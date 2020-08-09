openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ap

ansi-parser

by Ionică Bizău (Johnny B.)
3.2.10 (see all)

🔣 Parse strings containing ANSI style characters.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

42.6K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ansi-parser

Support me on Patreon Buy me a book PayPal Ask me anything Version Downloads Get help on Codementor

Buy Me A Coffee

Parse strings containing ANSI style characters.

☁️ Installation

# Using npm
npm install --save ansi-parser

# Using yarn
yarn add ansi-parser

📋 Example

// Dependencies
var AnsiParser = require("ansi-parser");

// Parse the ANSI input
console.log(AnsiParser.parse("\u001b[1m\u001b[38;5;231mHello\u001b[0m\u001b[22m World"));
// [
//   {
//       style: "\u00\u001b[1m\u001b[38;5;231",
//       content: "H"
//   },
//   {
//      style: "\u00\u001b[1m\u001b[38;5;231",
//      content: "e"
//   },
//   ...
// ]

// Remove ANSI styles
console.log(AnsiParser.removeAnsi("\u001b[1m\u001b[38;5;231mHello\u001b[0m\u001b[22m World"));
// => "Hello World"

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

  1. Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question.
  2. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛
  3. For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

parse(input)

Parses the string containing ANSI styles.

Params

  • String input: The input string.

Return

  • Array An array of object like below:

    [
  {
      style: "\u00\u001b[1m\u001b[38;5;231",
      content: "H"
  },
  {
     style: "\u00\u001b[1m\u001b[38;5;231",
     content: "e"
  },
  ...
]

getAtIndex(input, noAnsi, index)

Returns the content and ANSI style at known index.

Params

  • String input: The input string.
  • String noAnsi: The input string without containing ansi styles.
  • Number index: The character index.

Return

  • Object An object containing the following fields:
  • style (String): The ANSI style at provided index.
  • content (String): The content (character) at provided index.

removeAnsi(input)

Removes ANSI styles from the input string.

Params

  • String input: The input string.

Return

  • String The string without ANSI styles.

stringify(arr)

Stringifies an array of objects in the format defined by AnsiParser.

Params

  • Array arr: The input array.

Return

  • String The stringified input array.

addChar(arr, c, s, e)

Adds a new char into array.

Params

  • Array arr: The input array.
  • String c: The char to add.
  • String s: ANSI start style.
  • String e: ANSI end style.

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

  • Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

  • Buy me a book—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

  • PayPal—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

  • Support me on Patreon—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

  • Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨

  • bug-killer
  • tilda
  • cli-box
  • le-table
  • overlap
  • jest-stare
  • cli-gh-cal
  • award-scripts
  • cute-logger
  • cli-cal
  • bespoken-jest-stare
  • ghcal
  • kyso-cloud-dashboard
  • jupyter-dashboards-server
  • chocolog
  • react-slate
  • maxt-scripts
  • mext-scripts
  • aext-scripts
  • idea
  • github-stats

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial