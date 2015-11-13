openbase logo
annotator

by openannotation
2.0.0-alpha.3

Annotation tools for the web. Select text, images, or (nearly) anything else, and add your notes.

Overview

Readme

Annotator

Annotator is a JavaScript library for building annotation applications in browsers. It provides a set of interoperable tools for annotating content in webpages. For a simple demonstration, visit the Annotator home page or download a tagged release of Annotator from the releases page and open demo.html.

Components within Annotator provide:

  • user interface: components to create, edit, and display annotations in a browser.
  • persistence: storage components help you save your annotations to a remote server.
  • authorization and identity: integrate Annotator with your application's login and permissions systems.

Usage

See Installing and Configuring and using Annotator from the documentation_.

Writing a module

See Module development_.

Development

Reporting a bug

Please report bugs using the GitHub issue tracker_. Please be sure to use the search facility to see if anyone else has reported the same bug -- don't submit duplicates.

Please endeavour to follow good practice for reporting bugs_ when you submit an issue.

Lastly, if you need support or have a question about Annotator, please do not use the issue tracker. Instead, you are encouraged to email the mailing list_.

Community

The Annotator project has a mailing list, annotator-dev, which you're encouraged to use for any questions and discussions. It is archived for easy browsing and search at gmane.comp.web.annotator. We can also be found in |IRC|_.

