openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
a2c

ansi-256-colors

by Joshua Appelman
1.1.0 (see all)

256 ansi color codes for sparkling rainbows in the terminal

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

116

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ansi-256-colors Build Status

256 ansi color codes for styling terminal output

You probably want the higher-level chalk module for styling your strings.

screenshot

Install

$ npm install --save ansi-256-colors

Usage

var colors = require('ansi-256-colors');

console.log(colors.fg.getRgb(2,3,4) + colors.bg.getRgb(4,4,4) + 'Hello world!' + colors.reset);

API

The module exposes a fg and bg object, and a reset code. Both the foreground and background objects contain:

colors.\<fg|bg>.getRgb(\<red>[0..6], \<green>[0..6], \<blue>[0..6])

Returns the color code for the given red-green-blue value.

colors.\<fg|bg>.codes[0..255]

All 256 color codes.

colors.\<fg|bg>.standard[0..7]

The 8 base color codes, guaranteed to work on every system.

colors.\<fg|bg>.bright[0..7]

The 8 base bright/bold color codes, guaranteed to work on every system.

colors.\<fg|bg>.grayscale[0..23]

The 24 grayscales ranging from white to black.

colors.\<fg|bg>.rgb[0..216]

The 216 varying color tints, where the order corresponds to the code-point 36*r + 6*g + b.

colors.reset

Closes any previously opened color codes.

License

MIT © Joshua Boy Nicolai Appelman

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial