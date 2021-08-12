Here's yet another name parsing node.js library. It'll take a personal name
and returns a
prefix (title),
first (or given name),
middle (or initial),
last (or family name),
and
suffix. It's designed for US English but could be useful elsewhere. It's inspired by a SQL script a
colleague pulled together long ago combined with inspiration from a few other libraries.
Via npm
$ npm install another-name-parser
const parser = require('another-name-parser');
const name = parser('Commissioner James "Jim" W. Gordon, Sr.');
// → { prefix: 'Commissioner',
// first: 'James',
// middle: 'W.',
// last: 'Gordon',
// suffix: 'Sr.',
// original: 'Commissioner James "Jim" W. Gordon, Sr.' }
. that appear in the original name (Dr. → Dr., PhD → PhD)
npm test