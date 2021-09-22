This package convert ANSI escape codes to formatted text output for React.

Installation

$ yarn add ansi- to -react

$ npm install --save ansi- to -react

Usage

Basic

The example below shows how we can use this package to render a string with ANSI escape codes.

import Ansi from "ansi-to-react" ; export function ( ) => { return < Ansi > {'\u001b[34mhello world'} </ Ansi > ; };

Will render:

<code> < span style = "color:rgb(0, 0, 187)" > hello world </ span > </ code >

Classes

Style with classes instead of style attribute.

<Ansi useClasses>{ "\u001b[34mhello world" }< /Ansi>

Will render

<code> < span class = "ansi-blue-fg" > hello world </ span > </ code >

Class Names

Font color Background Color ansi-black-fg ansi-black-bg ansi-red-fg ansi-red-bg ansi-green-fg ansi-green-bg ansi-yellow-fg ansi-yellow-bg ansi-blue-fg ansi-blue-bg ansi-magenta-fg ansi-magenta-bg ansi-cyan-fg ansi-cyan-bg ansi-white-fg ansi-white-bg ansi-bright-black-fg ansi-bright-red-fg ansi-bright-green-fg ansi-bright-yellow-fg ansi-bright-blue-fg ansi-bright-magenta-fg ansi-bright-cyan-fg ansi-bright-white-fg

Development

To develop on this project, fork and clone this repository on your local machine. Before making modifications, install the project's dependencies.

npm install

To run the test suite for this project, run:

npm test

Documentation

We're working on adding more documentation for this component. Stay tuned by watching this repository!

Support

If you experience an issue while using this package or have a feature request, please file an issue on the issue board,

License

BSD-3-Clause