ansi-wrap

by Jon Schlinkert
0.1.0 (see all)

Create ansi colors by passing open and close codes.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7M

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ansi-wrap NPM version

Create ansi colors by passing open and close codes.

Install

Install with npm

$ npm i ansi-wrap --save

Usage

var wrap = require('ansi-wrap');

Example

Pass codes for ansi magenta background:

console.log(wrap(45, 49, 'This is a message...'));
//=> '\u001b[45mThis is a message...\u001b[49m'

Which prints out...

screen shot 2015-05-21 at 8 28 32 pm

This is used in these projects:

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2015 Jon Schlinkert Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-cli on May 24, 2015.

