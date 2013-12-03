ansistyles

Functions that surround a string with ansistyle codes so it prints in style.

In case you need colors, like red , have a look at ansicolors.

Installation

npm install ansistyles

Usage

var styles = require ( 'ansistyles' ); console .log(styles.bright( 'hello world' )); console .log(styles.underline( 'hello world' )); console .log(styles.inverse( 'hello world' ));

Combining with ansicolors

Get the ansicolors module:

npm install ansicolors

var styles = require ( 'ansistyles' ) , colors = require ( 'ansicolors' ); console .log( colors.bgGreen(colors.blue(styles.underline( 'hello world' ))) );

Tests

Look at the tests to see more examples and/or run them via:

npm explore ansistyles && npm test

More Styles

As you can see from here, more styles are available, but didn't have any effect on the terminals that I tested on Mac Lion and Ubuntu Linux.

I included them for completeness, but didn't show them in the examples because they seem to have no effect.

reset

A style reset function is also included, please note however that this is not nestable.

Therefore the below only underlines hell only, but not world .

console .log(styles.underline( 'hell' + styles.reset( 'o' ) + ' world' ));

It is essentially the same as:

console .log(styles.underline( 'hell' ) + styles.reset( '' ) + 'o world' );

Alternatives

ansistyles tries to meet simple use cases with a very simple API. However, if you need a more powerful ansi formatting tool, I'd suggest to look at the features of the ansi module.