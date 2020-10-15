Anime.js (
/ˈæn.ə.meɪ/) is a lightweight JavaScript animation library with a simple, yet powerful API.
It works with CSS properties, SVG, DOM attributes and JavaScript Objects.
Via npm
$ npm install animejs --save
or manual download.
import anime from 'animejs/lib/anime.es.js';
const anime = require('animejs');
Link
anime.min.js in your HTML :
<script src="anime.min.js"></script>
anime({
targets: 'div',
translateX: 250,
rotate: '1turn',
backgroundColor: '#FFF',
duration: 800
});
|Chrome
|Safari
|IE / Edge
|Firefox
|Opera
|24+
|8+
|11+
|32+
|15+
This is one of my favorite JavaScript animation libraries. It has worked well in multiple projects that I've developed and it allows a lot of customization and is easy to use. There's been a few times where I had issues importing the modules from the npm package but have been able to fix them without problems. Compared to other animation libraries like Three.js, anime.js is very comparable.
This is my go-to library when making complex animations on a website. it offers so much, like keyframing , timelines , and also the staggering feature makes for some superb swarm animations , it had the most organized docs I've seen on a js library so far , with examples and previews next to each feature that the library offers. *chefs kiss
For making a website more lucrative looking I use it most of the time and I suggest you try this once as it is an advanced animation library. It gives you a feature-rich animation. It is very easy to use and has great documentation. Can't imagine a modern website without this library.
Anime.js library is one of my favourite javascript libraries since you can make cool looking animations in the websites. It has a very simple and understandable documentation. Integrating this with other frameworks like react, vue etc... will make the website look more authentic.
While I won't recommend a beginner on this library for animations, this by far one of the most advance animation libraries I've used, you can create complex animations with it.