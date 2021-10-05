Ansi to Html

This was originally a port of the ansi to html converter from bcat to JavaScript. It has since undergone quite a lot of modification.

It has a few additions:

The API has been altered to accept options in the constructor, and input in toHtml() .

. ANSI codes for setting the foreground or background color to default are handled

the 'erase in line' escape code ( \x1b[K ) is dropped from the output.

Installation

npm install ansi-to-html

Usage

var Convert = require ( 'ansi-to-html' ); var convert = new Convert(); console .log(convert.toHtml( '\x1b[30mblack\x1b[37mwhite' ));

Command line usage

When using ansi-to-html from the command line the stream option is set to true . Other options can be provided. See ansi-to-html -h for more detail.

Process a file

ansi-to-html the_filename

From STDIN

git log | ansi-to-html

Options

Options can be be passed to the constructor to customize behaviour.

fg <CSS color values> . The default foreground color used when reset color codes are encountered.

bg <CSS color values> . The default background color used when reset color codes are encountered.

newline true or false . Convert newline characters to <br/> .

escapeXML true or false . Generate HTML/XML entities.

stream true or false . Save style state across invocations of toHtml() .

colors Object / Array (with values 0 - 255 containing CSS color values). Can override specific colors or the entire ANSI palette

Default options

{ fg: '#FFF', bg: '#000', newline: false, escapeXML: false, stream: false }

Development

Once you have the git repository cloned, install the dependencies:

cd ansi-to-html npm install

Lint

npm run lint

Build

npm run build

Builds the /src files by running babel .

files by running . Saves the built files in /lib output directory.

output directory. Recommended to run babel in Watch mode - will re-build the project each time the files are changed.

npm run build:watch

Test

npm test

Note: Runs the tests against the built files (in the /lib directory).

directory). You also run the tests in watch mode (will rerun tests when files are changed).

Recommended to run the build in watch mode as well to re-build the project before the tests are run.