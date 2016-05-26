An even better requestAnimationFrame

fixed ios6 issues upgrading to the native implementation if it works (no agent sniffing)

like the native implementation it will group callbacks for better performance

like the native implementation it will degrade the frame rate depending on device performance

you can define your own frame rate specifically for every animation

highly optimized for performance

can be used as a shim, but has an own namespace per default

no performance degradation if using mutilple RAF calls in parallel (see examples/compare.html)

Usage

Get the api

If you are inside of a commonjs/amd module:

var AnimationFrame = require ( 'animation-frame' );

Otherwise its defined on window:

var AnimationFrame = window .AnimationFrame;

Activate the shim AnimationFrame.shim(options)

It will replace native implementation if it does exist but still will use it if possible. So you can use window.requestAnimationFrame and window.cancelAnimationFrame after this safely. Optionally you can pass the frame rate.

AnimationFrame .shim ( options );

Set custom default frame rate

There are devices with different refresh rate than 60 out of there. You can define a custom value, for the shim implementation. Native implementation should do it for you. Do it before requesting frames, because after that the frame length is cached.

AnimationFrame.FRAME_RATE = 30

Create instance new AnimationFrame(options)

Options can be an object or a number, number is the custom frame rate.

Options:

useNative use the native animation frame if possible, defaults to true

use the native animation frame if possible, defaults to true frameRate pass a custom frame rate

var animationFrame = new AnimationFrame(); var animationFrame = new AnimationFrame( 20 ); var animationFrame = new AnimationFrame({useNative: false });

Request a frame animationFrame.request(fn)

var frameId = animationFrame.request( function (time) { });

Cancel frame animationFrame.cancel(frameId)

var animationFrame = new AnimationFrame(); animationFrame.cancel(frameId);

Known problems

ios6-7 safari native animation frame animation can conflict with css animations, see #2

Credits

http://paulirish.com/2011/requestanimationframe-for-smart-animating

http://my.opera.com/emoller/blog/2011/12/20/requestanimationframe-for-smart-er-animating

https://gist.github.com/paulirish/1579671

https://gist.github.com/jonasfj/4438815

https://gist.github.com/KrofDrakula/5318048

License

MIT