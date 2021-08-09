openbase logo
Readme

Insight Build Status

Understand how your tool is being used by anonymously reporting usage metrics to Google Analytics or Yandex.Metrica

Access data / generate dashboards

Google Analytics (GA)

analytics screenshot

Provider Setup

Google Analytics (GA)

Currently Insight should to be used with GA set up as web tracking due to use of URLs. Future plan include refactoring to work with GA set up for app-based tracking and the Measurement Protocol.

For debugging, Insight can track OS version, node version and version of the app that implements Insight. Please set up custom dimensions per below screenshot. This is a temporary solution until Insight is refactored into app-based tracking.

GA custom dimensions screenshot

Collected Data

Insight cares deeply about the security of your user's data, and strives to be fully transparent with what it tracks. All data is sent via HTTPS secure connections. Insight provides API to offer an easy way for users to opt-out at any time.

Below is what Insight is capable of tracking. Individual implementation can choose to not track some items.

  • The version of the module that implements Insight
  • Module commands (e.g. install / search)
  • Name and version of packages involved with command used
  • Version of node.js & OS for developer debugging
  • A random & absolutely anonymous ID

Usage

Google Analytics

var Insight = require('anonymous-insight');
var pkg = require('./package.json');

var insight = new Insight({
    // Google Analytics tracking code
    trackingCode: 'UA-XXXXXXXX-X',
    pkg: pkg
});

insight.track('foo', 'bar');
// recorded in Analytics as `/foo/bar`

Yandex.Metrica

var Insight = require('anonymous-insight');
var pkg = require('./package.json');

var insight = new Insight({
    // Yandex.Metrica counter id
    trackingCode: 'XXXXXXXXX'
    trackingProvider: 'yandex',
    pkg: pkg
});

insight.track('foo', 'bar');
// recorded in Yandex.Metrica as `http://<package-name>.insight/foo/bar`

or a live example

API

Insight(settings)

trackingCode

Required
Type: string

Your Google Analytics trackingCode or Yandex.Metrica counter id.

trackingProvider

Type: string
Default: 'google' Values: 'google', 'yandex'

Tracking provider to use.

pkg

name

Required
Type: string

version

Type: string
Default: 'undefined'

config

Type: object
Default: An instance of configstore

If you want to use your own configuration mechanism instead of the default configstore-based one, you can provide an object that has to implement two synchronous methods:

  • get(key)
  • set(key, value)

Instance methods

.track(keyword, [keyword, ...])

Accepts keywords which ends up as a path in Analytics.

.track('init', 'backbone') becomes /init/backbone

License

BSD license and copyright Google

