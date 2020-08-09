Parse strings containing ANSI style characters.
# Using npm
npm install --save ansi-parser
# Using yarn
yarn add ansi-parser
// Dependencies
var AnsiParser = require("ansi-parser");
// Parse the ANSI input
console.log(AnsiParser.parse("\u001b[1m\u001b[38;5;231mHello\u001b[0m\u001b[22m World"));
// [
// {
// style: "\u00\u001b[1m\u001b[38;5;231",
// content: "H"
// },
// {
// style: "\u00\u001b[1m\u001b[38;5;231",
// content: "e"
// },
// ...
// ]
// Remove ANSI styles
console.log(AnsiParser.removeAnsi("\u001b[1m\u001b[38;5;231mHello\u001b[0m\u001b[22m World"));
// => "Hello World"
There are few ways to get help:
parse(input)
Parses the string containing ANSI styles.
input: The input string.
Array An array of object like below:
[
{
style: "\u00\u001b[1m\u001b[38;5;231",
content: "H"
},
{
style: "\u00\u001b[1m\u001b[38;5;231",
content: "e"
},
...
]
getAtIndex(input, noAnsi, index)
Returns the content and ANSI style at known index.
input: The input string.
noAnsi: The input string without containing ansi styles.
index: The character index.
style (String): The ANSI style at provided index.
content (String): The content (character) at provided index.
removeAnsi(input)
Removes ANSI styles from the input string.
input: The input string.
stringify(arr)
Stringifies an array of objects in the format defined by
AnsiParser.
arr: The input array.
addChar(arr, c, s, e)
Adds a new char into array.
arr: The input array.
c: The char to add.
s: ANSI start style.
e: ANSI end style.
