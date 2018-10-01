Declarative Animations Library for React and React Native
The goal of this repo is to provide an implementation of the Animated library that is currently provided by React Native that can also be used by React in a web context. At some point, React Native will itself depend on this library.
Additionally, it would be ideal if this library would be compatible with future potential "targets" of React where animation makes sense.
Right now the main export of this library is essentially just what is in the
Animated namespace in React Native, minus the
View,
Image, and
Text
namespace. Additionally, it includes an
inject namespace (explained below).
Ideally, I'd like to make it so that
View,
Image, and
Text are exported,
and just do the "right thing" depending on whether or not they are being used
in the context of React Native or React Web. I'm not quite sure how we can do
this yet without declaring dependencies on react native. Perhaps the platform
specific file extensions can be used for this?
There are several parts of this library that need to have slightly different implementations for react-dom than for react-native. At the moment, I've just made these things "injectable" so that this library can stay dependent on only react.
Some of these I am implementing as "injectable", even though right now it would technically work for both platforms. This doesn't hurt anything, and attempts to make this library more compatible with future "targets" for react.
The injectable modules are available off of the
Animated.inject namespace,
and include:
ApplyAnimatedValues
FlattenStyle
InteractionManager
RequestAnimationFrame
CancelAnimationFrame
Each of these modules can be injected by passing in the implementation. For
example, a naive
FlattenStyle could be passed in as:
Animated.inject.FlattenStyle(
styles => Array.isArray(styles)
? Object.assign.apply(null, styles)
: styles
);
Below are simple examples for using animated in React.
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Animated from "animated/lib/targets/react-dom";
class App extends React.Component {
state = { anim: new Animated.Value(0) };
click = () => {
Animated.timing(this.state.anim, {
toValue: 100,
duration: 500
}).start();
};
render() {
return (
<div className="App">
<Animated.div
className="box"
style={{ left: this.state.anim }}
onClick={this.click}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
The above code will move the
div element with the class of
box by
100px when clicked.
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Animated from "animated/lib/targets/react-dom";
class App extends React.Component {
state = { anim: new Animated.Value(1) };
handleMouseDown = () =>
Animated.timing(this.state.anim, { toValue: 0.5 }).start();
handleMouseUp = () =>
Animated.timing(this.state.anim, { toValue: 1 }).start();
render() {
return (
<div className="App">
<Animated.div
className="box"
style={{ transform: [{ scale: this.state.anim }] }}
onMouseDown={this.handleMouseDown}
onMouseUp={this.handleMouseUp}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
The above code will scale the
div element with the class of
box by in and then out when pressed.