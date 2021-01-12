openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ann

annyang

by Tal Ater
2.6.1 (see all)

💬 Speech recognition for your site

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

933

GitHub Stars

6.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Speech-to-Text

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

annyang!

A tiny JavaScript Speech Recognition library that lets your users control your site with voice commands.

annyang has no dependencies, weighs just 2 KB, and is free to use and modify under the MIT license.

Demo and Tutorial

Play with some live speech recognition demos

FAQ, Technical Documentation, and API Reference

Hello World

It's as easy as adding one javascript file to your document and defining the commands you want.

<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/annyang/2.6.1/annyang.min.js"></script>
<script>
if (annyang) {
  // Let's define a command.
  const commands = {
    'hello': () => { alert('Hello world!'); }
  };

  // Add our commands to annyang
  annyang.addCommands(commands);

  // Start listening.
  annyang.start();
}
</script>

Check out some live speech recognition demos and advanced samples, then read the full API Docs.

Adding a GUI

You can easily add a GUI for the user to interact with Speech Recognition using Speech KITT.

Speech KITT makes it easy to add a graphical interface for the user to start or stop Speech Recognition and see its current status. KITT also provides clear visual hints to the user on how to interact with your site using their voice, providing instructions and sample commands.

Speech KITT is fully customizable and comes with many different themes, and instructions on how to create your own designs.

Speech Recognition GUI with Speech KITT

<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/annyang/2.6.1/annyang.min.js"></script>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/SpeechKITT/0.3.0/speechkitt.min.js"></script>
<script>
if (annyang) {
  // Add our commands to annyang
  annyang.addCommands({
    'hello': function() { alert('Hello world!'); }
  });

  // Tell KITT to use annyang
  SpeechKITT.annyang();

  // Define a stylesheet for KITT to use
  SpeechKITT.setStylesheet('//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/SpeechKITT/0.3.0/themes/flat.css');

  // Render KITT's interface
  SpeechKITT.vroom();
}
</script>

For help with setting up a GUI with KITT, check out the Speech KITT page.

Author

Tal Ater: @TalAter

License

Licensed under MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@google-cloud/speechNode.js client for Google Cloud Speech: Speech to text conversion powered by machine learning.
GitHub Stars
623
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
watson-speechLibrary for using the IBM Watson Speech to Text and Text to Speech services in web browsers.
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
voskOffline speech recognition API for Android, iOS, Raspberry Pi and servers with Python, Java, C# and Node
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
163
@ibm-watson/speech-to-text-nodejs:microphone: Sample Node.js Application for the IBM Watson Speech to Text Service
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
19
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
stt
speech-to-textA speech to text module.
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
388
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial