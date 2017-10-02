Split a string into an array based on where an ansi code is present
npm install ansi-split
var ansiSplit = require('ansi-split')
var chalk = require('chalk')
// prints ['hello world']
console.log(ansiSplit('hello world'))
// prints ['', '\u001b[31m', 'hello', '\u001b[39m', ' world']
console.log(ansiSplit(chalk.red('hello') + ' world'))
// prints ['', '\u001b[31m\u001b[1m', 'hello', '\u001b[22m\u001b[39m', ' ', '\u001b[32m', 'world', '\u001b[39m', '']
console.log(ansiSplit(chalk.red.bold('hello') + ' ' + chalk.green('world')))
var array = ansiSplit(str)
Splits a string everytime there is an ansi code present. The result is an array where every even index is a non-ansi string and every odd index if an ansi string
MIT