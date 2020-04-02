A simple vue animated number for Vue2, using anime.

Live demo here

Usage

$ npm install animated-number-vue $ yarn add animated-number-vue

<template> <animated-number :value="value" :formatValue="formatToPrice" :duration="300" /> </template> <script> import AnimatedNumber from "animated-number-vue"; export default { components: { AnimatedNumber }, data() { return { value: 1000 }; }, methods: { formatToPrice(value) { return `R$ ${value.toFixed(2)}`; } } }; </script>

View demo here

Props

Following props are used while initialization

Note : Only value is a required prop. Others are optional

Prop Name Type Description value (required) [ Number, String] number that will be animated duration (optional) Number the duration of animation round (optional) Number remove decimals by rounding the value delay (optional) Number the delay of animation easing (optional) String you can found all valid values here

Callbacks props

Execute a function at the beginning, during or when an animation or timeline is completed.

Names Types Arguments Info formatValue Function value Number A function that will manipulate the animated value update Function animation Object Called at time = 0 run Function animation Object Called after delay is finished begin Function animation Object Called after animation delay is over complete Function animation Object Called only after all the loops are completed

Format Value

formatValue() is used to format the animatedValue.

update() is called on every frame while the instance is playing.

Begin

begin() is called once after the delay is finished.

Check if the animation has begun with myAnimation.began , return true or false .

Run

run() is called every frame after the delay is finished.

Complete