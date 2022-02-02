anser

A low level parser for ANSI sequences.

🚀 Features

Converts text containing ANSI color escape codes into equivalent HTML elements.

Allows converting the input into JSON output.

HTML escaping

Converts links into HTML elements

Friendly APIs to use with virtual dom libraries

☁️ Installation

npm install --save anser yarn add anser

📋 Example

const Anser = require ( "anser" ); const txt = "\u001b[38;5;196mHello\u001b[39m \u001b[48;5;226mWorld\u001b[49m" ; console .log(Anser.ansiToHtml(txt)); console .log(Anser.ansiToHtml(txt, { use_classes : true })); console .log(Anser.ansiToJson(txt));

When using TypeScript without --esModuleInterop enabled you can do the following:

import Anser = require ( 'anser' ); const txt = "\u001b[38;5;196mHello\u001b[39m \u001b[48;5;226mWorld\u001b[49m" ; console .log(Anser.ansiToHtml(txt));

Or with --esModuleInterop enabled you can do the following:

import Anser from 'anser' ; const txt = "\u001b[38;5;196mHello\u001b[39m \u001b[48;5;226mWorld\u001b[49m" ; console .log(Anser.ansiToHtml(txt));

📝 Documentation

Escape the input HTML.

This does the minimum escaping of text to make it compliant with HTML. In particular, the '&','<', and '>' characters are escaped. This should be run prior to ansiToHtml .

Params

String txt : The input text (containing the ANSI snippets).

Return

String The escaped html.

Adds the links in the HTML.

This replaces any links in the text with anchor tags that display the link. The links should have at least one whitespace character surrounding it. Also, you should apply this after you have run ansiToHtml on the text.

Params

String txt : The input text.

Return

String The HTML containing the tags (unescaped).

Anser.ansiToHtml(txt, options)

This replaces ANSI terminal escape codes with SPAN tags that wrap the content.

This function only interprets ANSI SGR (Select Graphic Rendition) codes that can be represented in HTML. For example, cursor movement codes are ignored and hidden from output. The default style uses colors that are very close to the prescribed standard. The standard assumes that the text will have a black background. These colors are set as inline styles on the SPAN tags.

Another option is to set use_classes: true in the options argument. This will instead set classes on the spans so the colors can be set via CSS. The class names used are of the format ansi-*-fg/bg and ansi-bright-*-fg/bg where * is the color name, i.e black/red/green/yellow/blue/magenta/cyan/white.

Params

String txt : The input text.

: The input text. Object options : The options passed to the ansiToHTML method.

Return

String The HTML output.

Anser.ansiToJson(txt, options)

Converts ANSI input into JSON output.

Params

String txt : The input text.

: The input text. Object options : The options passed to the ansiToHTML method.

Return

String The HTML output.

Anser.ansiToText(txt)

Converts ANSI input into text output.

Params

String txt : The input text.

Return

String The text output.

Anser()

The Anser class.

Return

Anser

setupPalette()

Sets up the palette.

escapeForHtml(txt)

Escapes the input text.

Params

String txt : The input text.

Return

String The escpaed HTML output.

🍰 Thanks

This project is highly based on ansi_up , by @drudru. Thanks! 🍰

