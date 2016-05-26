If you are inside of a commonjs/amd module:
var AnimationFrame = require('animation-frame');
Otherwise its defined on window:
var AnimationFrame = window.AnimationFrame;
AnimationFrame.shim(options)
It will replace native implementation if it does exist but still will use it if possible.
So you can use
window.requestAnimationFrame and
window.cancelAnimationFrame after this safely. Optionally you can pass the frame rate.
AnimationFrame.shim(options);
There are devices with different refresh rate than 60 out of there. You can define a custom value, for the shim implementation. Native implementation should do it for you. Do it before requesting frames, because after that the frame length is cached.
AnimationFrame.FRAME_RATE = 30;
new AnimationFrame(options)
Options can be an object or a number, number is the custom frame rate.
Options:
useNative use the native animation frame if possible, defaults to true
frameRate pass a custom frame rate
// Using default frame rate
var animationFrame = new AnimationFrame();
// Using custom frame rate.
var animationFrame = new AnimationFrame(20);
// Avoid using native RAF:
var animationFrame = new AnimationFrame({useNative: false});
animationFrame.request(fn)
var frameId = animationFrame.request(function(time) {
// Your animation here.
});
animationFrame.cancel(frameId)
var animationFrame = new AnimationFrame();
animationFrame.cancel(frameId);
http://paulirish.com/2011/requestanimationframe-for-smart-animating
http://my.opera.com/emoller/blog/2011/12/20/requestanimationframe-for-smart-er-animating
https://gist.github.com/paulirish/1579671
https://gist.github.com/jonasfj/4438815
https://gist.github.com/KrofDrakula/5318048
MIT