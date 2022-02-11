openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

31.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

307

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.4/598
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Language : 🇺🇸 | 🇨🇳 | 🇷🇺 | 🇹🇷 | 🇯🇵 | 🇫🇷 | 🇵🇹 | 🇸🇦

Ant Design Pro

An out-of-box UI solution for enterprise applications as a React boilerplate.

Build Status Github Action Deploy Dependencies DevDependencies

Gitter Join the chat at https://gitter.im/ant-design/ant-design-pro Build With Umi

5.0 is out! 🎉🎉🎉

Ant Design Pro 5.0.0

Translation Recruitment 📢

We need your help: https://github.com/ant-design/ant-design-pro/issues/120

Features

  • 💡 TypeScript: A language for application-scale JavaScript
  • 📜 Blocks: Build page with block template
  • 💎 Neat Design: Follow Ant Design specification
  • 📐 Common Templates: Typical templates for enterprise applications
  • 🚀 State of The Art Development: Newest development stack of React/umi/dva/antd
  • 📱 Responsive: Designed for variable screen sizes
  • 🎨 Theming: Customizable theme with simple config
  • 🌐 International: Built-in i18n solution
  • ⚙️ Best Practices: Solid workflow to make your code healthy
  • 🔢 Mock development: Easy to use mock development solution
  • UI Test: Fly safely with unit and e2e tests

Templates

- Dashboard
  - Analytic
  - Monitor
  - Workspace
- Form
  - Basic Form
  - Step Form
  - Advanced From
- List
  - Standard Table
  - Standard List
  - Card List
  - Search List (Project/Applications/Article)
- Profile
  - Simple Profile
  - Advanced Profile
- Account
  - Account Center
  - Account Settings
- Result
  - Success
  - Failed
- Exception
  - 403
  - 404
  - 500
- User
  - Login
  - Register
  - Register Result

Usage

Use bash

$ mkdir <your-project-name>
$ cd <your-project-name>
$ yarn create umi  # or npm create umi

# Choose ant-design-pro:
 Select the boilerplate type (Use arrow keys)
❯ ant-design-pro  - Create project with an layout-only ant-design-pro boilerplate, use together with umi block.
  app             - Create project with a simple boilerplate, support typescript.
  block           - Create a umi block.
  library         - Create a library with umi.
  plugin          - Create a umi plugin.

$ git init
$ npm install
$ npm start         # visit http://localhost:8000

Use Gitpod

Open the project in Gitpod (free online dev environment for GitHub) and start coding immediately.

Open in Gitpod

More instructions at documentation.

Browsers support

Modern browsers and IE11.

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Opera
Opera
IE11, Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

Contributing

Any type of contribution is welcome, here are some examples of how you may contribute to this project:

  • Use Ant Design Pro in your daily work.
  • Submit issues to report bugs or ask questions.
  • Propose pull requests to improve our code.

