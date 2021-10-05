This was originally a port of the ansi to html converter from bcat to JavaScript. It has since undergone quite a lot of modification.
It has a few additions:
toHtml().
\x1b[K) is dropped from the output.
npm install ansi-to-html
var Convert = require('ansi-to-html');
var convert = new Convert();
console.log(convert.toHtml('\x1b[30mblack\x1b[37mwhite'));
/*
prints:
<span style="color:#000">black<span style="color:#AAA">white</span></span>
*/
When using ansi-to-html from the command line the stream option is set to
true.
Other options can be provided. See
ansi-to-html -h for more detail.
ansi-to-html the_filename
git log | ansi-to-html
Options can be be passed to the constructor to customize behaviour.
fg
<CSS color values>. The default foreground color used when reset color codes are encountered.
bg
<CSS color values>. The default background color used when reset color codes are encountered.
newline
true or
false. Convert newline characters to
<br/>.
escapeXML
true or
false. Generate HTML/XML entities.
stream
true or
false. Save style state across invocations of
toHtml().
colors
Object/
Array (with values 0 - 255 containing CSS color values). Can override specific colors or the entire ANSI palette
{
fg: '#FFF',
bg: '#000',
newline: false,
escapeXML: false,
stream: false
}
Once you have the git repository cloned, install the dependencies:
cd ansi-to-html
npm install
npm run lint
npm run build
/src files by running
babel.
/lib output directory.
babel in Watch mode - will re-build the project each time the files are changed.
npm run build:watch
npm test
/lib directory).
npm run test:watch