animated-scrollto

by madebysource
1.1.0 (see all)

Animated scrolling without any dependency on libraries

Downloads/wk

451

GitHub Stars

320

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Animated scrollTo

This is a simple function for animating scroll.

  • No dependency on extra libraries.
  • If user scrolls while animation is running, scroll animation would be immediately canceled.
  • Use as a single script or through browserify/webpack.

Example usage

button.addEventListener('click', function () {
    animatedScrollTo(
        document.body, // element to scroll with (most of times you want to scroll with whole <body>)
        0, // target scrollY (0 means top of the page)
        10000, // duration in ms
        function() { // callback function that runs after the animation (optional)
          console.log('done!')
        }
    );
});

This will scroll to top of the page and the animation will run for 10 seconds (10000ms).

Import as an external script

Just import this library with <script> and global function animatedScrollTo will be available for you.

Available with Browserify

npm install animated-scrollto

In your browserify/webpack powered js:

var animatedScrollTo = require('animated-scrollto')

License

MIT

