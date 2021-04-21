ANSI escape codes for styling strings in the terminal

You probably want the higher-level chalk module for styling your strings.

Install

npm install ansi-styles

Usage

import styles from 'ansi-styles' ; console .log( ` ${styles.green.open} Hello world! ${styles.green.close} ` ); console .log( ` ${styles.color.ansi(styles.rgbToAnsi( 199 , 20 , 250 ))} Hello World ${styles.color.close} ` ) console .log( ` ${styles.color.ansi256(styles.rgbToAnsi256( 199 , 20 , 250 ))} Hello World ${styles.color.close} ` ) console .log( ` ${styles.color.ansi16m(...styles.hexToRgb( '#abcdef' ))} Hello World ${styles.color.close} ` )

API

Each style has an open and close property.

Styles

Modifiers

reset

bold

dim

italic (Not widely supported)

(Not widely supported) underline

overline Supported on VTE-based terminals, the GNOME terminal, mintty, and Git Bash.

Supported on VTE-based terminals, the GNOME terminal, mintty, and Git Bash. inverse

hidden

strikethrough (Not widely supported)

Colors

black

red

green

yellow

blue

magenta

cyan

white

blackBright (alias: gray , grey )

(alias: , ) redBright

greenBright

yellowBright

blueBright

magentaBright

cyanBright

whiteBright

Background colors

bgBlack

bgRed

bgGreen

bgYellow

bgBlue

bgMagenta

bgCyan

bgWhite

bgBlackBright (alias: bgGray , bgGrey )

(alias: , ) bgRedBright

bgGreenBright

bgYellowBright

bgBlueBright

bgMagentaBright

bgCyanBright

bgWhiteBright

Advanced usage

By default, you get a map of styles, but the styles are also available as groups. They are non-enumerable so they don't show up unless you access them explicitly. This makes it easier to expose only a subset in a higher-level module.

styles.modifier

styles.color

styles.bgColor

Example

import styles from 'ansi-styles' ; console .log(styles.color.green.open);

Raw escape codes (i.e. without the CSI escape prefix \u001B[ and render mode postfix m ) are available under styles.codes , which returns a Map with the open codes as keys and close codes as values.

Example

import styles from 'ansi-styles' ; console .log(styles.codes.get( 36 ));

16 / 256 / 16 million (TrueColor) support

ansi-styles allows converting between various color formats and ANSI escapes, with support for 16, 256 and 16 million colors.

The following color spaces are supported:

rgb

hex

ansi256

ansi

To use these, call the associated conversion function with the intended output, for example:

import styles from 'ansi-styles' ; styles.color.ansi(styles.rgbToAnsi( 100 , 200 , 15 )); styles.bgColor.ansi(styles.hexToAnsi( '#C0FFEE' )); styles.color.ansi256(styles.rgbToAnsi256( 100 , 200 , 15 )); styles.bgColor.ansi256(styles.hexToAnsi256( '#C0FFEE' )); styles.color.ansi16m( 100 , 200 , 15 ); styles.bgColor.ansi16m(...styles.hexToRgb( '#C0FFEE' ));

