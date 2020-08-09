Parse strings containing ANSI style characters.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save ansi-parser yarn add ansi-parser

📋 Example

var AnsiParser = require ( "ansi-parser" ); console .log(AnsiParser.parse( "\u001b[1m\u001b[38;5;231mHello\u001b[0m\u001b[22m World" )); console .log(AnsiParser.removeAnsi( "\u001b[1m\u001b[38;5;231mHello\u001b[0m\u001b[22m World" ));

📝 Documentation

Parses the string containing ANSI styles.

Params

String input : The input string.

Return

Array An array of object like below: [ { style : "\u00\u001b[1m\u001b[38;5;231" , content : "H" }, { style : "\u00\u001b[1m\u001b[38;5;231" , content : "e" }, ... ]

Returns the content and ANSI style at known index.

Params

String input : The input string.

: The input string. String noAnsi : The input string without containing ansi styles.

: The input string without containing ansi styles. Number index : The character index.

Return

Object An object containing the following fields:

An object containing the following fields: style (String): The ANSI style at provided index.

(String): The ANSI style at provided index. content (String): The content (character) at provided index.

Removes ANSI styles from the input string.

Params

String input : The input string.

Return

String The string without ANSI styles.

Stringifies an array of objects in the format defined by AnsiParser .

Params

Array arr : The input array.

Return

String The stringified input array.

Adds a new char into array.

Params

Array arr : The input array.

: The input array. String c : The char to add.

: The char to add. String s : ANSI start style.

: ANSI start style. String e : ANSI end style.

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău