ansi-styles

by chalk
6.1.0 (see all)

ANSI escape codes for styling strings in the terminal

Downloads/wk

157M

GitHub Stars

335

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ansi-styles

ANSI escape codes for styling strings in the terminal

You probably want the higher-level chalk module for styling your strings.

Install

$ npm install ansi-styles

Usage

import styles from 'ansi-styles';

console.log(`${styles.green.open}Hello world!${styles.green.close}`);


// Color conversion between 256/truecolor
// NOTE: When converting from truecolor to 256 colors, the original color
//       may be degraded to fit the new color palette. This means terminals
//       that do not support 16 million colors will best-match the
//       original color.
console.log(`${styles.color.ansi(styles.rgbToAnsi(199, 20, 250))}Hello World${styles.color.close}`)
console.log(`${styles.color.ansi256(styles.rgbToAnsi256(199, 20, 250))}Hello World${styles.color.close}`)
console.log(`${styles.color.ansi16m(...styles.hexToRgb('#abcdef'))}Hello World${styles.color.close}`)

API

Each style has an open and close property.

Styles

Modifiers

  • reset
  • bold
  • dim
  • italic (Not widely supported)
  • underline
  • overline Supported on VTE-based terminals, the GNOME terminal, mintty, and Git Bash.
  • inverse
  • hidden
  • strikethrough (Not widely supported)

Colors

  • black
  • red
  • green
  • yellow
  • blue
  • magenta
  • cyan
  • white
  • blackBright (alias: gray, grey)
  • redBright
  • greenBright
  • yellowBright
  • blueBright
  • magentaBright
  • cyanBright
  • whiteBright

Background colors

  • bgBlack
  • bgRed
  • bgGreen
  • bgYellow
  • bgBlue
  • bgMagenta
  • bgCyan
  • bgWhite
  • bgBlackBright (alias: bgGray, bgGrey)
  • bgRedBright
  • bgGreenBright
  • bgYellowBright
  • bgBlueBright
  • bgMagentaBright
  • bgCyanBright
  • bgWhiteBright

Advanced usage

By default, you get a map of styles, but the styles are also available as groups. They are non-enumerable so they don't show up unless you access them explicitly. This makes it easier to expose only a subset in a higher-level module.

  • styles.modifier
  • styles.color
  • styles.bgColor
Example
import styles from 'ansi-styles';

console.log(styles.color.green.open);

Raw escape codes (i.e. without the CSI escape prefix \u001B[ and render mode postfix m) are available under styles.codes, which returns a Map with the open codes as keys and close codes as values.

Example
import styles from 'ansi-styles';

console.log(styles.codes.get(36));
//=> 39

16 / 256 / 16 million (TrueColor) support

ansi-styles allows converting between various color formats and ANSI escapes, with support for 16, 256 and 16 million colors.

The following color spaces are supported:

  • rgb
  • hex
  • ansi256
  • ansi

To use these, call the associated conversion function with the intended output, for example:

import styles from 'ansi-styles';

styles.color.ansi(styles.rgbToAnsi(100, 200, 15)); // RGB to 16 color ansi foreground code
styles.bgColor.ansi(styles.hexToAnsi('#C0FFEE')); // HEX to 16 color ansi foreground code

styles.color.ansi256(styles.rgbToAnsi256(100, 200, 15)); // RGB to 256 color ansi foreground code
styles.bgColor.ansi256(styles.hexToAnsi256('#C0FFEE')); // HEX to 256 color ansi foreground code

styles.color.ansi16m(100, 200, 15); // RGB to 16 million color foreground code
styles.bgColor.ansi16m(...styles.hexToRgb('#C0FFEE')); // Hex (RGB) to 16 million color foreground code
  • ansi-escapes - ANSI escape codes for manipulating the terminal

Maintainers

For enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of ansi-styles and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

