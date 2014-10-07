A through-stream that converts terminal output to HTML.

Installation

$ npm install ansi-html-stream

Or, if you want to install the CLI tool:

$ [sudo] npm install -g ansi-html-stream

Usage

Take this example to pipe a log of NPM's install command to an HTML file:

$ npm install browserify --color always 2&>1 | ansi-html > browserify.html

And an equivalent from Node:

var spawn = require ( 'child_process' ).spawn , ansi = require ( 'ansi-html-stream' ) , fs = require ( 'fs' ) var npm = spawn( 'npm' , [ 'install' , 'browserify' , '--color' , 'always' ], { cwd : process.cwd() }) var stream = ansi({ chunked : false }) , file = fs.createWriteStream( 'browserify.html' , 'utf8' ) npm.stdout.pipe(stream) npm.stderr.pipe(stream) stream.pipe(file, { end : false }) stream.once( 'end' , function ( ) { file.end( '</pre>

' ) }) file.write( '<pre>

' );

There are a few options you can pass to the stream too: