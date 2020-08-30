Just-add-water Web Animations
Animatelo is a bunch of cool, fun, and cross-browser animations for you to use in your projects. Great for emphasis, home pages, sliders, and general just-add-water-awesomeness.
This is a porting to Web Animation API of the fabulous animate.css project.
Check out all the animations here!
Web Animations API is a new JavaScript API for driving animated content on the web.
Web Animations unlocks features previously only usable declaratively, and exposes powerful, high-performance animation capabilities to developers.
With the Web Animations API, we can move interactive animations from stylesheets to JavaScript, separating presentation from behavior.
With the Web Animations API, we no longer need to rely on DOM-heavy techniques like writing CSS properties and scoping classes onto elements to control playback direction.
Web Animations API features is available by default in Firefox 48+ and Chrome 36+. For other browsers there’s a handy maintained polyfill that tests for feature support and adds it where necessary.
The polyfill and Animatelo are supported on modern versions of all major browsers, including:
To install via Bower, simply do the following:
$ bower install animatelo --save
or you can install via npm:
$ npm install animatelo --save
Here's a simple example of an animation that flip a text in a
<h1>.
Try it as a live demo.
<!-- Include the polyfill -->
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/web-animations/web-animations-js/2.2.2/web-animations.min.js"></script>
<!-- Include Animatelo -->
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/gibbok/animatelo/1.0.3/dist/animatelo.min.js"></script>
<!-- Set up a target to animate -->
<h1 id="hello">Hello world!</h1>
<!-- Animate! -->
<script>
window.animatelo.flip('#hello');
</script>
More information and technical documentation on Animatelo can be found at Usage page.
Animatelo is licensed under the MIT license.