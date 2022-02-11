Language : 🇺🇸 | 🇨🇳 | 🇷🇺 | 🇹🇷 | 🇯🇵 | 🇫🇷 | 🇵🇹 | 🇸🇦

Ant Design Pro

An out-of-box UI solution for enterprise applications as a React boilerplate.

5.0 is out! 🎉🎉🎉

Ant Design Pro 5.0.0

Translation Recruitment 📢

We need your help: https://github.com/ant-design/ant-design-pro/issues/120

Features

💡 TypeScript : A language for application-scale JavaScript

: A language for application-scale JavaScript 📜 Blocks : Build page with block template

: Build page with block template 💎 Neat Design : Follow Ant Design specification

: Follow Ant Design specification 📐 Common Templates : Typical templates for enterprise applications

: Typical templates for enterprise applications 🚀 State of The Art Development : Newest development stack of React/umi/dva/antd

: Newest development stack of React/umi/dva/antd 📱 Responsive : Designed for variable screen sizes

: Designed for variable screen sizes 🎨 Theming : Customizable theme with simple config

: Customizable theme with simple config 🌐 International : Built-in i18n solution

: Built-in i18n solution ⚙️ Best Practices : Solid workflow to make your code healthy

: Solid workflow to make your code healthy 🔢 Mock development : Easy to use mock development solution

: Easy to use mock development solution ✅ UI Test: Fly safely with unit and e2e tests

Templates

- Dashboard - Analytic - Monitor - Workspace - Form - Basic Form - Step Form - Advanced From - List - Standard Table - Standard List - Card List - Search List (Project/Applications/Article) - Profile - Simple Profile - Advanced Profile - Account - Account Center - Account Settings - Result - Success - Failed - Exception - 403 - 404 - 500 - User - Login - Register - Register Result

Usage

Use bash

$ mkdir <your-project-name> $ cd <your-project-name> $ yarn create umi Select the boilerplate type (Use arrow keys) ❯ ant-design-pro - Create project with an layout-only ant-design-pro boilerplate, use together with umi block. app - Create project with a simple boilerplate, support typescript. block - Create a umi block. library - Create a library with umi. plugin - Create a umi plugin. $ git init $ npm install $ npm start

Use Gitpod

Open the project in Gitpod (free online dev environment for GitHub) and start coding immediately.

More instructions at documentation.

Browsers support

IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera IE11, Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Contributing

Any type of contribution is welcome, here are some examples of how you may contribute to this project: