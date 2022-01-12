A JavaScript ANSI color/style management. ANSI parsing. ANSI to CSS. Small, clean, no dependencies.
npm install ansicolor
Other tools lack consistency, failing to solve a simple hierarchy problem:
require ('colors') // a popular color utility
console.log (('foo'.cyan + 'bar').red)
WTF?! The
bar word above should be rendered in red, but it's not! That sucks. It's because ANSI codes are linear, not hierarchical (as with XML/HTML). A special kind of magic is needed to make this work. Ansicolor does that magic for you:
require ('ansicolor').nice // .nice for unsafe String extensions
console.log (('foo'.cyan + 'bar').red)
Nice!
Importing (as methods):
import { green, inverse, bgLightCyan, underline, dim } from 'ansicolor'
const { green, inverse, bgLightCyan, underline, dim } = require ('ansicolor')
Usage:
console.log ('foo' + green (inverse (bgLightCyan ('bar')) + 'baz') + 'qux')
console.log (underline.bright.green ('foo' + dim.red.bgLightCyan ('bar'))) // method chaining
Importing (as object):
import { ansicolor, ParsedSpan } from 'ansicolor' // along with type definitions
import ansicolor from 'ansicolor'
const ansi = require ('ansicolor').nice
The
('ansicolor').nice export defines styling APIs on the
String prototype directly. It uses an ad-hoc DSL (sort of) for infix-style string coloring. The
nice is convenient, but not safe, avoid using it in public modules, as it alters global objects, and that might cause potential hard-to-debug compatibility issues.
console.log ('foo'.red.bright + 'bar'.bgYellow.underline.dim)
'foreground colors'
.red.green.yellow.blue.magenta.cyan.white.darkGray.black
'light foreground colors'
.lightRed.lightGreen.lightYellow.lightBlue.lightMagenta.lightCyan.lightGray
'background colors'
.bgRed.bgGreen.bgYellow.bgBlue.bgMagenta.bgCyan.bgWhite.bgDarkGray.bgBlack
'light background colors'
.bgLightRed.bgLightGreen.bgLightYellow.bgLightBlue.bgLightMagenta.bgLightCyan.bgLightGray
'styles'
.bright.dim.italic.underline.inverse // your platform should support italic
You also can obtain all those style names (for reflection purposes):
const { names } = require ('ansicolor')
names // ['red', 'green', ...
const { strip } = require ('ansicolor')
strip ('\u001b[0m\u001b[4m\u001b[42m\u001b[31mfoo\u001b[39m\u001b[49m\u001b[24mfoo\u001b[0m')) // 'foofoo'
const { isEscaped, green } = require ('ansicolor')
isEscaped ('text') // false
isEscaped (green ('text')) // true
Inspection of ANSI styles in arbitrary strings is essential when implementing platform-agnostic logging — that piece of code is available under command line interface and in a browser as well. Here's an example of how you would parse a colored string into an array-like structure. That structure can be traversed later to build HTML/JSON/XML or any other markup/syntax.
const { parse } = require ('ansicolor')
const parsed = parse ('foo'.bgLightRed.bright.italic + 'bar'.red.dim)
The
ansi.parse () method will return a pseudo-array of styled spans, you can iterate over it with a
for ... of loop and convert it to an array with the spread operator (
...). Also, there's the
.spans property for obtaining the already-spread array directly:
assert.deepEqual (parsed.spans /* or [...parsed] */,
[ { css: 'font-weight: bold;font-style: italic;background:rgba(255,51,0,1);',
italic: true,
bold: true,
color: { bright: true },
bgColor: { name: 'lightRed' },
text: 'foo' },
{ css: 'color:rgba(204,0,0,0.5);',
color: { name: 'red', dim: true },
text: 'bar' } ])
You can change default RGB values (won't work in terminals, affects only the ANSI→CSS transformation part):
const ansi = require ('ansicolor')
ansi.rgb = {
black: [0, 0, 0],
darkGray: [100, 100, 100],
lightGray: [200, 200, 200],
white: [255, 255, 255],
red: [204, 0, 0],
lightRed: [255, 51, 0],
green: [0, 204, 0],
lightGreen: [51, 204, 51],
yellow: [204, 102, 0],
lightYellow: [255, 153, 51],
blue: [0, 0, 255],
lightBlue: [26, 140, 255],
magenta: [204, 0, 204],
lightMagenta: [255, 0, 255],
cyan: [0, 153, 255],
lightCyan: [0, 204, 255],
}
Web browsers usually implement their own proprietary CSS-based color formats for
console.log and most of them fail to display standard ANSI colors. Ansicolor offers you a helper method to convert ANSI-styled strings to browser-compatible argument lists acceptable by Chrome's
console.log:
const { bgGreen, red, parse } = require ('ansicolor')
const string = 'foo' + bgGreen (red.underline.bright.inverse ('bar') + 'baz')
const parsed = parse (string)
console.log (...parsed.asChromeConsoleLogArguments) // prints with colors in Chrome!
Here's what the format looks like:
parsed.asChromeConsoleLogArguments // [ "%cfoo%cbar%cbaz",
// "",
// "font-weight: bold;text-decoration: underline;background:rgba(255,51,0,1);color:rgba(0,204,0,1);",
// "background:rgba(0,204,0,1);"
// ]
Play with this feature online: demo page. Open the DevTools console and type expressions in the input box to see colored console output.
Happy logging!
