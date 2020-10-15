openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ani

animejs

by Julian Garnier
3.2.1 (see all)

JavaScript animation engine

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

137K

GitHub Stars

41.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

57

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Animation

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/5215
Read All Reviews
kwing25
RobiMez
faiza-kobra
Pranay0302
codejagaban
redevunlink
matthewmaclay

Top Feedback

16Great Documentation
15Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable
11Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme


anime.js

JavaScript animation engine | animejs.com

npm version npm downloads

Anime.js (/ˈæn.ə.meɪ/) is a lightweight JavaScript animation library with a simple, yet powerful API.
It works with CSS properties, SVG, DOM attributes and JavaScript Objects.

Getting started | Documentation | Demos and examples | Browser support

Getting started

Download

Via npm

$ npm install animejs --save

or manual download.

Usage

ES6 modules

import anime from 'animejs/lib/anime.es.js';

CommonJS

const anime = require('animejs');

File include

Link anime.min.js in your HTML :

<script src="anime.min.js"></script>

Hello world

anime({
  targets: 'div',
  translateX: 250,
  rotate: '1turn',
  backgroundColor: '#FFF',
  duration: 800
});

Documentation

Demos and examples

Browser support

ChromeSafariIE / EdgeFirefoxOpera
24+8+11+32+15+

anime-js-v3-logo

Website | Documentation | Demos and examples | MIT License | © 2019 Julian Garnier.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation16
Easy to Use15
Performant11
Highly Customizable13
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Kendra WingColorado, US48 Ratings21 Reviews
👩🏻‍💻Jr. Full Stack Web Developer & Dev Advocate. ❤️Creative UI & Collaboration🤝 Seeking work 💼 ‣kendrawingpro@icloud.com ‣linkedin.com/in/kendrawing
21 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

This is one of my favorite JavaScript animation libraries. It has worked well in multiple projects that I've developed and it allows a lot of customization and is easy to use. There's been a few times where I had issues importing the modules from the npm package but have been able to fix them without problems. Compared to other animation libraries like Three.js, anime.js is very comparable.

0
Robi46 Ratings39 Reviews
Python Developer, ♥ automation, scripting and BOTS.
21 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

This is my go-to library when making complex animations on a website. it offers so much, like keyframing , timelines , and also the staggering feature makes for some superb swarm animations , it had the most organized docs I've seen on a js library so far , with examples and previews next to each feature that the library offers. *chefs kiss

0
Faizatul26 Ratings35 Reviews
December 29, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

For making a website more lucrative looking I use it most of the time and I suggest you try this once as it is an advanced animation library. It gives you a feature-rich animation. It is very easy to use and has great documentation. Can't imagine a modern website without this library.

0
pranayr/ImaginarySliceOfLife7 Ratings8 Reviews
Salad on the internet
9 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Performant

Anime.js library is one of my favourite javascript libraries since you can make cool looking animations in the websites. It has a very simple and understandable documentation. Integrating this with other frameworks like react, vue etc... will make the website look more authentic.

0
Trust Jamin OkpukoroNigeria13 Ratings21 Reviews
Trying to change everything I lay my hands on bit by bit.
December 4, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation

While I won't recommend a beginner on this library for animations, this by far one of the most advance animation libraries I've used, you can create complex animations with it.

0

Alternatives

gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
263K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
aos
aosAnimate on scroll library
GitHub Stars
19K
Weekly Downloads
96K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
42
Top Feedback
12Great Documentation
12Easy to Use
8Performant
va
velocity-animateAccelerated JavaScript animation.
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
191K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
12
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
2Performant
aframe-animation-timeline-component:package: A super collection of A-Frame components.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
92
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
siv
scroll-into-view-if-neededElement.scrollIntoView ponyfills for things like "if-needed" and "smooth"
GitHub Stars
989
Weekly Downloads
1M
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

anime.js
animejs.com2 years agoanime.jsJavascript animation engine