animated-tailwindcss

by ikcb
2.6.1 (see all)

A configuration to use Animate.css with Tailwind CSS.

Overview

Downloads/wk

4.2K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

