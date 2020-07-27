此仓库已废弃

重要： 此仓库后续不再维护，也不再接受更多的特性更新。 ant-design/pro-layout 将会迁移至 ant-design/pro-components 仓库进行后续的维护，访问 https://procomponent.ant.design/layout 了解更多。此变更不影响继续使用 @ant-design/pro-layout 这个 npm 包名安装使用此组件。

Ant Design Pro Layout

An out-of-box UI solution for enterprise applications as a React boilerplate. This repository is the layout of Ant Design Pro and was developed for quick and easy use of the layout.

Usage

npm i @ant-design/pro-layout --save // or yarn add @ant-design/pro-layout

import ProLayout from '@ant-design/pro-layout' ; render( < ProLayout /> , document.getElementById('root'));

API

ProLayout

All methods with the suffix Render can prevent rendering by passing in false .

Property Description Type Default Value title layout in the upper left corner title ReactNode 'Ant Design Pro' logo layout top left logo url ReactNode | ()=>ReactNode - pure Interface that doesn't require extra ui boolean - loading layout loading status boolean - menuHeaderRender render logo and title ReactNode | (logo,title)=>ReactNode - onMenuHeaderClick menu header click event (e: React.MouseEvent<HTMLDivElement>) => void - contentStyle layout content style CSSProperties - layout layout menu mode, side: right navigation, top: top navigation 'side' | 'top' 'side' contentWidth content mode of layout, Fluid: fixed width 1200px, Fixed: adaptive 'Fluid' | 'Fixed' 'Fluid' navTheme Navigation menu theme 'light' | 'dark' 'dark' fixedHeader whether to fix header to top boolean false fixSiderbar Whether to fix navigation menu boolean false breakpoint breakpoints of the responsive layout Enum { 'xs', 'sm', 'md', 'lg', 'xl', 'xxl' } lg menu About the configuration of the menu, only locale, locale can turn off the globalization of the menu { locale: boolean,defaultOpenAll: boolean } { locale: true } iconfontUrl Use IconFont icon configuration string - locale The language setting of the layout 'zh-CN' | 'zh-TW' | 'en-US' navigator.language settings layout settings Settings Settings siderWidth width of sider menu number 256 collapsed control menu's collapse and expansion boolean true onPageChange Triggered when page switching (location: Location) => void - onCollapse folding collapse event of menu (collapsed: boolean) => void - headerRender custom header render method (props: BasicLayoutProps) => ReactNode - headerTitleRender custom header title render method (props: BasicLayoutProps) => ReactNode - headerContentRender custom header content render method (props: BasicLayoutProps) => ReactNode - rightContentRender header right content render method (props: HeaderViewProps) => ReactNode - collapsedButtonRender custom collapsed button method (collapsed: boolean) => ReactNode - footerRender custom footer render method (props: BasicLayoutProps) => ReactNode - pageTitleRender custom page title render method (props: BasicLayoutProps) => ReactNode - menuRender custom menu render method (props: HeaderViewProps) => ReactNode - menuDataRender The render method of menuData, with the definition of menuData (menuData: MenuDataItem[]) => MenuDataItem[] - postMenuData View the menu data before displaying it. Modification will not trigger re-rendering. (menuData: MenuDataItem[]) => MenuDataItem[] - postMenuData menuItemRender the render method of a custom menu item (itemProps: MenuDataItem) => ReactNode - subMenuItemRender the render method of a custom subMenu item (itemProps: MenuDataItem) => ReactNode - breadcrumbRender custom breadcrumbs data (route)=>route - route Used to assist in the generation of menu and bread crumbs. Umi will automatically bring route - disableMobile Disable automatic switch to mobile mode boolean false links Shortcuts displayed in the lower right corner of the menu ReactNode[] - menuProps Props passed to ANTD MENU, SEE (https://ant.design/components/menu-cn/) MenuProps undefined

Layout support for most of Menu by menuProps after 4.5.13.

SettingDrawer

import { SettingDrawer } from '@ant-design/pro-layout' ;

SettingDrawer provides a graphical interface to set the layout configuration. Not recommended for use in a product environment.

Property Description Type Default Value settings layout settings Settings Settings onSettingChange The setting changes event (settings: Settings) => void - hideHintAlert remove hint info boolean -

PageContainer

PageContainer encapsulates the PageHeader component of ant design, adds tabList, and content. Fill in the title and breadcrumb based on the current route. It depends on the route property of the Layout. Of course you can pass in parameters to override the default values. PageContainer supports all the attributes of Tabs and PageHeader.

Property Description Type Default Value content Content area ReactNode - extraContent Extra content area, on the right side of content ReactNode - tabList Tabs title list Array<{key: string, tab: ReactNode}> - tabActiveKey The currently highlighted tab item string - onTabChange Switch panel callback (key) => void - tabBarExtraContent Extra elements on the tab bar React.ReactNode -

PageLoading

a simple loading page

Property Description Type Default Value tip loading tip ReactNode -

RouteContext

RouteContext can provide built-in data for Layout. For example, isMobile and collapsed, you can consume this data to customize some behavior.

import { RouteContext, RouteContextType } from '../index'; const Page = () => ( <RouteContext.Consumer> {(value: RouteContextType) => { return value.title; }} </RouteContext.Consumer> );

GridContent

GridContent encapsulates equal width and streaming The logic of analysis?layout=top). You can see the preview in preview.

Property Description Type Default Value contentWidth Content mode 'Fluid' | 'Fixed' -

getMenuData

Generate menuData and breadcrumb based on the router information.

import { getMenuData } from '@ant-design/pro-layout' ; const { breadcrumb, menuData } = getMenuData( routes, menu, formatMessage, menuDataRender, );

Property Description Type Default Value routes Routing configuration information route[] - menu Menu configuration item, default {locale: true} { locale: boolean } - menuDataRender The render method of menuData, with the definition of menuData (menuData: MenuDataItem[]) => MenuDataItem[] - formatMessage The formatMessage method of react-intl (data: { id: any; defaultMessage?: string }) => string; -

getPageTitle

import { getPageTitle } from '@ant-design/pro-layout' ; const title = getPageTitle({ pathname, breadcrumb, menu, title, formatMessage, });

getPageTitle encapsulates the logic based on the title generated on menuData.

Property Description Type Default Value pathname Current pathname location.pathname - breadcrumb Collection of MenuDataItem { [path: string]: MenuDataItem } - menu Menu configuration item, default {locale: true} { locale: boolean } - title Type of title string 'Ant Design Pro' formatMessage The formatMessage method of react-intl (data: { id: any; defaultMessage?: string }) => string; -

Data Structure

For ease of viewing and use, Typescript is used here to write.

Settings

export interface Settings { navTheme: 'light' | 'dark' ; primaryColor: string ; layout: 'side' | 'top' ; contentWidth: 'Fluid' | 'Fixed' ; fixedHeader: boolean ; fixSiderbar: boolean ; menu: { locale: boolean }; title: string ; pwa: boolean ; iconfontUrl: string ; colorWeak: boolean ; }

MenuDataItem

export interface MenuDataItem { authority?: string [] | string ; children?: MenuDataItem[]; hideChildrenInMenu?: boolean ; hideInMenu?: boolean ; icon?: string ; locale?: string ; name?: string ; path: string ; [key: string ]: any ; }

Route

export interface Route { path: string ; routes: Array <{ exact?: boolean ; icon: string ; name: string ; path: string ; children?: Route[ 'routes' ]; }>; }

Contributing

