anr

animated-number-react

by Leonardo Cardoso
0.1.2 (see all)

Super easy way to animate numbers with React

npm
GitHub
CDN

9.9K

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

animated-number-react

npm Build Status

A simple animated number for React, using anime.

Live demo here

Usage

$ npm install animated-number-react
# OR
$ yarn add animated-number-react

import AnimatedNumber from "animated-number-react";

export default class App extends Component {
  state = {
    value: 150,
  };
  handleChange = ({ target: { value } }) => {
    this.setState({ value });
  };
  formatValue = (value) => value.toFixed(2);
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <input
          type="number"
          onChange={this.handleChange}
          value={this.state.value}
        />
        <AnimatedNumber
          value={this.state.value}
          formatValue={this.formatValue}
        />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

View demo here Edit animated-number-react

Props

Following props are used while initialization

Note : Only value is a required prop. Others are optional

Prop NameTypeDescriptionDefault Value
value (required)[ Number, String]number that will be animated
duration (optional)Numberthe duration of animation1000
delay (optional)Numberthe delay of animation0
className (optional)Stringan className to add to the spannull
easing (optional)Stringyou can found all valid values here'linear'

Callbacks props

Execute a function at the beginning, during or when an animation or timeline is completed.

NamesTypesArgumentsInfo
formatValueFunctionvalue NumberA function that will manipulate the animated value
updateFunctionanimation ObjectCalled at time = 0
runFunctionanimation ObjectCalled after delay is finished
beginFunctionanimation ObjectCalled after animation delay is over
completeFunctionanimation ObjectCalled only after all the loops are completed

Format Value

formatValue() is used to format the animatedValue.

Update

update() is called on every frame while the instance is playing.

Begin

begin() is called once after the delay is finished.

Check if the animation has begun with myAnimation.began, return true or false.

Run

run() is called every frame after the delay is finished.

Complete

complete() is called once after the animation is finished.

