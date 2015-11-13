|Build Status| |Version on NPM| |IRC Channel|
Annotator is a JavaScript library for building annotation applications in
browsers. It provides a set of interoperable tools for annotating content in
webpages. For a simple demonstration, visit the
Annotator home page or
download a tagged release of Annotator from
the releases page and open
demo.html.
Components within Annotator provide:
See Installing and
Configuring and using Annotator from the documentation_.
See
Module development_.
See
HACKING.rst <./HACKING.rst>__.
Please report bugs using the
GitHub issue tracker_. Please be sure to use the
search facility to see if anyone else has reported the same bug -- don't submit
duplicates.
Please endeavour to follow
good practice for reporting bugs_ when you submit
an issue.
Lastly, if you need support or have a question about Annotator, please do not
use the issue tracker. Instead, you are encouraged to email the
mailing list_.
The Annotator project has a
mailing list,
annotator-dev, which you're
encouraged to use for any questions and discussions. It is archived for easy
browsing and search at
gmane.comp.web.annotator. We can also be found in
|IRC|_.
