Annotator

|Build Status| |Version on NPM| |IRC Channel|

|Build Matrix|

Annotator is a JavaScript library for building annotation applications in browsers. It provides a set of interoperable tools for annotating content in webpages. For a simple demonstration, visit the Annotator home page or download a tagged release of Annotator from the releases page and open demo.html .

.. _Annotator home page: http://annotatorjs.org/ .. _the releases page: https://github.com/openannotation/annotator/releases

Components within Annotator provide:

user interface: components to create, edit, and display annotations in a browser.

persistence: storage components help you save your annotations to a remote server.

authorization and identity: integrate Annotator with your application's login and permissions systems.

.. _Dublin Core tags: http://dublincore.org/ .. _Facebook Open Graph: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/opengraph

Usage

See Installing and Configuring and using Annotator from the documentation_.

.. _Installing: http://docs.annotatorjs.org/en/latest/installing.html .. _Configuring and using Annotator: http://docs.annotatorjs.org/en/latest/usage.html .. _documentation: http://docs.annotatorjs.org/en/latest/

Writing a module

See Module development _.

.. _Module development: http://docs.annotatorjs.org/en/latest/module-development.html

Development

See HACKING.rst <./HACKING.rst> __.

Reporting a bug

Please report bugs using the GitHub issue tracker _. Please be sure to use the search facility to see if anyone else has reported the same bug -- don't submit duplicates.

Please endeavour to follow good practice for reporting bugs _ when you submit an issue.

Lastly, if you need support or have a question about Annotator, please do not use the issue tracker. Instead, you are encouraged to email the mailing list _.

.. _GitHub issue tracker: https://github.com/openannotation/annotator/issues .. _good practice for reporting bugs: http://www.chiark.greenend.org.uk/~sgtatham/bugs.html

Community

The Annotator project has a mailing list , annotator-dev , which you're encouraged to use for any questions and discussions. It is archived for easy browsing and search at gmane.comp.web.annotator . We can also be found in |IRC|_.

.. _mailing list: https://lists.okfn.org/mailman/listinfo/annotator-dev .. _gmane.comp.web.annotator: http://dir.gmane.org/gmane.comp.web.annotator .. |IRC| replace:: the #annotator channel on Freenode .. _IRC: https://webchat.freenode.net/?channels=#annotator

.. |Build Status| image:: https://secure.travis-ci.org/openannotation/annotator.svg?branch=master :target: http://travis-ci.org/openannotation/annotator .. |Version on NPM| image:: http://img.shields.io/npm/v/annotator.svg :target: https://www.npmjs.org/package/annotator .. |Build Matrix| image:: https://saucelabs.com/browser-matrix/hypothesisannotator.svg :target: https://saucelabs.com/u/hypothesisannotator .. |IRC Channel| image:: https://img.shields.io/badge/IRC-%23annotator-blue.svg :target: https://www.irccloud.com/invite?channel=%23annotator&hostname=irc.freenode.net&port=6697&ssl=1 :alt: #hypothes.is IRC channel