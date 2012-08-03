Experimental Apache Ant adapter for node.js.
This is a proof-of-concept more than anything else. Still unsure if it will actually work on multiple environments and if it is really a good idea.
Many people been using node.js to run build scripts and everyone is writting the same tasks for the most basic stuff like copying/concateneting/deleting/ziping files and it will take a long time before someone implements all the tasks present on Ant.
Projects like grunt, gear, jake, rivet, roto and many others are all writting their own tasks to do the same things. TBH I think a better approach would be to create separate libs that could do each task (or a group of tasks) and that wasn't tied to a specific build tool, and create tools that abused this (no need to convert 3rd party lib into a plugin or author a new module just to use the methods inside your build files).
Ant contains many advanced tasks and is battle tested so it makes sense to reuse them instead of reinventing the wheel.
Ant is also not that easy to install on Windows since you need to configure the
ANT_HOME,
CLASSPATH and
JAVA_HOME paths. So it's easier to use
a standalone version of Ant that is distributed together with the
npm package. The Java Runtime is avaialble on most
computers so calling the ant executable should work out of the box on most
cases.
The idea is not to write multiple ant
<target>s, but to treat Ant as
a standalone lib that can be called from a node.js script. Performance isn't
that great (since JVM isn't as fast as node) but it is still better than
writting error-prone tasks that gets half of the job done.
Build tools based solely on configuration are doomed to "fail" the same way as
Ant did "failed". You can't express all edge-cases with configuration without
creating an overly complex system. Some things that could be easily done with
a
for loop and a few
if/else are a huge PITA with a descriptive syntax
(XML/JSON). The main reason why I moved my build scripts to node.js is to the
get freedom to write new tasks by myself without major pains, locking down your
build to a system that can only be extended by writting plugins that accepts
a simple config object won't scale up. Let's use Ant for what it is good for
(broad amount of battle tested tasks with flexible config options) and use
plain JavaScript for those tasks that aren't covered by Ant.
Maybe this project will motivate someone to port the most important Ant tasks
to plain JavaScript. I still haven't found a single node task that is as
complete the ones provided by Ant, see for instance all the options available
on the copy task (multiple
include/
exclude,
filter,
globmapper, download internet files,
flatten, etc...).
The idea is to use the Ant as if it was a standalone library that can be called from node.js, that way you can reuse them in your custom node.js build files when necessary.
It will simply convert JSON-like objects into a temporary XML file and execute the standalone version of Ant passing the custom arguments. This tool is just a "bridge" between Node.js and the Ant JAR file.
Execute the test file to see a very basic example:
node test
You can run it from another node.js program:
var ant = require('ant');
ant.exec({
// concat task (http://ant.apache.org/manual/Tasks/concat.html)
concat : {
fileset : {
'@dir' : '.',
include : {
'@name' : '*.js'
}
}
}
}, function(err, stdout, stderror){
// it doesn't throw any errors and also doesn't log the stdout by
// default that way you can control what you want to do.
if (stdout) console.log(stdout);
if (stderror) console.log(stderror);
if (err) throw err;
});
Right now it contains a single method
exec() that accepts an object with each
task and a callback. The tasks are just JSON-like representation of the XML
markup needed to execute each task,
node-ant will convert it back to XML
during the
exec.
ant.exec(tasks, [args], callback)
exec finishes. Will receive the following
arguments: (err, stdout, stderr).
Attributes starts with
@.
> { foo : { '@bar' : 123 }}
<foo bar="123" />
The XML node text value is stored as the actual key value if node doesn't
contain attributes and/or child nodes or on a special property
keyValue.
> {
foo : 'Lorem Ipsum'
}
<foo>Lorem Ipsum</foo>
> {
foo : {
'@bar' : 123,
keyValue : 'Lorem Ipsum'
}
}
<foo bar="123">Lorem Ipsum</foo>
> {
concat : {
fileset : {
'@dir' : '.',
include : {
'@name' : '*.js'
}
}
}
}
<concat><fileset dir="."><include name="*.js" /></fileset></concat>
Use the Ant tasks documentation as reference.
This project is on early experimental phase. The way that
ant.exec is called
might change in the future, specially since the
JXON format currently used doesn't
allow XML nodes with same name that aren't adjacent to each other (object can't
have multiple properties with the same key). So I might end up changing the
format to something closer to JSONML or use some sort
of special token to differentiate duplicates (eg.
echo#1,
echo#2).
node-ant is distributed under the MIT license.
Apache Ant is distributed under the Apache License.