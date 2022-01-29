A simple library containing all known terminal ansi escape codes and sequences. Useful for adding colour to your command-line output, or building a dynamic text user interface.

API Reference

Example

import ansi from 'ansi-escape-sequences'

cursor-related sequences

Hides the cursor

Shows the cursor

cursor.up([lines]) ⇒ string

Moves the cursor lines cells up. If the cursor is already at the edge of the screen, this has no effect

Param Type Default [lines] number 1

cursor.down([lines]) ⇒ string

Moves the cursor lines cells down. If the cursor is already at the edge of the screen, this has no effect

Param Type Default [lines] number 1

cursor.forward([lines]) ⇒ string

Moves the cursor lines cells forward. If the cursor is already at the edge of the screen, this has no effect

Param Type Default [lines] number 1

cursor.back([lines]) ⇒ string

Moves the cursor lines cells back. If the cursor is already at the edge of the screen, this has no effect

Param Type Default [lines] number 1

cursor.nextLine([lines]) ⇒ string

Moves cursor to beginning of the line n lines down.

Param Type Default [lines] number 1

cursor.previousLine([lines]) ⇒ string

Moves cursor to beginning of the line n lines up.

Param Type Default [lines] number 1

cursor.horizontalAbsolute(n) ⇒ string

Moves the cursor to column n.

Param Type Description n number column number

cursor.position(n, m) ⇒ string

Moves the cursor to row n, column m. The values are 1-based, and default to 1 (top left corner) if omitted.

Param Type Description n number row number m number column number

erase sequences

erase.display(n) ⇒ string

Clears part of the screen. If n is 0 (or missing), clear from cursor to end of screen. If n is 1, clear from cursor to beginning of the screen. If n is 2, clear entire screen.

Param Type n number

erase.inLine(n) ⇒ string

Erases part of the line. If n is zero (or missing), clear from cursor to the end of the line. If n is one, clear from cursor to beginning of the line. If n is two, clear entire line. Cursor position does not change.

Param Type n number

ansi.style : enum

Various formatting styles (aka Select Graphic Rendition codes).

Properties

Name Type Default reset string "\u001b[0m" bold string "\u001b[1m" italic string "\u001b[3m" underline string "\u001b[4m" fontDefault string "\u001b[10m" font2 string "\u001b[11m" font3 string "\u001b[12m" font4 string "\u001b[13m" font5 string "\u001b[14m" font6 string "\u001b[15m" imageNegative string "\u001b[7m" imagePositive string "\u001b[27m" black string "\u001b[30m" red string "\u001b[31m" green string "\u001b[32m" yellow string "\u001b[33m" blue string "\u001b[34m" magenta string "\u001b[35m" cyan string "\u001b[36m" white string "\u001b[37m" grey string "\u001b[90m" gray string "\u001b[90m" brightRed string "\u001b[91m" brightGreen string "\u001b[92m" brightYellow string "\u001b[93m" brightBlue string "\u001b[94m" brightMagenta string "\u001b[95m" brightCyan string "\u001b[96m" brightWhite string "\u001b[97m" "bg-black" string "\u001b[40m" "bg-red" string "\u001b[41m" "bg-green" string "\u001b[42m" "bg-yellow" string "\u001b[43m" "bg-blue" string "\u001b[44m" "bg-magenta" string "\u001b[45m" "bg-cyan" string "\u001b[46m" "bg-white" string "\u001b[47m" "bg-grey" string "\u001b[100m" "bg-gray" string "\u001b[100m" "bg-brightRed" string "\u001b[101m" "bg-brightGreen" string "\u001b[102m" "bg-brightYellow" string "\u001b[103m" "bg-brightBlue" string "\u001b[104m" "bg-brightMagenta" string "\u001b[105m" "bg-brightCyan" string "\u001b[106m" "bg-brightWhite" string "\u001b[107m"

Example

console .log(ansi.style.red + 'this is red' + ansi.style.reset)

ansi.rgb(r, g, b) ⇒ string

Returns a 24-bit "true colour" foreground colour escape sequence.

Param Type Description r number Red value. g number Green value. b number Blue value.

Example

> ansi.rgb( 120 , 0 , 120 ) '\u001b[38;2;120;0;120m'

ansi.bgRgb(r, g, b) ⇒ string

Returns a 24-bit "true colour" background colour escape sequence.

Param Type Description r number Red value. g number Green value. b number Blue value.

Example

> ansi.bgRgb( 120 , 0 , 120 ) '\u001b[48;2;120;0;120m'

ansi.styles(styles) ⇒ string

Returns an ansi sequence setting one or more styles.

Param Type Description styles string | Array.<string> One or more style strings.

Example

> ansi.styles( 'green' ) '\u001b[32m' > ansi.styles([ 'green' , 'underline' ]) '\u001b[32m\u001b[4m' > ansi.styles([ 'bg-red' , 'rgb(200,200,200)' ]) '\u001b[41m\u001b[38;2;200;200;200m'

ansi.format(str, [styleArray]) ⇒ string

A convenience function, applying the styles provided in styleArray to the input string.

Partial, inline styling can also be applied using the syntax [style-list]{text to format} anywhere within the input string, where style-list is a space-separated list of styles from ansi.style. For example [bold white bg-red]{bold white text on a red background} .

24-bit "true colour" values can be set using rgb(n,n,n) syntax (no spaces), for example [rgb(255,128,0) underline]{orange underlined} . Background 24-bit colours can be set using bg-rgb(n,n,n) syntax.

Param Type Description str string The string to format. Can also include inline-formatting using the syntax [style-list]{text to format} anywhere within the string. [styleArray] string | Array.<string> One or more style strings to apply to the input string. Valid strings are any property from the ansi.style object (e.g. red or bg-red ), rgb(n,n,n) or bg-rgb(n,n,n) .

Example

> ansi.format( 'what?' , 'green' ) '\u001b[32mwhat?\u001b[0m' > ansi.format( 'what?' , [ 'green' , 'bold' ]) '\u001b[32m\u001b[1mwhat?\u001b[0m' > ansi.format( 'something' , [ 'rgb(255,128,0)' , 'bold' ]) '\u001b[38;2;255;128;0m\u001b[1msomething\u001b[0m' > ansi.format( 'Inline styling: [rgb(255,128,0) bold]{something}' ) 'Inline styling: \u001b[38;2;255;128;0m\u001b[1msomething\u001b[0m' > ansi.format( 'Inline styling: [bg-rgb(255,128,0) bold]{something}' ) 'Inline styling: \u001b[48;2;255;128;0m\u001b[1msomething\u001b[0m'

Load anywhere

This library is compatible with Node.js, the Web and any style of module loader. It can be loaded anywhere, natively without transpilation.

Node.js:

const ansi = require ( 'ansi-escape-sequences' )

Within Node.js with ECMAScript Module support enabled:

import ansi from 'ansi-escape-sequences'

Within a modern browser ECMAScript Module:

import ansi from './node_modules/ansi-escape-sequences/dist/index.mjs'

© 2014-22 Lloyd Brookes \75pound@gmail.com\.

