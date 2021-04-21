Lightweight (1.45kb gzipped) scroll to function with a powerful API. Scrolls window or any other DOM element.
The main difference to other libraries is that it accepts speed of scrolling instead of duration. This way scrolling for 200 pixels will last less than scrolling 10000 pixels. Minimum and maximum duration are configurable and set to reasonable defaults (250 and 3000ms).
All changes are tracked in CHANGELOG.
Play with the live demo.
Promise polyfill)
Grab it from npm
npm install animated-scroll-to
and import it in your app
import animateScrollTo from 'animated-scroll-to';
// It returns a promise which will be resolved when scroll animation is finished
animateScrollTo(500).then(hasScrolledToPosition => {
// scroll animation is finished
// "hasScrolledToPosition" indicates if page/element
// was scrolled to a desired position
// or if animation got interrupted
if (hasScrolledToPosition) {
// page is scrolled to a desired position
} else {
// scroll animation was interrupted by user
// or by another call of "animateScrollTo"
}
});
Library has three ways to call it:
// "y" is a desired vertical scroll position to scroll to
function animateScrollTo(y, options);
// "coords" are an array "[x, y]"
// Where "x" and "y" are desired horizontal and vertical positions to scroll to
// Both "x" and "y" can be null
// which will result in keeping the current scroll position for that axis
function animateScrollTo(coords, options);
// If you pass a DOM element, page will be scrolled to it
function animateScrollTo(scrollToElement, options);
Example usage of each method:
// Scrolls page vertically to 1000px
animateScrollTo(1000);
// Scrolls page horizontally to 1000px but keeps vertical scroll position
animateScrollTo([1000, null]);
// Scrolls page horizontally too 1000px and vertically to 500px
animateScrollTo([1000, 500]);
// Scrolls page both horizontally and vertically to ".my-element"
animateScrollTo(document.querySelector('.my-element'));
Options with their default values:
const defaultOptions = {
// Indicated if scroll animation should be canceled on user action (scroll/keypress/touch)
// if set to "false" user input will be disabled until scroll animation is complete
cancelOnUserAction: true,
// Animation easing function, with "easeOutCubic" as default
easing: t => (--t) * t * t + 1,
// DOM element that should be scrolled
// Example: document.querySelector('#element-to-scroll'),
elementToScroll: window,
// Horizontal scroll offset
// Practical when you are scrolling to a DOM element and want to add some padding
horizontalOffset: 0,
// Maximum duration of the scroll animation
maxDuration: 3000,
// Minimum duration of the scroll animation
minDuration: 250,
// Duration of the scroll per 1000px
speed: 500,
// Vertical scroll offset
// Practical when you are scrolling to a DOM element and want to add some padding
verticalOffset: 0,
};
By default library is using
easeOutCubic easing function. You can pass a custom function only considering the
t value for the range
[0, 1] => [0, 1].
To make things easier I provided a list of common easing function below:
/*
* Easing Functions
* https://gist.github.com/gre/1650294
*/
const EasingFunctions = {
// no easing, no acceleration
linear: (t) => { return t },
// accelerating from zero velocity
easeInQuad: (t) => { return t * t },
// decelerating to zero velocity
easeOutQuad: (t) => { return t * (2 - t) },
// acceleration until halfway, then deceleration
easeInOutQuad: (t) => { return t < 0.5 ? 2 * t * t : -1 + (4 - 2 * t) * t },
// accelerating from zero velocity
easeInCubic: (t) => { return t * t * t },
// decelerating to zero velocity
easeOutCubic: (t) => { return (--t) * t * t + 1 },
// acceleration until halfway, then deceleration
easeInOutCubic: (t) => { return t < 0.5 ? 4 * t * t * t : (t - 1) * (2 * t - 2) * (2 * t - 2) + 1 },
// accelerating from zero velocity
easeInQuart: (t) => { return t * t * t * t },
// decelerating to zero velocity
easeOutQuart: (t) => { return 1 - (--t) * t * t * t },
// acceleration until halfway, then deceleration
easeInOutQuart: (t) => { return t < 0.5 ? 8 * t * t * t * t : 1 - 8 * (--t) * t * t * t },
// accelerating from zero velocity
easeInQuint: (t) => { return t * t * t * t * t },
// decelerating to zero velocity
easeOutQuint: (t) => { return 1 + (--t) * t * t * t * t },
// acceleration until halfway, then deceleration
easeInOutQuint: (t) => { return t < 0.5 ? 16 * t * t * t * t * t : 1 + 16 * (--t) * t * t * t * t }
}
I wasn't able to find standalone, simple and working solution.
Anything that supports
requestAnimationFrame and
Promise. For Internet Explorer you'll need to add es6-promise polyfill.
For IE9 and lower, you'll to provide requestAnimationFrame polyfill.
For IE8 and lower, you'll need to polyfill
Array.forEach as well. Haven't tested this though.
I really tried to keep simple and lightweight. If you are missing something, feel free to open a pull request.
I advise you to use v2, as v1 is deprecated. But it is still available on v1 branch and on npm.