A low level parser for ANSI sequences.
# Using npm
npm install --save anser
# Using yarn
yarn add anser
const Anser = require("anser");
const txt = "\u001b[38;5;196mHello\u001b[39m \u001b[48;5;226mWorld\u001b[49m";
console.log(Anser.ansiToHtml(txt));
// <span style="color:rgb(255, 0, 0)">Hello</span> <span style="background-color:rgb(255, 255, 0)">World</span>
console.log(Anser.ansiToHtml(txt, { use_classes: true }));
// <span class="ansi-palette-196-fg">Hello</span> <span class="ansi-palette-226-bg">World</span>
console.log(Anser.ansiToJson(txt));
// [ { content: '',
// fg: null,
// bg: null,
// fg_truecolor: null,
// bg_truecolor: null,
// clearLine: undefined,
// decoration: null,
// was_processed: false,
// isEmpty: [Function: isEmpty] },
// { content: 'Hello',
// fg: '255, 0, 0',
// bg: null,
// fg_truecolor: null,
// bg_truecolor: null,
// clearLine: false,
// decoration: null,
// was_processed: true,
// isEmpty: [Function: isEmpty] },
// { content: ' ',
// fg: null,
// bg: null,
// fg_truecolor: null,
// bg_truecolor: null,
// clearLine: false,
// decoration: null,
// was_processed: false,
// isEmpty: [Function: isEmpty] },
// { content: 'World',
// fg: null,
// bg: '255, 255, 0',
// fg_truecolor: null,
// bg_truecolor: null,
// clearLine: false,
// decoration: null,
// was_processed: true,
// isEmpty: [Function: isEmpty] },
// { content: '',
// fg: null,
// bg: null,
// fg_truecolor: null,
// bg_truecolor: null,
// clearLine: false,
// decoration: null,
// was_processed: false,
// isEmpty: [Function: isEmpty] } ]
When using TypeScript without --esModuleInterop enabled you can do the following:
import Anser = require('anser');
const txt = "\u001b[38;5;196mHello\u001b[39m \u001b[48;5;226mWorld\u001b[49m";
console.log(Anser.ansiToHtml(txt));
// <span style="color:rgb(255, 0, 0)">Hello</span> <span style="background-color:rgb(255, 255, 0)">World</span>
Or with --esModuleInterop enabled you can do the following:
import Anser from 'anser';
const txt = "\u001b[38;5;196mHello\u001b[39m \u001b[48;5;226mWorld\u001b[49m";
console.log(Anser.ansiToHtml(txt));
// <span style="color:rgb(255, 0, 0)">Hello</span> <span style="background-color:rgb(255, 255, 0)">World</span>
There are few ways to get help:
Anser.escapeForHtml(txt)
Escape the input HTML.
This does the minimum escaping of text to make it compliant with HTML.
In particular, the '&','<', and '>' characters are escaped. This should
be run prior to
ansiToHtml.
txt: The input text (containing the ANSI snippets).
Anser.linkify(txt)
Adds the links in the HTML.
This replaces any links in the text with anchor tags that display the
link. The links should have at least one whitespace character
surrounding it. Also, you should apply this after you have run
ansiToHtml on the text.
txt: The input text.
Anser.ansiToHtml(txt, options)
This replaces ANSI terminal escape codes with SPAN tags that wrap the content.
This function only interprets ANSI SGR (Select Graphic Rendition) codes that can be represented in HTML. For example, cursor movement codes are ignored and hidden from output. The default style uses colors that are very close to the prescribed standard. The standard assumes that the text will have a black background. These colors are set as inline styles on the SPAN tags.
Another option is to set
use_classes: true in the options argument.
This will instead set classes on the spans so the colors can be set via
CSS. The class names used are of the format
ansi-*-fg/bg and
ansi-bright-*-fg/bg where
* is the color name,
i.e black/red/green/yellow/blue/magenta/cyan/white.
txt: The input text.
options: The options passed to the ansiToHTML method.
Anser.ansiToJson(txt, options)
Converts ANSI input into JSON output.
txt: The input text.
options: The options passed to the ansiToHTML method.
Anser.ansiToText(txt)
Converts ANSI input into text output.
txt: The input text.
Anser()
The
Anser class.
setupPalette()
Sets up the palette.
escapeForHtml(txt)
Escapes the input text.
txt: The input text.
