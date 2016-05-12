This is a simple function for animating scroll.
button.addEventListener('click', function () {
animatedScrollTo(
document.body, // element to scroll with (most of times you want to scroll with whole <body>)
0, // target scrollY (0 means top of the page)
10000, // duration in ms
function() { // callback function that runs after the animation (optional)
console.log('done!')
}
);
});
This will scroll to top of the page and the animation will run for 10 seconds (10000ms).
Just import this library with
<script> and global function
animatedScrollTo will be available for you.
npm install animated-scrollto
In your browserify/webpack powered js:
var animatedScrollTo = require('animated-scrollto')
MIT