Set of playbook roles to orchestrate your web servers, powered by Ansible.

$ tree roles -L 2 roles ├── ansible │ ├── accelerated │ ├── facts │ ├── fireball │ └── setup ├── database │ ├── beanstalkd │ ├── mongodb │ ├── mysql │ └── redis ├── networking │ ├── avahi │ ├── btsync │ ├── interfaces │ ├── openvpn │ ├── pptp │ ├── transmission │ └── x2go ├── system │ ├── boot │ ├── docker │ ├── ssh │ ├── sudo │ └── vlc └── web ├── apache2 ├── iojs ├── nginx ├── nodejs ├── php5 └── varnish

Documentation and examples

Check the galaxy role and changelog.

Quick start

You can run the playbooks with Vagrant

vagrant up ansible-playbook -i vagrant_inventory playbook.yml --tag apt_update,mongodb,nodejs

Developers

Clone the repo, git clone git://github.com/mgcrea/ansible-web-playbooks.git , download the latest release or install with npm npm install ansible-web-playbooks .

WebPlaybooks is tested with vagrant against the latest stable release of Ansible.

vagrant up ansible-playbook -i vagrant_ansible_inventory_default playbook.yml

Contributing

Please submit all pull requests the against master branch. Thanks!

Authors

Olivier Louvignes

Copyright and license