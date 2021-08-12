Here's yet another name parsing node.js library. It'll take a personal name and returns a prefix (title), first (or given name), middle (or initial), last (or family name), and suffix . It's designed for US English but could be useful elsewhere. It's inspired by a SQL script a colleague pulled together long ago combined with inspiration from a few other libraries.

Installation

Via npm

$ npm install another-name-parser

Usage

const parser = require ( 'another-name-parser' ); const name = parser( 'Commissioner James "Jim" W. Gordon, Sr.' );

Features

Handles many common prefixes/titles

Retains . that appear in the original name (Dr. → Dr., PhD → PhD)

that appear in the original name (Dr. → Dr., PhD → PhD) Recognizes common compound first names (Mary Jo, Juan Carlos, etc.)

Recognizes common compound last name prefixes (St., Mac, Bin, etc.)

Recognizes Last Name, First Name order

Ignores quoted or parenthesized nicknames (Catherine "Cathy" Smith → Catherine Smith, James (Jim) Von Trapp → James Von Trapp)

Tests

npm test

TODO

Handle multiple names, e.g, Jim & Mark Anderson

Handle likely company names (maybe)

Acknowledgements

My former colleague and whomever he got his original script from

Some of the test cases and compound lastname prefixes came from the humanname module

License

MIT License

Author

Matt Klaber