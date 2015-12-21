256 ansi color codes for styling terminal output

You probably want the higher-level chalk module for styling your strings.

Install

$ npm install --save ansi-256-colors

Usage

var colors = require ( 'ansi-256-colors' ); console .log(colors.fg.getRgb( 2 , 3 , 4 ) + colors.bg.getRgb( 4 , 4 , 4 ) + 'Hello world!' + colors.reset);

API

The module exposes a fg and bg object, and a reset code. Both the foreground and background objects contain:

Returns the color code for the given red-green-blue value.

All 256 color codes.

The 8 base color codes, guaranteed to work on every system.

The 8 base bright/bold color codes, guaranteed to work on every system.

The 24 grayscales ranging from white to black.

The 216 varying color tints, where the order corresponds to the code-point 36* r + 6* g + b .

Closes any previously opened color codes.

License

MIT © Joshua Boy Nicolai Appelman