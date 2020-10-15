Kendra Wing ● Colorado, US ● 48 Rating s ● 21 Review s ● 👩🏻‍💻Jr. Full Stack Web Developer & Dev Advocate. ❤️Creative UI & Collaboration🤝 Seeking work 💼 ‣kendrawingpro@icloud.com ‣linkedin.com/in/kendrawing 21 days ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Highly Customizable This is one of my favorite JavaScript animation libraries. It has worked well in multiple projects that I've developed and it allows a lot of customization and is easy to use. There's been a few times where I had issues importing the modules from the npm package but have been able to fix them without problems. Compared to other animation libraries like Three.js, anime.js is very comparable. 0

Robi ● 46 Rating s ● 39 Review s ● Python Developer, ♥ automation, scripting and BOTS. 21 days ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Highly Customizable This is my go-to library when making complex animations on a website. it offers so much, like keyframing , timelines , and also the staggering feature makes for some superb swarm animations , it had the most organized docs I've seen on a js library so far , with examples and previews next to each feature that the library offers. *chefs kiss 0

Faizatul ● 26 Rating s ● 35 Review s ● December 29, 2020 Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Highly Customizable For making a website more lucrative looking I use it most of the time and I suggest you try this once as it is an advanced animation library. It gives you a feature-rich animation. It is very easy to use and has great documentation. Can't imagine a modern website without this library. 0

pranay ● r/ImaginarySliceOfLife ● 7 Rating s ● 8 Review s ● Salad on the internet 9 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Highly Customizable Performant Anime.js library is one of my favourite javascript libraries since you can make cool looking animations in the websites. It has a very simple and understandable documentation. Integrating this with other frameworks like react, vue etc... will make the website look more authentic. 0