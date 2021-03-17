A simple animated number for React, using anime.
Live demo here
$ npm install animated-number-react
# OR
$ yarn add animated-number-react
import AnimatedNumber from "animated-number-react";
export default class App extends Component {
state = {
value: 150,
};
handleChange = ({ target: { value } }) => {
this.setState({ value });
};
formatValue = (value) => value.toFixed(2);
render() {
return (
<div>
<input
type="number"
onChange={this.handleChange}
value={this.state.value}
/>
<AnimatedNumber
value={this.state.value}
formatValue={this.formatValue}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
Following
props are used while initialization
Note : Only
valueis a required prop. Others are optional
|Prop Name
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|value
(required)
|[ Number, String]
|number that will be animated
|duration
(optional)
|Number
|the duration of animation
|1000
|delay
(optional)
|Number
|the delay of animation
|0
|className
(optional)
|String
|an className to add to the span
|null
|easing
(optional)
|String
|you can found all valid values here
|'linear'
Execute a function at the beginning, during or when an animation or timeline is completed.
|Names
|Types
|Arguments
|Info
|formatValue
|Function
|value
Number
|A function that will manipulate the animated value
|update
|Function
|animation
Object
|Called at time = 0
|run
|Function
|animation
Object
|Called after delay is finished
|begin
|Function
|animation
Object
|Called after animation delay is over
|complete
|Function
|animation
Object
|Called only after all the loops are completed
formatValue() is used to format the animatedValue.
update() is called on every frame while the instance is playing.
begin() is called once after the delay is finished.
Check if the animation has begun with
myAnimation.began, return
true or
false.
run() is called every frame after the delay is finished.
complete() is called once after the animation is finished.