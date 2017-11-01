Graceful dynamic/variable height animation.
npm install react-fluid-container --save
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-fluid-container/dist/react-fluid-container.js"></script>
(UMD library exposed as `ReactFluidContainer`)
import FluidContainer from 'react-fluid-container'
class App extends Component {
constructor() {
super(props)
this.state = {
showPanel: false
}
}
render() {
const { showPanel } = this.state
return (
<div className="accordion">
<div
onClick={() => this.setState({ showPanel: !showPanel })}
className="accordion-title"
>
Toggle accordion
</div>
<FluidContainer
height={showPanel ? 'auto' : 0}
className="accordion-panel"
>
<div>Auto height animation!</div>
</FluidContainer>
</div>
)
}
}
tag: PropTypes.string
The wrapping element around your only
child element. Defaults to
div. Any other valid props like
className will be passed to this element.
height: PropTypes.oneOf(['auto', PropTypes.number])
The height value you want to animate to. Defaults to
auto.
rmConfig: React.PropTypes.objectOf(React.PropTypes.number)
Pass in any valid React Motion config object.
children: PropTypes.node.isRequired (only one child allowed)
Only one child is allowed and is what the measurements will be based off of. This should be considered a pretty "dumb" element that is just a wrapper to measure off of. Make sure there are no margins are "hanging" outside of your elements. You can use 1px padding to avoid this.
beforeAnimation: PropTypes.func(currentHeight, nextHeight)
Callback before animation has started. Passes in previous and next heights.
afterAnimation: PropTypes.func
Callback after animation has completed.
clone repo
git clone git@github.com:souporserious/react-fluid-container.git
move into folder
cd ~/react-fluid-container
install dependencies
npm install
run dev mode
npm run dev
open your browser and visit:
http://localhost:8080/