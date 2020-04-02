openbase logo
anv

animated-number-vue

by Leonardo Cardoso
1.0.0 (see all)

Super easy way to animate numbers.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

184

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Animation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

animated-number-vue

npm Build Status

A simple vue animated number for Vue2, using anime.

Live demo here

Usage

$ npm install animated-number-vue
# OR
$ yarn add animated-number-vue

<template>
  <animated-number
    :value="value"
    :formatValue="formatToPrice"
    :duration="300"
  />
</template>
<script>
import AnimatedNumber from "animated-number-vue";

export default {
  components: {
    AnimatedNumber
  },
  data() {
    return {
      value: 1000
    };
  },
  methods: {
    formatToPrice(value) {
      return `R$ ${value.toFixed(2)}`;
    }
  }
};
</script>

View demo here Edit animated-number-vue

Props

Following props are used while initialization

Note : Only value is a required prop. Others are optional

Prop NameTypeDescription
value (required)[ Number, String]number that will be animated
duration (optional)Numberthe duration of animation
round (optional)Numberremove decimals by rounding the value
delay (optional)Numberthe delay of animation
easing (optional)Stringyou can found all valid values here

Callbacks props

Execute a function at the beginning, during or when an animation or timeline is completed.

NamesTypesArgumentsInfo
formatValueFunctionvalue NumberA function that will manipulate the animated value
updateFunctionanimation ObjectCalled at time = 0
runFunctionanimation ObjectCalled after delay is finished
beginFunctionanimation ObjectCalled after animation delay is over
completeFunctionanimation ObjectCalled only after all the loops are completed

Format Value

formatValue() is used to format the animatedValue.

Update

update() is called on every frame while the instance is playing.

Begin

begin() is called once after the delay is finished.

Check if the animation has begun with myAnimation.began, return true or false.

Run

run() is called every frame after the delay is finished.

Complete

complete() is called once after the animation is finished.

