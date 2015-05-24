Create ansi colors by passing open and close codes.
Install with npm
$ npm i ansi-wrap --save
var wrap = require('ansi-wrap');
Example
Pass codes for ansi magenta background:
console.log(wrap(45, 49, 'This is a message...'));
//=> '\u001b[45mThis is a message...\u001b[49m'
Which prints out...
