Render a <canvas> node to your terminal

This module provides a <canvas> object backed by node-canvas, with its width and height properties automatically set to the proper size of the terminal window.

The result is that you can use the HTML Canvas API to render directly to your terminal!

Installation

Install with npm :

$ npm install ansi-canvas

Example

var ac = require ( 'ansi-canvas' ); var canvas = ac(); var context = canvas.getContext( '2d' ); context.fillStyle = 'purple' ; context.fillRect( 0 , 0 , canvas.width, canvas.height); context.fillStyle = '#00f' ; context.font = 'italic 15px sans-serif' ; context.textBaseline = 'top' ; context.fillText ( 'Hello world!' , 1 , 1 ); context.font = 'bold 20px sans-serif' ; context.strokeText( 'Hello world!' , 1 , 21 ); canvas.render();

Outputs something like:

Set the Font Size Really Small!

And then you get really high resolution, and then you could do something crazy… like… render SNES directly in your Terminal!!!

(note: this is just an image. if you were to actually implement SNES in the Terminal at a reasonable framerate and resolution you'd be god-like, but please let me know if you do it!)

