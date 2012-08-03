Experimental Apache Ant adapter for node.js.

This is a proof-of-concept more than anything else. Still unsure if it will actually work on multiple environments and if it is really a good idea.

Many people been using node.js to run build scripts and everyone is writting the same tasks for the most basic stuff like copying/concateneting/deleting/ziping files and it will take a long time before someone implements all the tasks present on Ant.

Projects like grunt, gear, jake, rivet, roto and many others are all writting their own tasks to do the same things. TBH I think a better approach would be to create separate libs that could do each task (or a group of tasks) and that wasn't tied to a specific build tool, and create tools that abused this (no need to convert 3rd party lib into a plugin or author a new module just to use the methods inside your build files).

Ant contains many advanced tasks and is battle tested so it makes sense to reuse them instead of reinventing the wheel.

Ant is also not that easy to install on Windows since you need to configure the ANT_HOME , CLASSPATH and JAVA_HOME paths. So it's easier to use a standalone version of Ant that is distributed together with the npm package. The Java Runtime is avaialble on most computers so calling the ant executable should work out of the box on most cases.

The idea is not to write multiple ant <target> s, but to treat Ant as a standalone lib that can be called from a node.js script. Performance isn't that great (since JVM isn't as fast as node) but it is still better than writting error-prone tasks that gets half of the job done.

Build tools based solely on configuration are doomed to "fail" the same way as Ant did "failed". You can't express all edge-cases with configuration without creating an overly complex system. Some things that could be easily done with a for loop and a few if/else are a huge PITA with a descriptive syntax (XML/JSON). The main reason why I moved my build scripts to node.js is to the get freedom to write new tasks by myself without major pains, locking down your build to a system that can only be extended by writting plugins that accepts a simple config object won't scale up. Let's use Ant for what it is good for (broad amount of battle tested tasks with flexible config options) and use plain JavaScript for those tasks that aren't covered by Ant.

Maybe this project will motivate someone to port the most important Ant tasks to plain JavaScript. I still haven't found a single node task that is as complete the ones provided by Ant, see for instance all the options available on the copy task (multiple include / exclude , filter , globmapper , download internet files, flatten , etc...).

The idea is to use the Ant as if it was a standalone library that can be called from node.js, that way you can reuse them in your custom node.js build files when necessary.

It will simply convert JSON-like objects into a temporary XML file and execute the standalone version of Ant passing the custom arguments. This tool is just a "bridge" between Node.js and the Ant JAR file.

Example

Execute the test file to see a very basic example:

node test

You can run it from another node.js program:

var ant = require ( 'ant' ); ant.exec({ concat : { fileset : { '@dir' : '.' , include : { '@name' : '*.js' } } } }, function ( err, stdout, stderror ) { if (stdout) console .log(stdout); if (stderror) console .log(stderror); if (err) throw err; });

Documentation

Right now it contains a single method exec() that accepts an object with each task and a callback. The tasks are just JSON-like representation of the XML markup needed to execute each task, node-ant will convert it back to XML during the exec .

tasks : JSON-like object containing Ant tasks to be executed.

: [args] : Command line arguments passed to the ant executable.

: callback Function executed after exec finishes. Will receive the following arguments: (err, stdout, stderr).



JXON syntax

Attributes starts with @ .

> { foo : { '@bar' : 123 }} <foo bar= "123" />

The XML node text value is stored as the actual key value if node doesn't contain attributes and/or child nodes or on a special property keyValue .

> { foo : 'Lorem Ipsum' } <foo>Lorem Ipsum</foo> > { foo : { '@bar' : 123 , keyValue : 'Lorem Ipsum' } } <foo bar="123">Lorem Ipsum</foo> > { concat : { fileset : { '@dir' : '.' , include : { '@name' : '*.js' } } } } <concat><fileset dir=".">< include name ="*.js" /></fileset></concat>

Use the Ant tasks documentation as reference.

Important

This project is on early experimental phase. The way that ant.exec is called might change in the future, specially since the JXON format currently used doesn't allow XML nodes with same name that aren't adjacent to each other (object can't have multiple properties with the same key). So I might end up changing the format to something closer to JSONML or use some sort of special token to differentiate duplicates (eg. echo#1 , echo#2 ).

TODO

Test on a computer that doesn't have JDK installed.

Check if it is possible to ship with a standalone version of JDK for the advanced tasks.

Make it possible to log to console without waiting the whole task to finish.

Requirements

node.js 0.8.0+

Java

JDK 1.4+ (depending on which task you use)

Changelog

add support to functions on tasks (for script task). Thanks to @Diullei

small refactor to jxon to improve readability and autoclose empty tags.

initial release.

License

node-ant is distributed under the MIT license.

Apache Ant is distributed under the Apache License.