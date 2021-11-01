openbase logo
ant-design-draggable-modal

by Dylan Vann
1.0.0 (see all)

The Modal from Ant Design, draggable.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Ant Design Draggable Modal

Modal from Ant Design, draggable.

🌎 Example

✨ Features

  • Drag with title bar.
  • Resize with handle.
  • Keep in bounds.
    • During drag.
    • During resize.
    • During resize window.
  • Multiple modals with managed zIndex.
  • Open from center.
  • Better API for using as a controlled component.
  • Open from quadrants.
  • Better escape key management.
  • Resize with option key.

📦 Install

yarn add ant-design-draggable-modal

NOTE: You must use react@16.8.0 and react-dom@16.8.0 or higher.

🔨 Usage

import React, { useState, useCallback } from 'react'
import { Button } from 'antd'
import { DraggableModal, DraggableModalProvider } from 'ant-design-draggable-modal'
import 'antd/dist/antd.css'
import 'ant-design-draggable-modal/dist/index.css'

const ModalWithButton = () => {
    const [visible, setVisible] = useState(false)
    const onOk = useCallback(() => setVisible(true), [])
    const onCancel = useCallback(() => setVisible(false), [])
    return (
        <>
            <Button onClick={onOk}>Open</Button>
            <DraggableModal visible={visible} onOk={onOk} onCancel={onCancel}>
                Body text.
            </DraggableModal>
        </>
    )
}

// DraggableModalProvider manages the zIndex
// of DraggableModals rendered beneath it.
const App = () => (
    <DraggableModalProvider>
        <ModalWithButton />
        <ModalWithButton />
        <ModalWithButton />
    </DraggableModalProvider>
)

⚠️ User Experience Warning

You should probably try to design your app not to need to use this, apps should usually not be window managers.

License

MIT © DylanVann

