Split a string into an array based on where an ansi code is present

npm install ansi-split

Usage

var ansiSplit = require ( 'ansi-split' ) var chalk = require ( 'chalk' ) console .log(ansiSplit( 'hello world' )) console .log(ansiSplit(chalk.red( 'hello' ) + ' world' )) console .log(ansiSplit(chalk.red.bold( 'hello' ) + ' ' + chalk.green( 'world' )))

API

var array = ansiSplit(str)

Splits a string everytime there is an ansi code present. The result is an array where every even index is a non-ansi string and every odd index if an ansi string

License

MIT