zIndex.
yarn add ant-design-draggable-modal
NOTE: You must use
react@16.8.0 and
react-dom@16.8.0 or higher.
import React, { useState, useCallback } from 'react'
import { Button } from 'antd'
import { DraggableModal, DraggableModalProvider } from 'ant-design-draggable-modal'
import 'antd/dist/antd.css'
import 'ant-design-draggable-modal/dist/index.css'
const ModalWithButton = () => {
const [visible, setVisible] = useState(false)
const onOk = useCallback(() => setVisible(true), [])
const onCancel = useCallback(() => setVisible(false), [])
return (
<>
<Button onClick={onOk}>Open</Button>
<DraggableModal visible={visible} onOk={onOk} onCancel={onCancel}>
Body text.
</DraggableModal>
</>
)
}
// DraggableModalProvider manages the zIndex
// of DraggableModals rendered beneath it.
const App = () => (
<DraggableModalProvider>
<ModalWithButton />
<ModalWithButton />
<ModalWithButton />
</DraggableModalProvider>
)
You should probably try to design your app not to need to use this, apps should usually not be window managers.
MIT © DylanVann