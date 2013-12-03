Functions that surround a string with ansistyle codes so it prints in style.
In case you need colors, like
red, have a look at ansicolors.
npm install ansistyles
var styles = require('ansistyles');
console.log(styles.bright('hello world')); // prints hello world in 'bright' white
console.log(styles.underline('hello world')); // prints hello world underlined
console.log(styles.inverse('hello world')); // prints hello world black on white
Get the ansicolors module:
npm install ansicolors
var styles = require('ansistyles')
, colors = require('ansicolors');
console.log(
// prints hello world underlined in blue on a green background
colors.bgGreen(colors.blue(styles.underline('hello world')))
);
Look at the tests to see more examples and/or run them via:
npm explore ansistyles && npm test
As you can see from here, more styles are available, but didn't have any effect on the terminals that I tested on Mac Lion and Ubuntu Linux.
I included them for completeness, but didn't show them in the examples because they seem to have no effect.
A style reset function is also included, please note however that this is not nestable.
Therefore the below only underlines
hell only, but not
world.
console.log(styles.underline('hell' + styles.reset('o') + ' world'));
It is essentially the same as:
console.log(styles.underline('hell') + styles.reset('') + 'o world');
ansistyles tries to meet simple use cases with a very simple API. However, if you need a more powerful ansi formatting tool, I'd suggest to look at the features of the ansi module.