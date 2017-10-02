openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
as

ansi-split

by Mathias Buus
1.0.1 (see all)

Split a string into an array based on where an ansi code is present

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.4K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ansi-split

Split a string into an array based on where an ansi code is present

npm install ansi-split

Build Status

Usage

var ansiSplit = require('ansi-split')
var chalk = require('chalk')

// prints ['hello world']
console.log(ansiSplit('hello world'))

// prints ['', '\u001b[31m', 'hello', '\u001b[39m', ' world']
console.log(ansiSplit(chalk.red('hello') + ' world'))

// prints ['', '\u001b[31m\u001b[1m', 'hello', '\u001b[22m\u001b[39m', ' ', '\u001b[32m', 'world', '\u001b[39m', '']
console.log(ansiSplit(chalk.red.bold('hello') + ' ' + chalk.green('world')))

API

var array = ansiSplit(str)

Splits a string everytime there is an ansi code present. The result is an array where every even index is a non-ansi string and every odd index if an ansi string

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial