Advanced ANSI formatting tool for Node.js

ansi.js is a module for Node.js that provides an easy-to-use API for writing ANSI escape codes to Stream instances. ANSI escape codes are used to do fancy things in a terminal window, like render text in colors, delete characters, lines, the entire window, or hide and show the cursor, and lots more!

256 color support for the terminal!

Make a beep sound from your terminal!

Works with any writable Stream instance.

instance. Allows you to move the cursor anywhere on the terminal window.

Allows you to delete existing contents from the terminal window.

Allows you to hide and show the cursor.

Converts CSS color codes and RGB values into ANSI escape codes.

Low-level; you are in control of when escape codes are used, it's not abstracted.

Installation

Install with npm :

$ npm install ansi

Example

var ansi = require ( 'ansi' ) , cursor = ansi(process.stdout) cursor .red() .bg.grey() .write( 'Hello World!' ) .bg.reset() .write( '

' ) cursor.hex( '#660000' ).bold().underline() console .log( 'This is blood red, bold text' ) cursor.fg.reset() console .log( 'This will still be bold' ) cursor.goto( 10 , 5 ).write( 'Five down, ten over' ) cursor.horizontalAbsolute( 0 ).eraseLine().write( 'Starting again' ) cursor.horizontalAbsolute( 5 ).write( 'column five' ) cursor.reset()

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Nathan Rajlich <nathan@tootallnate.net>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.