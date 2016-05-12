Animated scrollTo

This is a simple function for animating scroll.

No dependency on extra libraries.

If user scrolls while animation is running, scroll animation would be immediately canceled.

Use as a single script or through browserify/webpack.

Example usage

button.addEventListener( 'click' , function ( ) { animatedScrollTo( document .body, 0 , 10000 , function ( ) { console .log( 'done!' ) } ); });

This will scroll to top of the page and the animation will run for 10 seconds (10000ms).

Import as an external script

Just import this library with <script> and global function animatedScrollTo will be available for you.

Available with Browserify

npm install animated-scrollto

In your browserify/webpack powered js:

var animatedScrollTo = require ( 'animated-scrollto' )

License

MIT