A simple library containing all known terminal ansi escape codes and sequences. Useful for adding colour to your command-line output, or building a dynamic text user interface.
Example
import ansi from 'ansi-escape-sequences'
string
string
string
string
string
string
string
string
string
string
enum
string
string
string
string
cursor-related sequences
Kind: static property of
ansi-escape-sequences
string
string
string
string
string
string
string
string
Hides the cursor
Kind: static property of
cursor
Shows the cursor
Kind: static property of
cursor
string
Moves the cursor
lines cells up. If the cursor is already at the edge of the screen, this has no effect
Kind: static method of
cursor
|Param
|Type
|Default
|[lines]
number
1
string
Moves the cursor
lines cells down. If the cursor is already at the edge of the screen, this has no effect
Kind: static method of
cursor
|Param
|Type
|Default
|[lines]
number
1
string
Moves the cursor
lines cells forward. If the cursor is already at the edge of the screen, this has no effect
Kind: static method of
cursor
|Param
|Type
|Default
|[lines]
number
1
string
Moves the cursor
lines cells back. If the cursor is already at the edge of the screen, this has no effect
Kind: static method of
cursor
|Param
|Type
|Default
|[lines]
number
1
string
Moves cursor to beginning of the line n lines down.
Kind: static method of
cursor
|Param
|Type
|Default
|[lines]
number
1
string
Moves cursor to beginning of the line n lines up.
Kind: static method of
cursor
|Param
|Type
|Default
|[lines]
number
1
string
Moves the cursor to column n.
Kind: static method of
cursor
|Param
|Type
|Description
|n
number
|column number
string
Moves the cursor to row n, column m. The values are 1-based, and default to 1 (top left corner) if omitted.
Kind: static method of
cursor
|Param
|Type
|Description
|n
number
|row number
|m
number
|column number
erase sequences
Kind: static property of
ansi-escape-sequences
string
string
string
Clears part of the screen. If n is 0 (or missing), clear from cursor to end of screen. If n is 1, clear from cursor to beginning of the screen. If n is 2, clear entire screen.
Kind: static method of
erase
|Param
|Type
|n
number
string
Erases part of the line. If n is zero (or missing), clear from cursor to the end of the line. If n is one, clear from cursor to beginning of the line. If n is two, clear entire line. Cursor position does not change.
Kind: static method of
erase
|Param
|Type
|n
number
enum
Various formatting styles (aka Select Graphic Rendition codes).
Kind: static enum of
ansi-escape-sequences
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Default
|reset
string
"\u001b[0m"
|bold
string
"\u001b[1m"
|italic
string
"\u001b[3m"
|underline
string
"\u001b[4m"
|fontDefault
string
"\u001b[10m"
|font2
string
"\u001b[11m"
|font3
string
"\u001b[12m"
|font4
string
"\u001b[13m"
|font5
string
"\u001b[14m"
|font6
string
"\u001b[15m"
|imageNegative
string
"\u001b[7m"
|imagePositive
string
"\u001b[27m"
|black
string
"\u001b[30m"
|red
string
"\u001b[31m"
|green
string
"\u001b[32m"
|yellow
string
"\u001b[33m"
|blue
string
"\u001b[34m"
|magenta
string
"\u001b[35m"
|cyan
string
"\u001b[36m"
|white
string
"\u001b[37m"
|grey
string
"\u001b[90m"
|gray
string
"\u001b[90m"
|brightRed
string
"\u001b[91m"
|brightGreen
string
"\u001b[92m"
|brightYellow
string
"\u001b[93m"
|brightBlue
string
"\u001b[94m"
|brightMagenta
string
"\u001b[95m"
|brightCyan
string
"\u001b[96m"
|brightWhite
string
"\u001b[97m"
|"bg-black"
string
"\u001b[40m"
|"bg-red"
string
"\u001b[41m"
|"bg-green"
string
"\u001b[42m"
|"bg-yellow"
string
"\u001b[43m"
|"bg-blue"
string
"\u001b[44m"
|"bg-magenta"
string
"\u001b[45m"
|"bg-cyan"
string
"\u001b[46m"
|"bg-white"
string
"\u001b[47m"
|"bg-grey"
string
"\u001b[100m"
|"bg-gray"
string
"\u001b[100m"
|"bg-brightRed"
string
"\u001b[101m"
|"bg-brightGreen"
string
"\u001b[102m"
|"bg-brightYellow"
string
"\u001b[103m"
|"bg-brightBlue"
string
"\u001b[104m"
|"bg-brightMagenta"
string
"\u001b[105m"
|"bg-brightCyan"
string
"\u001b[106m"
|"bg-brightWhite"
string
"\u001b[107m"
Example
console.log(ansi.style.red + 'this is red' + ansi.style.reset)
string
Returns a 24-bit "true colour" foreground colour escape sequence.
Kind: static method of
ansi-escape-sequences
|Param
|Type
|Description
|r
number
|Red value.
|g
number
|Green value.
|b
number
|Blue value.
Example
> ansi.rgb(120, 0, 120)
'\u001b[38;2;120;0;120m'
string
Returns a 24-bit "true colour" background colour escape sequence.
Kind: static method of
ansi-escape-sequences
|Param
|Type
|Description
|r
number
|Red value.
|g
number
|Green value.
|b
number
|Blue value.
Example
> ansi.bgRgb(120, 0, 120)
'\u001b[48;2;120;0;120m'
string
Returns an ansi sequence setting one or more styles.
Kind: static method of
ansi-escape-sequences
|Param
|Type
|Description
|styles
string |
Array.<string>
|One or more style strings.
Example
> ansi.styles('green')
'\u001b[32m'
> ansi.styles([ 'green', 'underline' ])
'\u001b[32m\u001b[4m'
> ansi.styles([ 'bg-red', 'rgb(200,200,200)' ])
'\u001b[41m\u001b[38;2;200;200;200m'
string
A convenience function, applying the styles provided in
styleArray to the input string.
Partial, inline styling can also be applied using the syntax
[style-list]{text to format} anywhere within the input string, where
style-list is a space-separated list of styles from ansi.style. For example
[bold white bg-red]{bold white text on a red background}.
24-bit "true colour" values can be set using
rgb(n,n,n) syntax (no spaces), for example
[rgb(255,128,0) underline]{orange underlined}. Background 24-bit colours can be set using
bg-rgb(n,n,n) syntax.
Kind: static method of
ansi-escape-sequences
|Param
|Type
|Description
|str
string
|The string to format. Can also include inline-formatting using the syntax
[style-list]{text to format} anywhere within the string.
|[styleArray]
string |
Array.<string>
|One or more style strings to apply to the input string. Valid strings are any property from the
ansi.style object (e.g.
red or
bg-red),
rgb(n,n,n) or
bg-rgb(n,n,n).
Example
> ansi.format('what?', 'green')
'\u001b[32mwhat?\u001b[0m'
> ansi.format('what?', ['green', 'bold'])
'\u001b[32m\u001b[1mwhat?\u001b[0m'
> ansi.format('something', ['rgb(255,128,0)', 'bold'])
'\u001b[38;2;255;128;0m\u001b[1msomething\u001b[0m'
> ansi.format('Inline styling: [rgb(255,128,0) bold]{something}')
'Inline styling: \u001b[38;2;255;128;0m\u001b[1msomething\u001b[0m'
> ansi.format('Inline styling: [bg-rgb(255,128,0) bold]{something}')
'Inline styling: \u001b[48;2;255;128;0m\u001b[1msomething\u001b[0m'
This library is compatible with Node.js, the Web and any style of module loader. It can be loaded anywhere, natively without transpilation.
Node.js:
const ansi = require('ansi-escape-sequences')
Within Node.js with ECMAScript Module support enabled:
import ansi from 'ansi-escape-sequences'
Within a modern browser ECMAScript Module:
import ansi from './node_modules/ansi-escape-sequences/dist/index.mjs'
Tested by test-runner. Documented by jsdoc-to-markdown.