) => void
|-
|tabBarExtraContent
|Extra elements on the tab bar
|React.ReactNode
|-
a simple loading page
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default Value
|tip
|loading tip
|ReactNode
|-
RouteContext can provide built-in data for Layout. For example, isMobile and collapsed, you can consume this data to customize some behavior.
import { RouteContext, RouteContextType } from '../index';
const Page = () => (
<RouteContext.Consumer>
{(value: RouteContextType) => {
return value.title;
}}
</RouteContext.Consumer>
);
GridContent encapsulates equal width and streaming The logic of analysis?layout=top). You can see the preview in preview.
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default Value
|contentWidth
|Content mode
|'Fluid' | 'Fixed'
|-
Generate menuData and breadcrumb based on the router information.
import { getMenuData } from '@ant-design/pro-layout';
const { breadcrumb, menuData } = getMenuData(
routes,
menu,
formatMessage,
menuDataRender,
);
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default Value
|routes
|Routing configuration information
|route[]
|-
|menu
|Menu configuration item, default
{locale: true}
{ locale: boolean }
|-
|menuDataRender
|The render method of menuData, with the definition of menuData
(menuData: MenuDataItem[]) => MenuDataItem[]
|-
|formatMessage
|The formatMessage method of react-intl
(data: { id: any; defaultMessage?: string }) => string;
|-
import { getPageTitle } from '@ant-design/pro-layout';
const title = getPageTitle({
pathname,
breadcrumb,
menu,
title,
formatMessage,
});
getPageTitle encapsulates the logic based on the title generated on menuData.
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default Value
|pathname
|Current pathname
|location.pathname
|-
|breadcrumb
|Collection of MenuDataItem
{ [path: string]: MenuDataItem }
|-
|menu
|Menu configuration item, default
{locale: true}
{ locale: boolean }
|-
|title
|Type of title
|string
|'Ant Design Pro'
|formatMessage
|The formatMessage method of react-intl
(data: { id: any; defaultMessage?: string }) => string;
|-
For ease of viewing and use, Typescript is used here to write.
// can be done via import { Settings } from '@ant-design/pro-layout/defaultSettings' to get this type
export interface Settings {
/**
* theme for nav menu
*/
navTheme: 'light' | 'dark';
/**
* primary color of ant design
*/
primaryColor: string;
/**
* nav menu position: `side` or `top`
*/
layout: 'side' | 'top';
/**
* layout of content: `Fluid` or `Fixed`, only works when layout is top
*/
contentWidth: 'Fluid' | 'Fixed';
/**
* sticky header
*/
fixedHeader: boolean;
/**
* sticky siderbar
*/
fixSiderbar: boolean;
menu: { locale: boolean };
title: string;
pwa: boolean;
// Your custom iconfont Symbol script Url
// eg：//at.alicdn.com/t/font_1039637_btcrd5co4w.js
// Usage: https://github.com/ant-design/ant-design-pro/pull/3517
iconfontUrl: string;
colorWeak: boolean;
}
// can be imported { MenuDataItem } from '@ant-design/pro-layout/typings' to get this type
export interface MenuDataItem {
authority?: string[] | string;
children?: MenuDataItem[];
hideChildrenInMenu?: boolean;
hideInMenu?: boolean;
icon?: string;
locale?: string;
name?: string;
path: string;
[key: string]: any;
}
// can be imported { RouterTypes } from '@ant-design/pro-layout/typings' to get this type
export interface Route {
path: string;
routes: Array<{
exact?: boolean;
icon: string;
name: string;
path: string;
// optional secondary menu
children?: Route['routes'];
}>;
}
