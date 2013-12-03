ansicolors

Functions that surround a string with ansicolor codes so it prints in color.

In case you need styles, like bold , have a look at ansistyles.

Installation

npm install ansicolors

Usage

var colors = require ( 'ansicolors' ); var redHerring = colors.red( 'herring' ); var blueMoon = colors.blue( 'moon' ); var brighBlueMoon = colors.brightBlue( 'moon' ); console .log(redHerring); console .log(blueMoon); console .log(brightBlueMoon); console .log(colors.bgYellow( 'printed on yellow background' )); console .log(colors.bgBrightBlue( 'printed on bright blue background' )); console .log(colors.bgYellow(colors.blue( 'printed on yellow background in blue' ))); console .log(colors.blue(colors.bgYellow( 'printed on yellow background in blue' )));

Advanced API

ansicolors allows you to access opening and closing escape sequences separately.

var colors = require ( 'ansicolors' ); function inspect ( obj, depth ) { return require ( 'util' ).inspect(obj, false , depth || 5 , true ); } console .log( 'open blue' , inspect(colors.open.blue)); console .log( 'close bgBlack' , inspect(colors.close.bgBlack));

Tests

Look at the tests to see more examples and/or run them via:

npm explore ansicolors && npm test

Alternatives

ansicolors tries to meet simple use cases with a very simple API. However, if you need a more powerful ansi formatting tool, I'd suggest to look at the features of the ansi module.