Lightweight (1.45kb gzipped) scroll to function with a powerful API. Scrolls window or any other DOM element.

The main difference to other libraries is that it accepts speed of scrolling instead of duration. This way scrolling for 200 pixels will last less than scrolling 10000 pixels. Minimum and maximum duration are configurable and set to reasonable defaults (250 and 3000ms).

All changes are tracked in CHANGELOG.

Demo

Play with the live demo.

Features

Accepts speed per 1000px instead of duration

Scrolls window or any other DOM element horizontally and vertically

Returns a promise with a boolean flag which tells you if desired scroll position was reached (for IE you'll need to include a Promise polyfill)

polyfill) If called multiple times on the same element, it will cancel prior animations

Optionally prevent user from scrolling until scrolling animation is finished

Usage

Grab it from npm

npm install animated-scroll-to

and import it in your app

import animateScrollTo from 'animated-scroll-to' ; animateScrollTo( 500 ).then( hasScrolledToPosition => { if (hasScrolledToPosition) { } else { } });

Method signatures

Library has three ways to call it:

function animateScrollTo ( y, options ); // " coords " are an array "[ x , y ]" // Where " x " and " y " are desired horizontal and vertical positions to scroll to // Both " x " and " y " can be null // which will result in keeping the current scroll position for that axis function animateScrollTo ( coords, options ); // If you pass a DOM element , page will be scrolled to it function animateScrollTo ( scrollToElement, options );

Example usage of each method:

animateScrollTo( 1000 ); animateScrollTo([ 1000 , null ]); animateScrollTo([ 1000 , 500 ]); animateScrollTo( document .querySelector( '.my-element' ));

Options

Options with their default values:

const defaultOptions = { cancelOnUserAction : true , easing : t => (--t) * t * t + 1 , elementToScroll : window , horizontalOffset : 0 , maxDuration : 3000 , minDuration : 250 , speed : 500 , verticalOffset : 0 , };

Easing

By default library is using easeOutCubic easing function. You can pass a custom function only considering the t value for the range [0, 1] => [0, 1] .

To make things easier I provided a list of common easing function below:

const EasingFunctions = { linear : ( t ) => { return t }, easeInQuad : ( t ) => { return t * t }, easeOutQuad : ( t ) => { return t * ( 2 - t) }, easeInOutQuad : ( t ) => { return t < 0.5 ? 2 * t * t : -1 + ( 4 - 2 * t) * t }, easeInCubic : ( t ) => { return t * t * t }, easeOutCubic : ( t ) => { return (--t) * t * t + 1 }, easeInOutCubic : ( t ) => { return t < 0.5 ? 4 * t * t * t : (t - 1 ) * ( 2 * t - 2 ) * ( 2 * t - 2 ) + 1 }, easeInQuart : ( t ) => { return t * t * t * t }, easeOutQuart : ( t ) => { return 1 - (--t) * t * t * t }, easeInOutQuart : ( t ) => { return t < 0.5 ? 8 * t * t * t * t : 1 - 8 * (--t) * t * t * t }, easeInQuint : ( t ) => { return t * t * t * t * t }, easeOutQuint : ( t ) => { return 1 + (--t) * t * t * t * t }, easeInOutQuint : ( t ) => { return t < 0.5 ? 16 * t * t * t * t * t : 1 + 16 * (--t) * t * t * t * t } }

Browser support

Anything that supports requestAnimationFrame and Promise . For Internet Explorer you'll need to add es6-promise polyfill.

For IE9 and lower, you'll to provide requestAnimationFrame polyfill.

For IE8 and lower, you'll need to polyfill Array.forEach as well. Haven't tested this though.

It is missing <insert a feature here>

I really tried to keep simple and lightweight. If you are missing something, feel free to open a pull request.

Version 1

I advise you to use v2, as v1 is deprecated. But it is still available on v1 branch and on npm.