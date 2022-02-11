Language : 🇺🇸 | 🇨🇳 | 🇷🇺 | 🇹🇷 | 🇯🇵 | 🇫🇷 | 🇵🇹 | 🇸🇦
We need your help: https://github.com/ant-design/ant-design-pro/issues/120
- Dashboard
- Analytic
- Monitor
- Workspace
- Form
- Basic Form
- Step Form
- Advanced From
- List
- Standard Table
- Standard List
- Card List
- Search List (Project/Applications/Article)
- Profile
- Simple Profile
- Advanced Profile
- Account
- Account Center
- Account Settings
- Result
- Success
- Failed
- Exception
- 403
- 404
- 500
- User
- Login
- Register
- Register Result
$ mkdir <your-project-name>
$ cd <your-project-name>
$ yarn create umi # or npm create umi
# Choose ant-design-pro:
Select the boilerplate type (Use arrow keys)
❯ ant-design-pro - Create project with an layout-only ant-design-pro boilerplate, use together with umi block.
app - Create project with a simple boilerplate, support typescript.
block - Create a umi block.
library - Create a library with umi.
plugin - Create a umi plugin.
$ git init
$ npm install
$ npm start # visit http://localhost:8000
Open the project in Gitpod (free online dev environment for GitHub) and start coding immediately.
More instructions at documentation.
Modern browsers and IE11.
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
|IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
Any type of contribution is welcome, here are some examples of how you may contribute to this project: