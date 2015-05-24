Create ansi colors by passing open and close codes.

Install

Install with npm

$ npm i ansi-wrap --save

Usage

var wrap = require ( 'ansi-wrap' );

Example

Pass codes for ansi magenta background:

console .log(wrap( 45 , 49 , 'This is a message...' ));

Which prints out...

Related projects

This is used in these projects:

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2015 Jon Schlinkert Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-cli on May 24, 2015.