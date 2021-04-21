ANSI escape codes for styling strings in the terminal
You probably want the higher-level chalk module for styling your strings.
$ npm install ansi-styles
import styles from 'ansi-styles';
console.log(`${styles.green.open}Hello world!${styles.green.close}`);
// Color conversion between 256/truecolor
// NOTE: When converting from truecolor to 256 colors, the original color
// may be degraded to fit the new color palette. This means terminals
// that do not support 16 million colors will best-match the
// original color.
console.log(`${styles.color.ansi(styles.rgbToAnsi(199, 20, 250))}Hello World${styles.color.close}`)
console.log(`${styles.color.ansi256(styles.rgbToAnsi256(199, 20, 250))}Hello World${styles.color.close}`)
console.log(`${styles.color.ansi16m(...styles.hexToRgb('#abcdef'))}Hello World${styles.color.close}`)
Each style has an
open and
close property.
reset
bold
dim
italic (Not widely supported)
underline
overline Supported on VTE-based terminals, the GNOME terminal, mintty, and Git Bash.
inverse
hidden
strikethrough (Not widely supported)
black
red
green
yellow
blue
magenta
cyan
white
blackBright (alias:
gray,
grey)
redBright
greenBright
yellowBright
blueBright
magentaBright
cyanBright
whiteBright
bgBlack
bgRed
bgGreen
bgYellow
bgBlue
bgMagenta
bgCyan
bgWhite
bgBlackBright (alias:
bgGray,
bgGrey)
bgRedBright
bgGreenBright
bgYellowBright
bgBlueBright
bgMagentaBright
bgCyanBright
bgWhiteBright
By default, you get a map of styles, but the styles are also available as groups. They are non-enumerable so they don't show up unless you access them explicitly. This makes it easier to expose only a subset in a higher-level module.
styles.modifier
styles.color
styles.bgColor
import styles from 'ansi-styles';
console.log(styles.color.green.open);
Raw escape codes (i.e. without the CSI escape prefix
\u001B[ and render mode postfix
m) are available under
styles.codes, which returns a
Map with the open codes as keys and close codes as values.
import styles from 'ansi-styles';
console.log(styles.codes.get(36));
//=> 39
ansi-styles allows converting between various color formats and ANSI escapes, with support for 16, 256 and 16 million colors.
The following color spaces are supported:
rgb
hex
ansi256
ansi
To use these, call the associated conversion function with the intended output, for example:
import styles from 'ansi-styles';
styles.color.ansi(styles.rgbToAnsi(100, 200, 15)); // RGB to 16 color ansi foreground code
styles.bgColor.ansi(styles.hexToAnsi('#C0FFEE')); // HEX to 16 color ansi foreground code
styles.color.ansi256(styles.rgbToAnsi256(100, 200, 15)); // RGB to 256 color ansi foreground code
styles.bgColor.ansi256(styles.hexToAnsi256('#C0FFEE')); // HEX to 256 color ansi foreground code
styles.color.ansi16m(100, 200, 15); // RGB to 16 million color foreground code
styles.bgColor.ansi16m(...styles.hexToRgb('#C0FFEE')); // Hex (RGB) to 16 million color foreground code
