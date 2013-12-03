openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ans

ansistyles

by Thorsten Lorenz
0.1.3 (see all)

Functions that surround a string with ansistyle codes.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

765K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ansistyles build status

Functions that surround a string with ansistyle codes so it prints in style.

In case you need colors, like red, have a look at ansicolors.

Installation

npm install ansistyles

Usage

var styles = require('ansistyles');

console.log(styles.bright('hello world'));    // prints hello world in 'bright' white
console.log(styles.underline('hello world')); // prints hello world underlined
console.log(styles.inverse('hello world'));   // prints hello world black on white

Combining with ansicolors

Get the ansicolors module:

npm install ansicolors

var styles = require('ansistyles')
  , colors = require('ansicolors');

  console.log(
    // prints hello world underlined in blue on a green background
    colors.bgGreen(colors.blue(styles.underline('hello world'))) 
  );

Tests

Look at the tests to see more examples and/or run them via: 

npm explore ansistyles && npm test

More Styles

As you can see from here, more styles are available, but didn't have any effect on the terminals that I tested on Mac Lion and Ubuntu Linux.

I included them for completeness, but didn't show them in the examples because they seem to have no effect.

reset

A style reset function is also included, please note however that this is not nestable.

Therefore the below only underlines hell only, but not world.

console.log(styles.underline('hell' + styles.reset('o') + ' world'));

It is essentially the same as:

console.log(styles.underline('hell') + styles.reset('') + 'o world');

Alternatives

ansistyles tries to meet simple use cases with a very simple API. However, if you need a more powerful ansi formatting tool, I'd suggest to look at the features of the ansi module.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial