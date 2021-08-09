Insight

Understand how your tool is being used by anonymously reporting usage metrics to Google Analytics or Yandex.Metrica

Access data / generate dashboards

Google Analytics (GA)

Provider Setup

Google Analytics (GA)

Currently Insight should to be used with GA set up as web tracking due to use of URLs. Future plan include refactoring to work with GA set up for app-based tracking and the Measurement Protocol.

For debugging, Insight can track OS version, node version and version of the app that implements Insight. Please set up custom dimensions per below screenshot. This is a temporary solution until Insight is refactored into app-based tracking.

Collected Data

Insight cares deeply about the security of your user's data, and strives to be fully transparent with what it tracks. All data is sent via HTTPS secure connections. Insight provides API to offer an easy way for users to opt-out at any time.

Below is what Insight is capable of tracking. Individual implementation can choose to not track some items.

The version of the module that implements Insight

Module commands (e.g. install / search)

Name and version of packages involved with command used

Version of node.js & OS for developer debugging

A random & absolutely anonymous ID

Usage

Google Analytics

var Insight = require ( 'anonymous-insight' ); var pkg = require ( './package.json' ); var insight = new Insight({ trackingCode : 'UA-XXXXXXXX-X' , pkg : pkg }); insight.track( 'foo' , 'bar' );

var Insight = require ( 'anonymous-insight' ); var pkg = require ( './package.json' ); var insight = new Insight({ trackingCode : 'XXXXXXXXX' trackingProvider : 'yandex' , pkg : pkg }); insight.track( 'foo' , 'bar' );

or a live example

API

trackingCode

Required

Type: string

Your Google Analytics trackingCode or Yandex.Metrica counter id.

trackingProvider

Type: string

Default: 'google' Values: 'google' , 'yandex'

Tracking provider to use.

pkg

name

Required

Type: string

version

Type: string

Default: 'undefined'

config

Type: object

Default: An instance of configstore

If you want to use your own configuration mechanism instead of the default configstore -based one, you can provide an object that has to implement two synchronous methods:

get(key)

set(key, value)

Instance methods

Accepts keywords which ends up as a path in Analytics.

.track('init', 'backbone') becomes /init/backbone

License

BSD license and copyright Google