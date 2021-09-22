This package convert ANSI escape codes to formatted text output for React.
$ yarn add ansi-to-react
$ npm install --save ansi-to-react
The example below shows how we can use this package to render a string with ANSI escape codes.
import Ansi from "ansi-to-react";
export function () => {
return <Ansi>
{'\u001b[34mhello world'}
</Ansi>;
};
Will render:
<code>
<span style="color:rgb(0, 0, 187)">hello world</span>
</code>
Style with classes instead of
style attribute.
<Ansi useClasses>{"\u001b[34mhello world"}</Ansi>
Will render
<code>
<span class="ansi-blue-fg">hello world</span>
</code>
|Font color
|Background Color
|ansi-black-fg
|ansi-black-bg
|ansi-red-fg
|ansi-red-bg
|ansi-green-fg
|ansi-green-bg
|ansi-yellow-fg
|ansi-yellow-bg
|ansi-blue-fg
|ansi-blue-bg
|ansi-magenta-fg
|ansi-magenta-bg
|ansi-cyan-fg
|ansi-cyan-bg
|ansi-white-fg
|ansi-white-bg
|ansi-bright-black-fg
|ansi-bright-red-fg
|ansi-bright-green-fg
|ansi-bright-yellow-fg
|ansi-bright-blue-fg
|ansi-bright-magenta-fg
|ansi-bright-cyan-fg
|ansi-bright-white-fg
To develop on this project, fork and clone this repository on your local machine. Before making modifications, install the project's dependencies.
$ npm install
To run the test suite for this project, run:
$ npm test
We're working on adding more documentation for this component. Stay tuned by watching this repository!
If you experience an issue while using this package or have a feature request, please file an issue on the issue board,