openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ant-design-process

by ant-design
0.0.22 (see all)

🌃 Powerful and easy to use beautiful layout

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

42

GitHub Stars

986

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

260

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

此仓库已废弃

重要： 此仓库后续不再维护，也不再接受更多的特性更新。ant-design/pro-layout 将会迁移至 ant-design/pro-components 仓库进行后续的维护，访问 https://procomponent.ant.design/layout 了解更多。此变更不影响继续使用 @ant-design/pro-layout 这个 npm 包名安装使用此组件。

English | 简体中文 changelog

npm package

Ant Design Pro Layout

image

An out-of-box UI solution for enterprise applications as a React boilerplate. This repository is the layout of Ant Design Pro and was developed for quick and easy use of the layout.

Usage

npm i @ant-design/pro-layout --save
// or
yarn add @ant-design/pro-layout

import ProLayout from '@ant-design/pro-layout';

render(<ProLayout />, document.getElementById('root'));

Demo

site

API

ProLayout

All methods with the suffix Render can prevent rendering by passing in false.

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefault Value
titlelayout in the upper left corner titleReactNode'Ant Design Pro'
logolayout top left logo urlReactNode | ()=>ReactNode-
pureInterface that doesn't require extra uiboolean-
loadinglayout loading statusboolean-
menuHeaderRenderrender logo and titleReactNode | (logo,title)=>ReactNode-
onMenuHeaderClickmenu header click event(e: React.MouseEvent<HTMLDivElement>) => void-
contentStylelayout content styleCSSProperties-
layoutlayout menu mode, side: right navigation, top: top navigation'side' | 'top''side'
contentWidthcontent mode of layout, Fluid: fixed width 1200px, Fixed: adaptive'Fluid' | 'Fixed''Fluid'
navThemeNavigation menu theme'light' | 'dark''dark'
fixedHeaderwhether to fix header to topbooleanfalse
fixSiderbarWhether to fix navigation menubooleanfalse
breakpointbreakpoints of the responsive layoutEnum { 'xs', 'sm', 'md', 'lg', 'xl', 'xxl' }lg
menuAbout the configuration of the menu, only locale, locale can turn off the globalization of the menu{ locale: boolean,defaultOpenAll: boolean }{ locale: true }
iconfontUrlUse IconFont icon configurationstring-
localeThe language setting of the layout'zh-CN' | 'zh-TW' | 'en-US'navigator.language
settingslayout settingsSettingsSettings
siderWidthwidth of sider menunumber256
collapsedcontrol menu's collapse and expansionbooleantrue
onPageChangeTriggered when page switching(location: Location) => void-
onCollapsefolding collapse event of menu(collapsed: boolean) => void-
headerRendercustom header render method(props: BasicLayoutProps) => ReactNode-
headerTitleRendercustom header title render method(props: BasicLayoutProps) => ReactNode-
headerContentRendercustom header content render method(props: BasicLayoutProps) => ReactNode-
rightContentRenderheader right content render method(props: HeaderViewProps) => ReactNode-
collapsedButtonRendercustom collapsed button method(collapsed: boolean) => ReactNode-
footerRendercustom footer render method(props: BasicLayoutProps) => ReactNode-
pageTitleRendercustom page title render method(props: BasicLayoutProps) => ReactNode-
menuRendercustom menu render method(props: HeaderViewProps) => ReactNode-
menuDataRenderThe render method of menuData, with the definition of menuData(menuData: MenuDataItem[]) => MenuDataItem[]-
postMenuDataView the menu data before displaying it. Modification will not trigger re-rendering.(menuData: MenuDataItem[]) => MenuDataItem[]-
postMenuData
menuItemRenderthe render method of a custom menu item(itemProps: MenuDataItem) => ReactNode-
subMenuItemRenderthe render method of a custom subMenu item(itemProps: MenuDataItem) => ReactNode-
breadcrumbRendercustom breadcrumbs data(route)=>route-
routeUsed to assist in the generation of menu and bread crumbs. Umi will automatically bringroute-
disableMobileDisable automatic switch to mobile modebooleanfalse
linksShortcuts displayed in the lower right corner of the menuReactNode[]-
menuPropsProps passed to ANTD MENU, SEE (https://ant.design/components/menu-cn/)MenuPropsundefined

Layout support for most of Menu by menuProps after 4.5.13.

SettingDrawer

import { SettingDrawer } from '@ant-design/pro-layout';

SettingDrawer provides a graphical interface to set the layout configuration. Not recommended for use in a product environment.

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefault Value
settingslayout settingsSettingsSettings
onSettingChangeThe setting changes event(settings: Settings) => void-
hideHintAlertremove hint infoboolean-

PageContainer

PageContainer encapsulates the PageHeader component of ant design, adds tabList, and content. Fill in the title and breadcrumb based on the current route. It depends on the route property of the Layout. Of course you can pass in parameters to override the default values. PageContainer supports all the attributes of Tabs and PageHeader.

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefault Value
contentContent areaReactNode-
extraContentExtra content area, on the right side of contentReactNode-
tabListTabs title listArray<{key: string, tab: ReactNode}>-
tabActiveKeyThe currently highlighted tab itemstring-
onTabChangeSwitch panel callback(key) => void-
tabBarExtraContentExtra elements on the tab barReact.ReactNode-

PageLoading

a simple loading page

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefault Value
tiploading tipReactNode-

RouteContext

RouteContext can provide built-in data for Layout. For example, isMobile and collapsed, you can consume this data to customize some behavior.

import { RouteContext, RouteContextType } from '../index';

const Page = () => (
  <RouteContext.Consumer>
    {(value: RouteContextType) => {
      return value.title;
    }}
  </RouteContext.Consumer>
);

GridContent

GridContent encapsulates equal width and streaming The logic of analysis?layout=top). You can see the preview in preview.

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefault Value
contentWidthContent mode'Fluid' | 'Fixed'-

getMenuData

Generate menuData and breadcrumb based on the router information.

import { getMenuData } from '@ant-design/pro-layout';

const { breadcrumb, menuData } = getMenuData(
  routes,
  menu,
  formatMessage,
  menuDataRender,
);
PropertyDescriptionTypeDefault Value
routesRouting configuration informationroute[]-
menuMenu configuration item, default {locale: true}{ locale: boolean }-
menuDataRenderThe render method of menuData, with the definition of menuData(menuData: MenuDataItem[]) => MenuDataItem[]-
formatMessageThe formatMessage method of react-intl(data: { id: any; defaultMessage?: string }) => string;-

getPageTitle

import { getPageTitle } from '@ant-design/pro-layout';

const title = getPageTitle({
  pathname,
  breadcrumb,
  menu,
  title,
  formatMessage,
});

getPageTitle encapsulates the logic based on the title generated on menuData.

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefault Value
pathnameCurrent pathnamelocation.pathname-
breadcrumbCollection of MenuDataItem{ [path: string]: MenuDataItem }-
menuMenu configuration item, default {locale: true}{ locale: boolean }-
titleType of titlestring'Ant Design Pro'
formatMessageThe formatMessage method of react-intl(data: { id: any; defaultMessage?: string }) => string;-

Data Structure

For ease of viewing and use, Typescript is used here to write.

Settings

// can be done via import { Settings } from '@ant-design/pro-layout/defaultSettings' to get this type

export interface Settings {
  /**
   * theme for nav menu
   */
  navTheme: 'light' | 'dark';
  /**
   * primary color of ant design
   */
  primaryColor: string;
  /**
   * nav menu position: `side` or `top`
   */
  layout: 'side' | 'top';
  /**
   * layout of content: `Fluid` or `Fixed`, only works when layout is top
   */
  contentWidth: 'Fluid' | 'Fixed';
  /**
   * sticky header
   */
  fixedHeader: boolean;
  /**
   * sticky siderbar
   */
  fixSiderbar: boolean;
  menu: { locale: boolean };
  title: string;
  pwa: boolean;
  // Your custom iconfont Symbol script Url
  // eg：//at.alicdn.com/t/font_1039637_btcrd5co4w.js
  // Usage: https://github.com/ant-design/ant-design-pro/pull/3517
  iconfontUrl: string;
  colorWeak: boolean;
}

// can be imported { MenuDataItem } from '@ant-design/pro-layout/typings' to get this type

export interface MenuDataItem {
  authority?: string[] | string;
  children?: MenuDataItem[];
  hideChildrenInMenu?: boolean;
  hideInMenu?: boolean;
  icon?: string;
  locale?: string;
  name?: string;
  path: string;
  [key: string]: any;
}

Route

// can be imported { RouterTypes } from '@ant-design/pro-layout/typings'  to get this type
export interface Route {
  path: string;
  routes: Array<{
    exact?: boolean;
    icon: string;
    name: string;
    path: string;
    // optional secondary menu
    children?: Route['routes'];
  }>;
}

Contributing

Any type of contribution is welcome, here are some examples of how you may contribute to this project:

  • Use Ant Design Pro in your daily work.
  • Submit issues to report bugs or ask questions.
  • Propose pull requests to improve our code.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial