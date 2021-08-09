Understand how your tool is being used by anonymously reporting usage metrics to Google Analytics or Yandex.Metrica
Currently Insight should to be used with GA set up as web tracking due to use of URLs. Future plan include refactoring to work with GA set up for app-based tracking and the Measurement Protocol.
For debugging, Insight can track OS version, node version and version of the app that implements Insight. Please set up custom dimensions per below screenshot. This is a temporary solution until Insight is refactored into app-based tracking.
Insight cares deeply about the security of your user's data, and strives to be fully transparent with what it tracks. All data is sent via HTTPS secure connections. Insight provides API to offer an easy way for users to opt-out at any time.
Below is what Insight is capable of tracking. Individual implementation can choose to not track some items.
var Insight = require('anonymous-insight');
var pkg = require('./package.json');
var insight = new Insight({
// Google Analytics tracking code
trackingCode: 'UA-XXXXXXXX-X',
pkg: pkg
});
insight.track('foo', 'bar');
// recorded in Analytics as `/foo/bar`
var Insight = require('anonymous-insight');
var pkg = require('./package.json');
var insight = new Insight({
// Yandex.Metrica counter id
trackingCode: 'XXXXXXXXX'
trackingProvider: 'yandex',
pkg: pkg
});
insight.track('foo', 'bar');
// recorded in Yandex.Metrica as `http://<package-name>.insight/foo/bar`
or a live example
Required
Type:
string
Your Google Analytics trackingCode or Yandex.Metrica counter id.
Type:
string
Default:
'google'
Values:
'google',
'yandex'
Tracking provider to use.
Required
Type:
string
Type:
string
Default:
'undefined'
Type:
object
Default: An instance of
configstore
If you want to use your own configuration mechanism instead of the default
configstore-based one, you can provide an object that has to implement two
synchronous methods:
get(key)
set(key, value)
Accepts keywords which ends up as a path in Analytics.
.track('init', 'backbone') becomes
/init/backbone
