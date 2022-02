Language : πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ | πŸ‡¨πŸ‡³ | πŸ‡·πŸ‡Ί | πŸ‡ΉπŸ‡· | πŸ‡―πŸ‡΅ | πŸ‡«πŸ‡· | πŸ‡΅πŸ‡Ή | πŸ‡ΈπŸ‡¦

Ant Design Pro

An out-of-box UI solution for enterprise applications as a React boilerplate.

5.0 is out! πŸŽ‰πŸŽ‰πŸŽ‰

Ant Design Pro 5.0.0

Translation Recruitment πŸ“’

We need your help: https://github.com/ant-design/ant-design-pro/issues/120

Features

πŸ’‘ TypeScript : A language for application-scale JavaScript

: A language for application-scale JavaScript πŸ“œ Blocks : Build page with block template

: Build page with block template πŸ’Ž Neat Design : Follow Ant Design specification

: Follow Ant Design specification πŸ“ Common Templates : Typical templates for enterprise applications

: Typical templates for enterprise applications πŸš€ State of The Art Development : Newest development stack of React/umi/dva/antd

: Newest development stack of React/umi/dva/antd πŸ“± Responsive : Designed for variable screen sizes

: Designed for variable screen sizes 🎨 Theming : Customizable theme with simple config

: Customizable theme with simple config 🌐 International : Built-in i18n solution

: Built-in i18n solution βš™οΈ Best Practices : Solid workflow to make your code healthy

: Solid workflow to make your code healthy πŸ”’ Mock development : Easy to use mock development solution

: Easy to use mock development solution ✠UI Test: Fly safely with unit and e2e tests

Templates

- Dashboard - Analytic - Monitor - Workspace - Form - Basic Form - Step Form - Advanced From - List - Standard Table - Standard List - Card List - Search List (Project/Applications/Article) - Profile - Simple Profile - Advanced Profile - Account - Account Center - Account Settings - Result - Success - Failed - Exception - 403 - 404 - 500 - User - Login - Register - Register Result

Usage

Use bash

$ mkdir <your-project-name> $ cd <your-project-name> $ yarn create umi Select the boilerplate type (Use arrow keys) ❯ ant-design-pro - Create project with an layout-only ant-design-pro boilerplate, use together with umi block. app - Create project with a simple boilerplate, support typescript. block - Create a umi block. library - Create a library with umi. plugin - Create a umi plugin. $ git init $ npm install $ npm start

Use Gitpod

Open the project in Gitpod (free online dev environment for GitHub) and start coding immediately.

More instructions at documentation.

Browsers support

Modern browsers and IE11.



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera IE11, Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Contributing

Any type of contribution is welcome, here are some examples of how you may contribute to this project: