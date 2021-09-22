openbase logo
ansi-to-react

by nteract
6.1.6 (see all)

💂‍♂️ ANSI to React

Documentation
21.6K

51

5mos ago

16

2

BSD-3-Clause

Built-In

No?

Readme

ansi-to-react

This package convert ANSI escape codes to formatted text output for React.

Installation

$ yarn add ansi-to-react

$ npm install --save ansi-to-react

Usage

Basic

The example below shows how we can use this package to render a string with ANSI escape codes.

import Ansi from "ansi-to-react";

export function () => {
  return <Ansi>
    {'\u001b[34mhello world'}
  </Ansi>;
};

Will render:

<code>
  <span style="color:rgb(0, 0, 187)">hello world</span>
</code>

Classes

Style with classes instead of style attribute.

<Ansi useClasses>{"\u001b[34mhello world"}</Ansi>

Will render

<code>
  <span class="ansi-blue-fg">hello world</span>
</code>

Class Names

Font colorBackground Color
ansi-black-fgansi-black-bg
ansi-red-fgansi-red-bg
ansi-green-fgansi-green-bg
ansi-yellow-fgansi-yellow-bg
ansi-blue-fgansi-blue-bg
ansi-magenta-fgansi-magenta-bg
ansi-cyan-fgansi-cyan-bg
ansi-white-fgansi-white-bg
ansi-bright-black-fg
ansi-bright-red-fg
ansi-bright-green-fg
ansi-bright-yellow-fg
ansi-bright-blue-fg
ansi-bright-magenta-fg
ansi-bright-cyan-fg
ansi-bright-white-fg

Development

To develop on this project, fork and clone this repository on your local machine. Before making modifications, install the project's dependencies.

$ npm install

To run the test suite for this project, run:

$ npm test

Documentation

We're working on adding more documentation for this component. Stay tuned by watching this repository!

Support

If you experience an issue while using this package or have a feature request, please file an issue on the issue board,

License

BSD-3-Clause

