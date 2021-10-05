openbase logo
ath

ansi-to-html-umd

by Rob Burns
0.4.2 (see all)

Convert ansi escaped text streams to html.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15

GitHub Stars

259

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Ansi to Html

rburns

This was originally a port of the ansi to html converter from bcat to JavaScript. It has since undergone quite a lot of modification.

It has a few additions:

  • The API has been altered to accept options in the constructor, and input in toHtml().
  • ANSI codes for setting the foreground or background color to default are handled
  • the 'erase in line' escape code (\x1b[K) is dropped from the output.

Installation

npm install ansi-to-html

Usage

var Convert = require('ansi-to-html');
var convert = new Convert();

console.log(convert.toHtml('\x1b[30mblack\x1b[37mwhite'));

/*
    prints:
    <span style="color:#000">black<span style="color:#AAA">white</span></span>
*/

Command line usage

When using ansi-to-html from the command line the stream option is set to true. Other options can be provided. See ansi-to-html -h for more detail.

Process a file

ansi-to-html the_filename

From STDIN

git log | ansi-to-html

Options

Options can be be passed to the constructor to customize behaviour.

fg <CSS color values>. The default foreground color used when reset color codes are encountered.

bg <CSS color values>. The default background color used when reset color codes are encountered.

newline true or false. Convert newline characters to <br/>.

escapeXML true or false. Generate HTML/XML entities.

stream true or false. Save style state across invocations of toHtml().

colors Object/Array (with values 0 - 255 containing CSS color values). Can override specific colors or the entire ANSI palette

Default options

{
    fg: '#FFF',
    bg: '#000',
    newline: false,
    escapeXML: false,
    stream: false
}

Development

Once you have the git repository cloned, install the dependencies:

cd ansi-to-html
npm install

Lint

npm run lint

Build

npm run build
  • Builds the /src files by running babel.
  • Saves the built files in /lib output directory.
  • Recommended to run babel in Watch mode - will re-build the project each time the files are changed.
npm run build:watch

Test

npm test
  • Note: Runs the tests against the built files (in the /lib directory).
  • You also run the tests in watch mode (will rerun tests when files are changed).
  • Recommended to run the build in watch mode as well to re-build the project before the tests are run.
npm run test:watch

