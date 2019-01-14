openbase logo
awp

ansible-web-playbooks

by Olivier Louvignes
0.5.8 (see all)

Set of playbooks roles to orchestrate your web servers, powered by Ansible.

Readme

Ansible WebPlaybooks

npm version build status npm downloads dependencies status

Set of playbook roles to orchestrate your web servers, powered by Ansible.

$ tree roles -L 2
roles
├── ansible
│   ├── accelerated
│   ├── facts
│   ├── fireball
│   └── setup
├── database
│   ├── beanstalkd
│   ├── mongodb
│   ├── mysql
│   └── redis
├── networking
│   ├── avahi
│   ├── btsync
│   ├── interfaces
│   ├── openvpn
│   ├── pptp
│   ├── transmission
│   └── x2go
├── system
│   ├── boot
│   ├── docker
│   ├── ssh
│   ├── sudo
│   └── vlc
└── web
    ├── apache2
    ├── iojs
    ├── nginx
    ├── nodejs
    ├── php5
    └── varnish

Documentation and examples

Quick start

  • You can run the playbooks with Vagrant
$ vagrant up
$ ansible-playbook -i vagrant_inventory playbook.yml --tag apt_update,mongodb,nodejs

Developers

Clone the repo, git clone git://github.com/mgcrea/ansible-web-playbooks.git, download the latest release or install with npm npm install ansible-web-playbooks.

WebPlaybooks is tested with vagrant against the latest stable release of Ansible.

$ vagrant up
$ ansible-playbook -i vagrant_ansible_inventory_default playbook.yml

Contributing

Please submit all pull requests the against master branch. Thanks!

Authors

Olivier Louvignes

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013-2014 Olivier Louvignes

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

